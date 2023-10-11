Bio

Shotzi aka Ashley Louise Urbanski is an American Professional wrestler who is currently active in WWE. She has been active in the promotion for more than four years and she has also been an active star on the independent circuit for over five years. She has worked on both NXT and on the main roster and right now she is active on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Shotzi Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Urbanski is 5’6″ and her billed weight is 125 lbs. She was born on March 14, 1992, and currently she is 31 year old. She has been active in the wrestling world for nearly a decade and she is currently one of the biggest names of Friday Night Smackdown. She is doing a pretty good job in the wrestling world right now.

Shotzi: Age, Height, Weight, Husband, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

WWE Shotzi Early Life

Urbanski was born on March 14, 1992. Oakland, California is the place where Shotzi born. There is not enough information available about her early days.

Who is Shotzi

Shotzi is a famous American Professional wrestler who is currently active on famous professional wrestling promotion WWE. Wikipedia suggests that apart from being a wrestler, she is also a singer. She has worked on both NXT and on the main roster. At this moment she is active on Friday Night Smackdown.

Shotzi WWE Debut

Urbanski first appeared in WWE Tough Enough competition in 2015, she was initially selected as one of the six women for the competition but she had to withdraw from it due to medical conditions. In October 2019 she signed with WWE and in December she made her WWE debut during an NXT live show.

Professional Wrestling Career

Pre WWE Career

Urbanski joined the world of professional wrestling in 2014 at a very young age. At first, she appeared in non wrestling roles. She made her in ring debut in 2016 and after that, she never stopped. She appeared in various independent circuit promotions like Shimmer and Evolve and she had been pretty successful.

Tough Enough 2015

She got the biggest call of her career in 2019 when she got to sign a professional contract with WWE. Previously she attempted to compete in the Tough Enough competition of WWE in 2015. She even made it to the final six but she was forced to withdraw her name due to health issues. She could have made her WWE breakthrough quite early.

Early WWE Days, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion

In 2019 she started working in WWE. Upon joining the promotion, she worked on the NXT which is the development territory of the promotion. During the early days of her in WWE she was addressed as Shotzi Blackheart. In the NXT she teamed up with Ember Moon to capture the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Main Roster beginnings

In 2021 she arrived in the main roster for the first time in her career. She teamed up with her fellow NXT teammate Tegan Nox to form a tag team before joining the main roster and they debuted as a tag team on Friday Night Smackdown. Their team looked pretty promising and the fans were expecting to see some competition in the Tag Team division.

Struggle During Covid-19 Pandemic

But WWE was going through a difficult time period during the time and things were not very much organized either. At first, they decided to split their team, Tegan Nox was sent to RAW and Shotzi remained on Smackdown. Tegan Nox was released from WWE. Urbanski somehow survived in the promotion. Her ring name was also cut short to only Shotzi.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Shotzi Shotzi Nick Names * Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Shotzi Height 5’6” Shotzi Weight 125 lbs. Relationship Status Unknown Shotzi Net Worth $1.5 Million Shotzi Eye Color Dark Brown Hair Color Black Wrestling Debut 2014 Mentor William Regal Shotzi Signature Moves Apron Sliced Bread, Cattle Mutilation, Multiple DDT variations, Springboard Bulldog Finishing Move(s) Diving Senton, Leghook DDT Theme Song / Shotzi Song / Shotzi Music I am a Psycho Catchphrases *

Shotzi Net Worth & Salary

Urbanski is comparatively new in WWE and she is yet to be a top star of the promotion. According to reports from various media sources, her net worth at this moment is somewhere around $1.5 million. Sources also reveal that she currently earns something around $120,000 as her salary from WWE.

Shotzi Family

Urbanski was born on March 14, 1992 in Santa Clara County, California. Her father Paul Urbanski passed away last year. Not enough information is available about her family.

Championships and Accomplishments

Urbanski is comparatively new in WWE and she did not get to win many championships in the promotion yet. She, however, won multiple prestigious Champions from all over the independent circuit. In WWE she could win only one Championship yet and that was the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Ember Moon, NXT Year-End Award (1 time) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) AWS Women’s Championship (1 time) EBPW Ladies Championship (1 time) GRPW Lady Luck Championship (1 time) Best Athlete in the East Bay Championship (1 time), Intergalactic Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Joey Ryan IWA Mid-South Women’s Championship (1 time) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked No. 30 of the top 150 female wrestlers in the PWI Women’s 150 in 2021 Phoenix of RISE Championship (1 time) Sabotage War of the Genders Championship (2 times) Shine Nova Championship (1 time) Records One time NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship

Personal life & Lifestyle

Urbanski’s sister was diagnosed with cancer and to show support to her sister, she decided to shave off her hair. WWE decided to use this as an angle in the WWE storyline. To use it WWE started a storyline between her and former three times WWE Women’s champion Bayley. The duo is having an excellent feud together right now.

Personal Information Table

Shotzi Real Name / Full Name Ashley Louise Urbanski Birth Date March 14, 1992 Shotzi Age 31 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Pisces Birthplace Santa Clara County, California Nationality American Hometown Santa Clara County, California School/College/University Independence High School Educational Qualification No information available yet Religion Unknown Shotzi Ethnicity Filipino and Polish Current Residence Santa Clara County, California Hobbies Reading, photography, learning, traveling, internet surfing Shotzi Tattoo Various Tattoos

Shotzi Movies and TV Shows

Urbanski never appeared in any movies but she did work in a couple of late night television shows for KOFY which was the local San Francisco television station. The former WWE NXT women’s Tag Team Champion also worked in a number of music videos.

Shotzi Husband

There is no concrete news on whom Urbanski is dating right now. There are rumors that she is dating someone named Jesus Alfaro. But there is no confirmation of this news.

Solo Career in the Main Roster

Lower Mid Card Struggle

After she started working solo on the main roster, Urbanski had to struggle a lot. She was mostly working as a jobber and it never looked like WWE cared much about her. She was mostly jobbing in matches after matches. But she did get some big opportunities to prove herself, where she had to face massive criticism at some point.

She got the opportunity to compete in the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match of 2022. She was one of the seven women who competed in this match. The match was ultimately won by Liv Morgan. Shotzi made a couple of botches in this match and she faced a lot of criticism for it. But thankfully she did not let it get on her mind and she fought it pretty well.

Feud with Bayley

Up until now, she did not get to work in any proper storylines. In most cases, she was used to promote other talents. Earlier this year she finally got into a storyline with Bayley of Damage CTRL. It all started when Urbanski could not compete in the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match of 2023 and she challenged Bayley for her spot in the ladder match.

Character Change

Bayley managed to shut Urbanski down and kept her spot intact. The feud continued as Bayley decided to cut some of her hair to show disrespect towards her. Later, Urbanski shaved her hair off and completely changed her character. She came back after a number of weeks to haunt Bayley and Damage CTRL.

This angle was actually brought in since Urbanski wanted to support her sister by shaving off her hair, her sister was suffering from cancer. WWE decided to use it as a storyline angle. She continued her feud with Bayley while playing this new character. She has already received a big victory over the former three times WWE Women’s champion.

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Shotzi

Urbanski has never been used as a top star of WWE, and neither she could ever win any single Championship in the promotion. Therefore, she did not get to work in any mainstream rivalries yet. However, her recent rivalry with Bayley had been pretty fun and this one has really helped her to build herself as a potential top star of SmackDown.

Shotzi Injury

Urbanski did not have to go through enough injuries in her WWE career thankfully but last year she went through a hand injury that was pretty legit. This injury kept her out of action for nearly two months. Fortunately, she did not have to go through any injuries after this and we hope she remains safe.

Other Details

In spite Urbanski started her WWE career back in 2019, her first appearance in a WWE video game was in WWE 2K22. This was also the first video game in which she appeared as a playable character. She has also appeared in the latest installment of WWE video game which is the WWE 2K23.

Shotzi Salary $120,000 Brand Endorsements WWE Merchandise Sponsors * Charity Unknown

Social Media Accounts

Urbanski is active on Twitter and Instagram from verified accounts. Her verified Twitter account has a total following of 213.2K and her Instagram has a stunning following of 450K. Here are links of her social media accounts where you can follow her. Shotzi Twitter, Shotzi Instagram.

Shotzi Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % AAW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) AIW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) APW 4 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Bar Wrestling 2 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (66.67%) Beyond 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) Blackcraft/DWW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) DTU 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) DWW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) EVOLVE 9 (56.25%) 1 (6.25%) 6 (37.50%) Expo Lucha 1 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (66.67%) F1RST 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Freelance Underground 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) Freelance Wrestling 2 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (66.67%) GCW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) Glory Pro 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) Impact Wrestling 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) 2 (66.67%) IWA-MS 20 (71.43%) 3 (10.71%) 5 (17.86%) IWTV 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) NXT 30 (56.60%) 0 (0.00%) 23 (43.40%) RISE 11 (52.38%) 2 (9.52%) 8 (38.10%) SHIMMER 10 (43.48%) 0 (0.00%) 13 (56.52%) SHINE 7 (70.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (30.00%) Smash (Canada) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) Smash (Canada)/RISE/SHIMMER 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) Wrestling Revolver 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WWE 32 (31.68%) 1 (0.99%) 68 (67.33%) WWNLive 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WWR 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (100.00%) TOTAL 133 (44.63%) 8 (2.68%) 157 (52.68%)

Shotzi Manager

Urbanski never had any manager in her WWE career. However, she had been managed by her former Tag Team partner Ember Moon for a short amount of time when they were NXT Women’s Tag Team champions. She would have been managed by Tegan Nox too if they remained a tag team in 2021.

