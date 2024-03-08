Tegan Nox: Age, Height, Weight, Husband, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Bio

Tegan Nox is a Welsh professional wrestler who has worked in major professional wrestling promotions like WWE and TNA Wrestling. She also worked on the independent circuit promotions of various countries and won multiple top championships from all over the indies. Currently, she is active on the Monday Night RAW brand of WWE.

Tegan Nox Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Nox is 5’6” and her billed weight is 141 lbs. She was born on 15 November 1994 and currently, the WWE RAW star is 29 years old. She has worked outside of WWE too, mostly on the independent circuit and she had been pretty successful on the independent circuit as she won a number of championships from the indies.

Tegan Nox Early Life

Nox was born on 15 November 1994 and currently, she is 29 years old. Bargoed, Wales is the place where Tegan Nox was born. During her younger days, she played football and she was really talented. She even tried for the Welsh national team but at the age of 13, she suffered a severe knee injury which ended her football dreams. Later, she shifted her desire to professional wrestling.

Tegan Nox WWE Debut

Nox was scheduled to participate in the inaugural Mae Young Classic tournament but she had to be withdrawn because of an injury. She tore her ACL before the tournament, therefore, she could not participate. She started working on the NXT upon returning from the injury. She participated in the 2018 Mae Young Classic and she reached the quarter finals of the tournament.

Professional Wrestling Career

TNA Appearance

Nox is believed to have started her professional wrestling career back in 2013. One of her early wrestling appearances was in TNA Wrestling. She made only one appearance in The mentioned promotion during the Slammiversary XI pay per view event of 2013 as she won an all expenses paid trip through Challenge TV.

Attack! Pro Wrestling

She was not under contract with the promotion during the time and she was also seen being interviewed by SoCal Val during the mentioned event. In July 2014, she is believed to make her in ring debut at Attack! Pro Wrestling. She made history when she completed a total of three times in her first night in the promotion. She also won the 24/7 Championship of the promotion in her second match.

Other Independent Circuit Promotions

Nox had been active in the mentioned promotion for four long years and she had been pretty successful as she won multiple championships. She has also worked in other top independent circuit promotions like Fight Club: Pro, Progress Wrestling, Shimmer Women Athletes, What Culture Pro Wrestling, and World Wonder Ring Stardom.

Success on the Independent Circuit

She was pretty successful on the independent circuit as she won multiple top championships from all over the independent circuit. She was also pretty impressive on the independent circuit as multiple promotions came out in search of her seeing her excellent work. In 2017 she got the biggest call of her career.

Mae Young Classic

In 2017 she signed a professional contract with WWE for the first time in her career and upon signing a contract with the promotion, she was believed to be given her first break by giving her the opportunity to work in the first ever Mae Young Classic tournament. But she suffered an ACL injury which forced her to remain out of the tournament.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Tegan Nox Tegan Nox Nick Names The Shining Wizard, The Girl With The Shiniest Wizard Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Tegan Nox Height 5’6” Tegan Nox Weight 141 lbs. Relationship Status In a Relationship Tegan Nox Net Worth $1.5 Million Tegan Nox Eye Color Blue Hair Color Dark Brown Wrestling Debut 2013 Mentor * Tegan Nox Signature Moves Chokehold STO, Diving Crossbody, Molly-Go-Round, Suicide dive Finishing Move(s) The Shiniest Wizard, Double Chickenwing Facebuster Theme Song / Tegan Nox Song / Tegan Nox Music Blue Marvel Catchphrases *

Tegan Nox Net Worth & Salary

According to reports from various media sources, the current net worth of Nox is estimated to be somewhere around $1.5 million. Reports also suggest that the RAW star earns something around $250,000 as her annual salary. She is mostly treated as a lower mid card in WWE, but she earns more than a lot of regular stars of the promotion.

Tegan Nox Family

Nox was born on 15 November 1994 in Bargoed, Wales. There is not enough information available about her parents, or whether she has any siblings. She played football at her younger age and she was doing pretty well as a footballer. Unfortunately, she suffered a knee injury at the age of 13 which ended her quest to become a footballer.

Championships and Accomplishments

Nox has been active in WWE for a number of years, she has also been one of the top stars of the NXT which is the developmental territory of WWE. But she could never win any championships in the promotion. She, however, won multiple top championships from various independent circuit promotions.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) * Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) Attack! 24/7 Championship (3 times) − by herself (2 times), with Lana Austin (1 time), Attack! Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Mark Andrews British Empire Women’s Championship (1 time) Ironman Heavymetalweight Championship (2 times) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked No. 26 of the top 100 female wrestlers in the PWI Women’s 100 in 2020 SWE Tag Team Championship (1 time) − with PJ Black, Queen of Southside Championship (1 time) WCPW Women’s Championship (1 time) Records *

Personal life & Lifestyle

Nox is a big fan of professional wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Kane. She admitted herself many times that The Big Red Machine had been one of her biggest inspirations. Even WWE brought angles between Nox and Kane on a number of occasions to show Nox’s love for The Devil’s Favorite Demon.

Personal Information Table

Tegan Nox Real Name / Full Name Steffanie Newell Birth Date 15 November 1994 Tegan Nox Age 29 Relationship Status In a Relationship Zodiac Sign Scorpio Birthplace Bargoed, Wales Nationality Welsh Hometown Bargoed, Wales School/College/University Heolddu Comprehensive School Educational Qualification Not known Religion Christianity Tegan Nox Ethnicity White Current Residence Not known Hobbies Not known Tegan Nox Tattoo Multiple Tattoos

Tegan Nox Movies and TV Shows

There are no reports available on whether Nox has ever appeared in any movies or television series. So far, she did not even appear in any wrestling related documentaries either. During her younger age, she wanted to become a footballer, and later she shifted her attention to professional wrestling. She never wanted to become an actor.

Tegan Nox Husband

According to reports, Nox is bisexual. She is currently in a relationship with a girl named Aly Deliz. There is not enough information available about Nox’s girlfriend. However, the report of their relationship had been reported by the various sources. There is no information available either about the past relationships of Nox.

Here is what she said about her sexual orientation; “For me, it’s always been, like, not about gender. If someone makes me laugh and they make me feel good and they’re nice people, I’m all for that. It doesn’t matter if they’re man, woman, it doesn’t matter to me.” Said Nox, about her being bisexual.

WWE Career

NXT Debut, Second Mae Young Classic Tournament

Nox started working regularly in the NXT after returning from her ACL injury. She had been pretty successful in the NXT even though she could never win any Championship in the developmental territory of WWE. She also participated in the second Mae Young Classic tournament and she even reached the quarter finals of the tournament. She got eliminated by Rhea Ripley.

Success in NXT

Nox remained active in the NXT for nearly 4 years and she had been pretty successful in the NXT. She could not win any championships but she competed in some big matches and had some excellent rivalries with some of the top names. She challenged for multiple championships in the NXT but she could never win any titles.

Main Roster Debut

In July 2021, Nox made her main roster debut along with Shotzi Blackheart and together they started working as a team. Both of their names were trimmed after their main roster debuts, Shotzi Blackheart became Shotzi and Nox was the only remained the only part of Tegan Nox. They were at first pushed as a tag team. But during the mentioned time WWE was extremely confused about what exactly they were supposed to do with their talents.

Struggle During Pandemic, Release

Both of them made their debuts on RAW, but for some unknown reason, Shotzi was sent to SmackDown and Nox remained on RAW. It was also believed that Nox would work as a single babyface. But during the time WWE was going through a releasing spree as they were desperate to adjust their budget due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, Nox was released as she could never work as a single wrestler on RAW during the time.

Return to WWE

After her release from WWE, she remained out of action for more than a year. She did not work in any other promotion. In December 2022 Triple H brought Nox back in WWE. She started working on SmackDown as a team with Liv Morgan. The duo even challenged for the Women’s Tag Team Championship but they failed to win it. At first, it looked like she would work as a team with Morgan regularly but soon, Nox started to struggle to get regular bookings.

Recent Days

She did not receive regular bookings for a long time even though she remained under contract in the promotion. A lot of wrestlers failed to get regular bookings in WWE after Triple H became in charge of creative, mostly the lower mid cards. Nox was one of the victims. From September 2023, Nox somehow started to receive regular bookings, even though she was only treated as a lower mid card. She is currently active on Monday Night RAW and is working as a team with Natalya.

Quotes From Tegan Nox

“I didn’t really get hurt on the indies. Like, I snapped my collarbone once and the odd finger break or nose break which, you know comes part and parcel. But, within the second week (of WWE), I tore my right ACL. Like, as soon as getting there, we were getting ready for the first Mae Young and then it just tore in the middle of class.

“There was no crazy thing that I did. Me and Dakota Kai locked up and my knee just went, just exploded. We locked up and twisted and my right foot stayed pointing forward and my body turned left and went, ‘no,’ and it just popped out. Luckily that one was just the ACL and it took me 10 months to come back from it.”

“The second one was during the second Mae Young. I did a dive to Rhea Ripley, which I have done 100 times. The ramp was really long at the time and I overshot it. My left toe was on the ramp but my heel was on the squishy floor, so my knee just went to the side, popped out of socket, and popped back as I hit the floor. I tore my ACL, MCL, both meniscus, and I broke my tibia as well.

“Yeah, that one went, that one just exploded on me. I carried on with the match for a few more minutes because the doc said I could wrestle without an ACL, he’s told me that before, so that’s fine. That’s all I thought it was, the ACL, so I carried on going. Then I took a dropkick off Rhea and there’s a photo where you can see that my knee is starting to pop out of the socket again, as I’m taking the bump. I was lying on the floor and I just screamed, ‘I can’t do this again.'”

Credit – Wilde On podcast

H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

“That’s why now, instead of worrying about everything, I’m just enjoying things as they happen, because you never know what could happen. So what’s the point in worrying when I could just have fun?”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Tegan Nox

Nox has never been promoted as a top star in the main roster of WWE. Still, she had a number of feuds in the main roster. She has worked in both Smackdown and RAW, but she got most of her exposure in WWE RAW. While working in the blue brand of WWE, she had a short rivalry with Xia Li. The feud was not very well built up and we did not get to see a proper outcome of this feud.

Currently, she is having an angle with former Women’s World Champion Natalya. At first, the duo worked as rivals, after Nox defeated Natalya in an episode of RAW, Natalya started to help Nox during her matches, and they started working as a tag team. They mostly had a frenemy relationship with each other. We hope to see Nox having more regular feuds in the future.

Tegan Nox Injury

Nox suffered multiple injuries throughout her wrestling career. However, she suffered the worst injury of her career so far was back at the age of 13 when she was training to become a footballer. She suffered a knee injury during the time which ultimately ended her dream to become a footballer. Later, she decided to become a professional wrestler.

Other Details

Nox has appeared in only two video games so far and both are official WWE video games. Her first appearance was in WWE 2K22 as a playable character. For some unknown reason, she did not feature in the WWE 2K23 video game but she returned in WWE 2K24 which is the latest installment in the WWE video game series.

Tegan Nox Salary $250,000 Brand Endorsements * Sponsors * Charity Make-a-Wish foundation

Tegan Nox Social Media Accounts

Nox is active on Instagram from a verified account, however, there is no verified account of her on Twitter. Her verified Instagram account has a stunning following of 318K people. Here are links to her social media accounts where you can follow her. Tegan Nox Instagram.

Tegan Nox Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % Promotion CHIKARA 2 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (50.00%) CHIKARA CHIKARA/FCP 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) CHIKARA/FCP FCP 8 (42.11%) 0 (0.00%) 11 (57.89%) FCP NXT 44 (65.67%) 0 (0.00%) 23 (34.33%) NXT NXT UK 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) NXT UK OTT 3 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) OTT PROGRESS 3 (60.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (40.00%) PROGRESS SHIMMER 2 (25.00%) 0 (0.00%) 6 (75.00%) SHIMMER STARDOM 4 (50.00%) 1 (12.50%) 3 (37.50%) STARDOM WCPW 7 (63.64%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (36.36%) WCPW WWE 30 (48.39%) 1 (1.61%) 31 (50.00%) WWE WXw 2 (40.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (60.00%) WXw TOTAL 106 (54.08%) 2 (1.02%) 88 (44.90%) TOTAL

Tegan Nox Manager

Nox never worked with any professional managers in her WWE career, however, she had been managed by some of her fellow wrestlers from time to time. Currently, she is working as a tag team with former Women’s World Champion Natalya, who manages Nox occasionally during her singles matches. Nox also managed Natalya sometimes.

FAQS

Q. When did Tegan Nox start wrestling?

A. Tegan Nox started working in 2013

Q. How tall is Tegan Nox in feet?

A. Tegan Nox is 5’6” tall in feet

Q. Who is Tegan Nox manager?

A. Tegan Nox does not have a manager, however, she gets managed by her current tag team partner Natalya sometimes

Q. What is current Tegan Nox song?

A. Tegan Nox uses the song ‘Blue Marvel’

Q. Who is Tegan Nox mother?

A. Not known

Q. Who is Tegan Nox father?

A. Not known

Q. Who is currently Tegan Nox boyfriend?

A. Tegan Nox is currently in a relationship with Aly Deliz

Q. Who is Tegan Nox brother?

Not known

Q. How much is Tegan Nox worth?

A. Tegan Nox’s net worth is something around $3m

Q. How many championships Tegan Nox won in WWE so far?

A. Tegan Nox could not win any championships in WWE yet