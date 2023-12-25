Bio

The British Bulldog Davey Boy Smith was an English professional wrestler who has worked in major professional wrestling promotions like WWE and WCW. He has also won many prestigious championships like WWE Intercontinental Championship and the WWE European Championship. Unfortunately, he passed away in year 2002 at the age of 39 only.

The British Bulldog Height, Weight, Age & More:

Smith is believed to had one of the best physics in wrestling history. The billed height of Smith is 5’11” and his billed weight was 260 lbs. He was born on 27 November 1962 and he was only 39 year old at the time of his death on 18 May 2002. He has won major championships in the world of professional wrestling and he is considered one of the biggest legends of the business.

The British Bulldog Davey Boy Smith: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

The British Bulldog Early Life

Smith was born on 27 November 1962 and he was 39 year old at the time of his death on May 18, 2002. Golborne, Lancashire, England is the place where the British Bulldog born. His parents were Sid and Joyce Smith. His mother’s nephew was Tom Billington who was famously known as the Dynamite Kid.

Who is The British Bulldog

The British Bulldog Davey Boy Smith was an English professional wrestler who passed away on May 18, 2002 at the age of 39 only. He is one of the biggest legends of professional wrestling and he has won major Championships from all over the world of wrestling. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in year 2020.

The British Bulldog WWE Debut

With signed with WWE for the first time in 1984 after Vince McMahon bought Stampede Wrestling. He was one of the talents from Stampede Wrestling who transitioned to WWE after the mentioned takeover. Upon joining WWE he teamed up with the Dynamite Kid and had a long running feud with The Hart Foundation.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career, Stampede Wrestling

Smith started training for professional wrestling at the age of 13 only after his father and grandfather saw a potential professional wrestler in him. Wrestling debut in 1978 at the age of 16 only and in 1979, Smith won the British Welterweight championship from Jim Breaks when he was only 17 and soon he became a key figure in Stampede Wrestling of Stu Hart.

Success in Stampede Wrestling

One of his early and most important feuds was against the Dynamite Kid whom he feuded throughout 1982. He even defeated the Dynamite Kid for the Stampede British Commonwealth Mid-Heavyweight Championship. Apart from gaining success in Stampede Wrestling, Smith was also working in other promotions and winning major Championships.

WWE Debut

In 1984, Vince McMahon hired some of the top talents from Stampede Wrestling. Bret Hart and Jim Neidhart were also brought in during the time. Smith was also one of the fortunate ones on the list. Upon joining WWE, he teamed up with another new WWE recruit the Dynamite Kid who had been one of his biggest rivals in Stampede Wrestling.

The British Bulldogs

The Dynamite Kid and Smith were famously started to be regarded as the British Bulldogs. They became one of the most famous tag teams of their time. They even won the WWE Tag Team Championship one time together. The team and the name became so famous that Smith adopted it as his first name and he is mostly remembered among the fans as the British Bulldog.

Success in Japan

Smith remained active in WWE until 1988 and he went through various top feuds with some of the biggest names of the promotion. He also won Championships. In 1988, he was released from the promotion and he returned to Stampede Wrestling. He also went to Japan and worked in All Japan Pro Wrestling after his first release from WWE. He worked in the mentioned promotion for a couple of years.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name The British Bulldog The British Bulldog Nick Names The British Bulldog Profession(s) Professional Wrestler The British Bulldog Height 5’11” The British Bulldog Weight 260 lbs. Relationship Status * The British Bulldog Net Worth $1.6 Million (at the time of his death) The British Bulldog Eye Color Brown Hair Color Dark Brown Wrestling Debut 1978 Mentor * The British Bulldog Signature Moves Delayed Vertical Suplex, Military Press Slam Finishing Move(s) Running Powerslam Theme Song / The British Bulldog Song / The British Bulldog Music Rule Britannia Catchphrases *

The British Bulldog Net Worth & Salary

Unfortunately, Smith is not alive anymore so we cannot estimate his current net worth. However, according to reports from various media sources, he had a net worth of $1.6 million at the time of his death. It is also reported that he received a salary of $100,000 during his final run in WWE in the year 2000.

The British Bulldog Family

Smith was born on 27 November 1962 in Golborne, Lancashire, England. He was the son of Sid and Joyce. One of Smith’s first rivals and Tag Team partner the Dynamite Kid Tom Billington was his mother’s nephew. Smith’s Davey Boy Smith Jr. Is also a famous professional wrestler. He had also been a former WWE Tag Team Champion.

Championships and Accomplishments

Smith had been extremely successful in terms of winning championships in the world of professional wrestling. However, he was never been treated anything more than a mid card talent in any major promotion. WWE he has won the Intercontinental Championship, he has been the inaugural WWE European champion, he has also won multiple Tag Team titles.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWF European Championship (2 times, inaugural), WWF Intercontinental Championship (1 time), WWF Hardcore Championship (2 times), WWF Tag Team Championship (2 times) – with the Dynamite Kid (1) and Owen Hart (1), Battle Royal at the Albert Hall (1991), WWE Hall of Fame (Class of 2020) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) All Japan Pro Wrestling – 2 January Korakuen Hall Heavyweight Battle Royal Winner in 1989, World’s Strongest Tag Determination League Fighting Spirit Award (1984, 1985) – with Dynamite Kid, World’s Strongest Tag Determination League Skills Award (1989) – with Dynamite Kid Canadian Wrestling Hall of Fame – Individually, With the Hart family IWA Heavyweight Champion (1 time) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Match of the Year (1992) vs. Bret Hart at SummerSlam, Ranked No. 15 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 1993, Ranked No. 53 of the top 500 singles wrestlers of the “PWI Years” in 2003, Ranked No. 5 and No. 84 of the top 100 tag teams of the “PWI Years” with the Dynamite Kid and Owen Hart, respectively, in 2003 Stampede International Tag Team Championship (2 times) – with Bruce Hart, Stampede British Commonwealth Mid-Heavyweight Championship (1 time), Stampede Wrestling International Tag Team Championship (2 times) – with the Dynamite Kid, Stampede North American Heavyweight Championship (2 times), Stampede World Mid-Heavyweight Championship (1 time), Stampede Wrestling Hall of Fame (Class of 1995) WWWA Intercontinental Champion (1 time) Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Best Wrestling Maneuver (1984) Power clean dropkick, Feud of the Year (1997) with The Hart Foundation vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin, Most Unimproved (1991), Tag Team of the Year (1985) with the Dynamite Kid Records One time WWE Intercontinental Champion, Inaugural WWE European Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Smith has always considered wrestling as his prime target as a career but he had also been fond of cricket, football, and diving. Despite being extremely talented in the ring, he had never been pushed as a main event talent in any major professional wrestling promotion. But there was a time when it seemed that he would be pushed to the main event, even though it never happened.

Personal Information Table

The British Bulldog Real Name / Full Name David Smith Birth Date 27 November 1962 The British Bulldog Age 39 (at the time of his death on 18 May 2002) Relationship Status * Zodiac Sign Sagittarius Birthplace Golborne, Lancashire, England Nationality English Hometown Golborne, Lancashire, England School/College/University No information available Educational Qualification No information available Religion Christianity The British Bulldog Ethnicity Irish Current Residence * Hobbies Cricket, Football and Diving The British Bulldog Tattoo *

The British Bulldog Movies and TV Shows

Smith never considered acting as a professional career and he never appeared in any movies or television series, not even as a guest star. However, he has appeared in a number of wrestling related documentaries. There is a documentary named The British Bulldog’s Basic Body Builder solely dedicated to him.

The British Bulldog Wife

Smith married Diana Hart in 1984 and together they live for 16 years. Diana Hart was the sister of famous professional wrestlers Bret Hart and Owen Hart and the daughter of wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Stu Hart. Smith and Diana had two children together. One of his children was famous professional wrestler Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Success in the 90s

Return to WWE

In 1990 Smith returned to WWE and this time the promotion had bigger plans for him. He was given the same character he played previously in WWE but this time he was working as a solo star. He was mostly working as a mid card but he was winning matches regularly and he was also gaining massive popularity among the WWE fans.

Success in WWE

He participated in the Royal Rumble match of 1992 and he received a very good push in this match. He entered as the number 1 entrant in the match and eliminated 3 wrestlers single handedly before getting eliminated by Ric Flair. The biggest elimination he registered by his name was Ted DiBiase. WWE was planning something even bigger for him.

Intercontinental Champion

In the 1992 SummerSlam event, Smith challenged Bret Hart for the WWE Intercontinental Championship in front of a crowd of 80000. The event took place in the Wembley Arena and it was one of the earliest examples of where the Intercontinental title got featured on the main event of a PPV event and the world title was not.

Smith defeated Bret Hart in this match to win the Intercontinental Championship and everybody expected it to be the beginning of his mega main event push. But unfortunately, that never happened and he always stuck into the mid card level in WWE. He earned some more championships in the promotion but all of them were mid card titles.

Tag Team Champion, Final Days

He had been released from WWE a couple of times and he worked in other promotions. In 1997 he became the inaugural WWE European champion. He also won the Tag Team title with Owen Hart. From 1999 to 2000 he worked as a heel in WWE and he became pretty successful. Unfortunately, in 2002 he passed away at the age of 39 only. It is reported that he was considering a return to WWE before his death.

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of The British Bulldog

Smith was active in the world of professional wrestling for more than two decades and he had some excellent rivalries throughout his wrestling career. One of his biggest rivals was WWE Hall of Famer “The Hitman” Bret Hart whom he faced on multiple occasions. The duo even featured on the main event of SummerSlam 1992 and delivered one of the best matches in Summerslam history.

Another big rival of Smith had been Bret Hart’s younger brother Owen Hart. The duo had been presented as a tag team during the New Generation era of WWE, they even won the Tag Team Championship together. But their relationship even as a tag team had always been more of rivals. Smith had been the babyface of the two and Hart was the heel. It has always been so exciting to see these two legends together.

The British Bulldog Injury

Smith was pretty much immune from injuries throughout his career, however, after returning to WCW in 1997 he suffered some fatal injuries. One of the injuries caused a spinal infection that nearly paralyzed him and he was hospitalised for six long months because of it. In 2002 he passed away due to a heart attack.

Other Details

Smith has appeared in multiple wrestling video games as playable characters. The first ever video game in which he appeared in was WWF Super WrestleMania. Since then he has appeared in loads of wrestling video games. He is also a part of the latest installment in the WWE video game series which is WWE 2K23.

The British Bulldog Salary $100,000 (final salary in WWE) Brand Endorsements WWE Merchandise Sponsors * Charity *

The British Bulldog Social Media Accounts

Unfortunately, The British Bulldog Davey Boy Smith passed away on 18 May 2002, therefore, he does not have any social media account.

The British Bulldog Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % AJPW 49 (59.04%) 8 (9.64%) 26 (31.33%) ECW 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) N/A 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) NJPW 13 (37.14%) 11 (31.43%) 11 (31.43%) WAR 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WCW 24 (55.81%) 8 (18.60%) 11 (25.58%) WWF 306 (64.29%) 23 (4.83%) 147 (30.88%) WWF/SWS/EMLL/PWF 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WWF/USWA 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) TOTAL 397 (61.65%) 50 (7.76%) 197 (30.59%)

The British Bulldog Manager

Smith had been managed by multiple names throughout his wrestling career but he never had a regular manager for a long time. When he was working as the Tag Team with the Dynamite Kid, their Tag Team was managed by Captain Lou Albano. He has also been managed by his Tag Team partners at various times.

FAQS

Q. When did The British Bulldog start wrestling?

A. The British Bulldog started working in 1978

Q. How tall is The British Bulldog in feet?

A. The British Bulldog is 5’11” tall in feet

Q. Who is The British Bulldog manager?

A. The British Bulldog had been managed by multiple names like Captain Lou Albano and his Hart Foundation teammates

Q. What is current The British Bulldog song?

A. The British Bulldog uses the song ‘Rule Britannia’

Q. Who is The British Bulldog mother?

A. The British Bulldog’s mother was Joyce Smith

Q. Who is The British Bulldog father?

A. The British Bulldog’s father was Sid Smith

Q. Who is currently The British Bulldog girlfriend?

A. The British was married to Diana Hart who was the daughter of legendary professional wrestler Stu Hart

Q. Who is The British Bulldog brother?

A. Terrance Smith was the brother of The British Bulldog

Q. How much is The British Bulldog worth?

A. The British Bulldog’s net worth was something around $1.6m at the time of his death in 2002

Q. How many times The British Bulldog won the WWE Intercontinental title?

A. Smith had been a one time WWE Intercontinental Champion