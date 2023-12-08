Ted DiBiase: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Bio

Ted DiBiase is a retired American Professional wrestler who is also famous by the name of the Million Dollar Man in the world of wrestling. He has worked in various major wrestling promotions but he is mostly famous because of his excellent spell in WWE during the late 80s and early ’90s. He retired from in ring action in 1993.

Ted DiBiase Height, Weight, Age & More:

DiBiase’s physique was pretty much ideal for a professional wrestler. The billed height of the inaugural WWE Million Dollar Champion is 6’3″ and his billed weight is 260 lbs. He was born on January 18, 1954 and right now the WWE Hall of Famer is 69 year old. He retired from in ring action in 1993 at the age of 39 only.

Ted DiBiase Early Life

DiBiase was born on January 18, 1954 and currently, he is 69 year old. Omaha, Nebraska is the place where Ted DiBiase born. His mother was a famous professional wrestler and actor Helen Hild. His biological father was Ted Wills, however, he was the adopted son of another famous professional wrestler “Iron” Mike DiBiase who married Helena Hild when Ted DiBiase was only 4 year old.

Ted DiBiase WWE Debut

DiBiase is mostly remembered among wrestling fans because of his second run in WWE and after he adopted the gimmick of the Million Dollar Man. But before signing a full time contract with the promotion in 1987, he had a short run in WWE back in 1979. He was awarded the newly founded WWWF North American Heavyweight Championship in February 1979.

Professional Wrestling Career

Joining Wrestling

DiBiase made his professional wrestling debut in 1974. He was trained by wrestling legends Dory Funk Jr. and Terry Funk. His first appearance in a wrestling ring was as a referee. In 1975 he joined Mid-South territory of Bill Watts where he had been promoted as the son of Iron Mike; his stepfather. His first match was against Danny Hodge in a losing effort.

In Ring Debut

He worked under Bill Watts for four long years and he had been pretty successful in these four years. He even won the Missouri State Championship in February 1978 but lost the title after a number of weeks to Dick Murdoch. He was earning lots of fame at a pretty young age and a bigger call was being cooked for him.

First WWE Run

In 1979 he signed with World Wide Wrestling Federation for the first time. In the same year, the promotion became World Wrestling Federation. His first run in WWE did not go on for very long but he had some big matches including his match against Hulk Hogan at Madison Square Garden. He could not sign a full time contract with the promotion during this time.

NWA Territories and Other Promotions

In 1980 he returned to Mid South Wrestling. He also got a big opportunity when he started working on the different territories of the National Wrestling Alliance. He also got a big opportunity to work in the Universal Wrestling Federation. This was the time when he started earning ultimate fame and winning championships.

In 1983 he went to Japan for the first time and started working in All Japan Pro Wrestling. He became a big star in Japan as he won multiple prestigious championships in the promotion. He also remained active in MSW, USF, and the NWA territories. He remained active in all these promotions until 1987 and he kept on winning various championships.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Ted DiBiase Ted DiBiase Nick Names The Million Dollar Man Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Ted DiBiase Height 6’3” Ted DiBiase Weight 190 lbs. Relationship Status Married Ted DiBiase Net Worth $1.03 Million Ted DiBiase Eye Color Blue Hair Color Dark Brown Wrestling Debut 1974 Mentor * Ted DiBiase Signature Moves Powerslam, Million Dollar Fistdrop Finishing Move(s) The Million Dollar Dream Theme Song / Ted DiBiase Song / Ted DiBiase Music I Come From Money Catchphrases Everybody’s Got a Price

Ted DiBiase Net Worth & Salary

Despite playing the character of the Million Dollar Man throughout his WWE career, he is nowhere near his reel life character in his real life. According to reports from various media sources, the current net worth of DiBiase is estimated to be somewhere around $1 million. Reports also suggest that he earns something around $178,000 per annum as his compensation from WWE.

Ted DiBiase Family

DiBiase was born on January 18, 1954 in Omaha, Nebraska. His mother Helena Hild was a famous professional wrestler and an actor. He was the adopted son of “Iron” Mike DiBiase who was also a famous professional wrestler of his time. His biological father was Ted Wills. Mike DiBiase married Helena Hild when Ted DiBiase was only 4 year old.

Championships and Accomplishments

DiBiase could not win the WWE World Championship ever but he won multiple other prestigious championships from all over the world of professional wrestling. He is also regarded as the father of the prestigious Million Dollar Championship which is more of his gimmick Championship. He also one other big titles from outside of WWE.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE 24/7 Championship (1 time), Million Dollar Championship (2 times, inaugural), WWF North American Heavyweight Championship (1 time), WWF Tag Team Championship (3 times) – with Irwin R. Schyster, King of the Ring (1988), WWE Hall of Fame (Class of 2010), Slammy Award (2 times) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) NWA United National Championship (1 time), PWF World Tag Team Championship (2 times) – with Stan Hansen, World Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Stan Hansen, Champion Carnival Technique Award (1980), Champion Carnival Outstanding Performance Award (1982) Cauliflower Alley Club – Iron Mike Mazurki Award (2010) NWA Central States Heavyweight Championship (2 times) Dutch Heavyweight Championship (1 time) NWA National Heavyweight Championship (2 times) NWA National Tag Team Championship (2 times) – with Stan Frazier (1), and Steve Olsonoski (1) George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame – Class of 2007 Mid-South North American Heavyweight Championship (4 times), NWA North American Heavyweight Championship (Tri-State version) (1 time), NWA United States Tag Team Championship (Tri-State version) (1 time) – with Dick Murdoch, Mid-South Tag Team Championship (6 times) – with Paul Orndorff (1), Matt Borne (1), Jerry Stubbs (1), Hercules Hernandez (1), and Steve Williams (2) NWA Western States Tag Team Championship (2 times) – with Ervin Smith (1) and Tito Santana (1) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Most Hated Wrestler of the Year (1982), Ranked No. 17 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 1991, Ranked No. 32 of the top 500 singles wrestlers of the “PWI Years” in 2003, Ranked No. 20, No. 24, and No. 61 of the top 100 tag teams of the PWI Years with Steve Williams, Stan Hansen, and Irwin R. Schyster, respectively, in 2003 Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame – Class of 2007 NWA Missouri Heavyweight Championship (2 times), St. Louis Wrestling Hall of Fame (2014) TASW Heavyweight Championship (1 time) Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Best Gimmick (1987), Best Heel (1987, 1988), Best Technical Wrestler (1979–1981), Feud of the Year (1982) vs. Junkyard Dog, Feud of the Year (1985) vs. Jim Duggan, Best Gimmick (1996) – nWo, Feud of the Year (1996) New World Order vs. World Championship Wrestling, Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame (Class of 1996), Nebraska Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame (2019) Records Inaugural and two times Million Dollar Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Apart from being a professional wrestling legend, DiBiase is currently a Christian minister. He founded Heart of David Ministry and traveled the world ministering to churches, camps, and conferences including Promise Keepers and Youth of the Nation in 1999. He wrote the famous book “Every Man Has His Price” which is his autobiography.

Personal Information Table

Ted DiBiase Real Name / Full Name Theodore Marvin Willis Birth Date January 18, 1954 Ted DiBiase Age 69 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Capricorn Birthplace Omaha, Nebraska Nationality American Hometown Omaha, Nebraska School/College/University West Texas A&M University, Creighton Preparatory School Educational Qualification Scholarship in Football Religion Christianity Ted DiBiase Ethnicity White Current Residence Unknown Hobbies * Ted DiBiase Tattoo *

Ted DiBiase Movies and TV Shows

There is no record of whether the WWE Hall of Famer worked in any featured films or in any television series regularly. But he did appear in multiple documentary films that were based on professional wrestling. He also appeared in some television series as a guest star. Professional wrestling as always been the main focus of DiBiase.

Ted DiBiase Wife

DiBiase is married to Melanie DiBiase. The couple got married in 1981 and they have been living together for 42 long years. Together the couple has three sons; all of them are professional wrestlers. One of his sons Ted DiBiase Jr. Work in WWE during the late Ruthless Aggression Era and early PG Era. He was also a member of the legendary faction Legacy led by Randy Orton.

Rise of The Million Dollar Man

Return to WWE

In 1987 he returned to the World Wrestling Federation and it was the beginning of the Rise of the Million Dollar Man. At first, he started working as a babyface. He made his first appearance upon his return on May 1987 in a house show that was organized in Houston. He had a short feud with One Man Gang upon his return and he lost this feud overall.

Soon he turned heel and he also adopted the character of the Million Dollar Man. He also awarded himself the prestigious Million Dollar Championship. This new character became extremely famous among wrestling fans since it was pretty innovative during the time. He also started to get managed by Virgil during the time who actually was his Bodyguard.

Top Feuds

He had consistently been treated as a main event star in WWE after he adopted the gimmick of the Million Dollar Man. He had an excellent feud with Hulk Hogan over the WWE World Championship. But unfortunately, he could never win the WWE World Championship. A lot of fans still believe that it will always remain one of the biggest missed opportunities not to give the WWE world title to the Million Dollar Man.

Retirement from In Ring Action

He remained under contract with WWE until 1996 and had various top feuds with some of the biggest names in the wrestling world. He won multiple prestigious championships as well. But unfortunately in 1993, he was forced to announce his retirement due to sustaining an injury to two cervical discs in his neck. But he remained active in various non wrestling roles.

Final Days

In 1996 he joined WCW for the first time and he played non wrestling roles in the mentioned promotion as well. He left the promotion in 1999 and remained out of the wrestling world for five years. In 2008 he returned to WWE for various backstage roles. In 2010 he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. He still makes sporadic appearances in WWE.

Iconic Quotes From Ted DiBiase

“My son wanted to become a wrestler because I was a wrestler. I was his hero. I didn’t want them to wrestle. It was the same reason my dad didn’t want me to wrestle. It’s not the wrestling. It’s the lifestyle that goes with it and the demands it puts on you. It’s not so bad for single guy.”

“When I first went to Georgia Championship Wrestling, the promoter at the time Jim Barnett brought in Robert Fuller, who later became Colonel Rob Parker in WCW, as the booker. Everybody has their own style and way of doing things, and I was just not impressed with Robert Fuller. As a booker. As a talent he was fine.”

I did make ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin the Million Dollar Champion on Raw. You know I saw the talent in Steve and I remember telling him – because a lot of people were telling him ‘You need to do more’ – I remember telling him, ‘Don’t do anything different, because what you do is believable, it’s real.’

“There’s a lot of guys that made big money in wrestling because they just projected such a realistic character. And they weren’t necessarily great athletes. Junkyard Dog played football, Junkyard Dog the wrestler, mechanically in the ring he was just not that good. His gift was, unbelievable work on the mic. He had charisma coming out of his ears.”

“I remember when I was in Mid-South and they used to tape interviews every Wednesday morning, and I wasn’t required to go to the interviews because I was a rookie and I wasn’t cutting any interviews – I was a curtain jerker. But I went every Wednesday anyway because I was going to watch those guys and I was going to glean from them.”

“The reason that I discouraged my boys as I was discouraged was not because of wrestling itself. The reason I discouraged them as a father was from having lived the lifestyle – like my father did – and understanding the hardships that come along with it. It’s not the wrestling itself. It’s the 90 percent divorce rate.”

“It’s just one of those things. When you’re a wrestler you’re thinking about one guy, yourself, your character and whatever guy it is you’re working with. When you’re a writer and you’re kind of in a booking type role, you’re thinking about the entire roster so you’re thinking about wrestling 24 hours a day.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Ted DiBiase

Throughout his professional wrestling career, DiBiase had multiple top feuds with some of the biggest names in wrestling. Randy Savage, Jake Roberts, and The Undertaker were to name a few among his biggest rivals. Randy Savage first definitely one of the biggest rivals of DiBiase’s iconic wrestling career. The duo even faced each other for the WWE World Championship in the main event of WrestleMania IV.

The biggest and the best rival of DiBiase’s career has to be multi times WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. This legendary duo had a long rivalry and they faced each other on multiple occasions. DiBiase could also be considered one of the biggest Rivals of Hulk Hogan’s career. This rivalry will always be remembered as one of the best rivalries of the Golden Era of WWE.

Ted DiBiase Injury

Before joining the world of professional wrestling, DiBiase tried to find a career in American Football. He even attended West Texas State University on a football scholarship. He also became a member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. However, he had to quit his career due to an injury and joined the world of professional wrestling.

Other Details

DiBiase has appeared in multiple wrestling video games as playable character. He was a playable character in the first ever licensed WWE video game which was WWF WrestleMania which was released in 1989 on Nintendo Entertainment System. Since then he has appeared in multiple wrestling video games. He even featured on the latest installment in the WWE video game series which is WWE 2K23.

Ted DiBiase Salary $177,666.67 Brand Endorsements WWE Merchandise Sponsors * Charity *

Social Media Accounts

Ted DiBiase is active on Instagram from a verified account, however, there is no verified account of him on Twitter. His verified Instagram account has a following of 86.2K people only. Here are links to his social media accounts where you can follow him. Ted DiBiase Instagram.

Ted DiBiase Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % AJPW 18 (51.43%) 7 (20.00%) 10 (28.57%) N/A 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NWA 10 (50.00%) 3 (15.00%) 7 (35.00%) WCCW 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) WWE 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) WWF 192 (62.34%) 16 (5.19%) 100 (32.47%) WWF/SWS 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WWF/SWS/EMLL/PWF 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) TOTAL 225 (60.81%) 27 (7.30%) 118 (31.89%)

Ted DiBiase Manager

DiBiase had been managed by multiple names throughout his wrestling career. He was mostly managed by his Million Dollar Corporation teammates. His Tag Team partner Irwin R. Schyster and his other teammates managed him regularly. But the credit for being the best manager of DiBiase must go to his on screen bodyguard Virgil.

FAQS

Q. When did Ted DiBiase start wrestling?

A. Ted DiBiase started working in 1974

Q. How tall is Ted DiBiase in feet?

A. Ted DiBiase is 6’3” tall in feet

Q. Who is Ted DiBiase manager?

A. Ted DiBiase had been managed by various wrestlers. Wrestling legend and former Million Dollar Champion Virgil regularly managed him

Q. What is current Ted DiBiase song?

A. Ted DiBiase uses the song ‘I Come From Money’

Q. Who is Ted DiBiase mother?

A. Ted DiBiase’s mother was famous professional wrestler and actor Helen Hild

Q. Who is Ted DiBiase father?

A. Ted DiBiase’s father was Ted Wills (biological)

Q. Who is currently Ted DiBiase girlfriend?

A. Ted DiBiase is currently married to Melanie DiBiase

Q. Who is Ted DiBiase brother?

A. No information available

Q. How much is Ted DiBiase worth?

A. Ted DiBiase’s net worth is something around $1.03 million

Q. How many times Ted DiBiase won the Million Dollar title?

A. Ted DiBiase had been a two times Million Dollar Champion