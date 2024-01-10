Bio

The Godfather is a semi retired American Professional wrestler who has worked in WWE under various characters. He worked in the promotion for more than a decade and he also won a couple of championships. He worked outside of WWE as well. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016.

The Godfather Height, Weight, Age & More:

Wright’s physique had been a huge advantage for his professional wrestling career. The billed height of Wright is 6’6″ and his billed weight was, 330 lbs. He was born on May 16, 1961 and currently the former WWE Tag Team Champion is 62 year old. He was one of the biggest attractions of WWE during the Attitude Era.

The Godfather: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

The Godfather Early Life

Wright was born on May 16, 1961 and currently he is 62 year old. Las Vegas, Nevada is the place where The Godfather born. He studied in University of Nevada, Reno and he played American football. He was an offensive tackle on the team. After moving to he managed the Cheetah’s strip club.

Who is The Godfather

The Godfather WWE Debut

Wright made his WWE debut back in 1991 under the character of Sir Charles. This character is pretty much forgotten to this date and it was also before he played the character of Papa Shango. He made his WWE debut in May 1991 during an episode of at a WWF Superstars of Wrestling. He played the character for a short time period.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Wrestling Career

Wright mostly became famous among the wrestling fans for playing multiple characters. He joined the world of professional wrestling in 1989 as he worked in United States Wrestling Association USWA under the ring name of The Soultaker. He was still pretty young in the wrestling world and was not fully trained.

USWA Unified World Heavyweight Champion

Still, he won the USWA Unified World Heavyweight Championship on October 1989. He held the championship for two weeks. While working in the USWA, he also worked on other wrestling promotions like South Atlantic Pro Wrestling which was a South Carolina based wrestling promotion. He also made multiple appearances in New Japan Pro Wrestling and kept on playing the character of the Soultaker.

WWE Debut, Sir Charles

Slowly, he was improving in the ring and he was also doing a pretty good job. In 1991 he got the biggest call of his career when he got the opportunity to sign a professional contract with WWE. The Undertaker was his real life good friend and he brought him to the promotion. He was given the character of Sir Charles during his early days in WWE and this character is not much remembered.

Papa Shango

In 1992 he had been totally repackaged in a completely new character. The name of the character was the Papa Shango. It was a horror themed character where he practiced voodoo. This character was pretty short lived, still it became a pretty famous among the wrestling fans and this character is still remembered.

Wright played the character of Papa Shango for a couple of years. Despite becoming a famous character it was pretty badly received by the critics. Soon after the debut of this character, he became a jobber and lost most of his matches. WWE tried to keep the character alive but the fans were not ready to accept it at all. In 1994 he was released from WWE.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name The Godfather The Godfather Nick Names The Supreme Fighting Machine (as Kama Mustafa) Profession(s) Professional Wrestler The Godfather Height 6’6” The Godfather Weight 330 lbs. Relationship Status Married The Godfather Net Worth $1.5 Million The Godfather Eye Color Dark Brown Hair Color Black Wrestling Debut 1989 Mentor * The Godfather Signature Moves Ho Train, Diving Leg drop Finishing Move(s) The Pimp Drop Theme Song / The Godfather Song / The Godfather Music Show Me How It’s Done Catchphrases It’s Time, Once Again, to Get Aboard the Ho Train!

The Godfather Net Worth & Salary

There are some legitimate confusions about the current net worth of Wright. However, most of the sources agreed with the fact that his current net worth is estimated to be somewhere around $1.5 million. He is currently not in any wrestling promotion so he does not receive any salary from any promotion.

The Godfather Family

Wright was born on May 16, 1961 in Las Vegas, Nevada. There is not much information available about his past life, neither his parents nor whether he has any siblings. Until now, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion has kept his past life private but information could be provided in the future.

Championships and Accomplishments

Wright was not very successful in terms of winning championships in the world of professional wrestlers as he did not work in various wrestling promotions outside WWE. He could only win the WWE Intercontinental Championship and the WWE Tag Team Championship in WWE. Outside of WWE could not win enough titles either.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWF Intercontinental Championship (1 time), WWF World Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Bull Buchanan, WWE Hall of Fame (Class of 2016) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked No. 61 of the 500 top wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 1999, Ranked No. 353 of the 500 top wrestlers of the “PWI Years” in 2003 USWA Unified World Heavyweight Championship (2 times) Vendetta Pro Wrestling – Vendetty Award for Co-Special Guest star of the Year – with Chavo Guerrero Sr. and Chavo Guerrero Jr. (2014) Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Worst Gimmick (1992) as Papa Shango, Worst Feud of the Year (1992) vs. The Ultimate Warrior, Most Embarrassing Wrestler (1992) Records One time WWE Intercontinental Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Wright has an excellent relationship with his fellow professional wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. They knew each other before Wright joined WWE in 1991 and the Undertaker helped him to join WWE during the first place. They even mentioned each other on their Hall of Fame speeches and their chemistry.

Personal Information Table

The Godfather Real Name / Full Name Charles Thomas Wright Birth Date May 16, 1961 The Godfather Age 62 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Taurus Birthplace Las Vegas, Nevada Nationality American Hometown Las Vegas, Nevada School/College/University University of Nevada, Reno Educational Qualification Not known Religion Not known The Godfather Ethnicity * Current Residence Las Vegas, Nevada Hobbies * The Godfather Tattoo Multiple Tattoos

The Godfather Movies and TV Shows

Before joining the world of professional wrestling, Wright attempted to find a career in acting. But he could not be a successful actor. Professional wrestling was the genre that brought him the ultimate success in his career. He was shooting for the movie Over the Top and the other wrestlers that were involved in the movie suggested him to try his luck in professional wrestling.

The Godfather Wife

Wright is married to Denise Wright and the couple got married to each other in year 2000. Together the couple has four children. There are not enough information available about his wife Denise Wright, he preferred keeping his personal life private. It came a little surprising that he has had a very happy married life for 24 years despite playing such a controversial character in WWE.

Rise of The Godfather

Return to WWE as Kama

After getting released from WWE in 1994, Wright went to the Catch Wrestling Association and spent a little time in the promotion. In 1995 he returned to WWE and this time he had been repackaged as Kama. This time his character was inspired from UFC fighter Kimo Leopoldo. Upon debuting this new character he joined the Million Dollar Corporation of Ted DiBiase.

The Nation of Domination

He kept on playing the character of Kama for three long years and this time he was an upper mid card. Finally WWE started to value him highly. Despite the fact he left WWE in early 1996, he returned to the promotion soon and kept on playing the same character. In 1997 he joined the Nation of Domination faction and he had been a valuable member of it.

Debut and Success of the Godfather

In 1998 he was given another new character in WWE and this was something he never did before. He started playing the character of The Godfather. It was more of a playboy character and he was also accompanied by multiple hos during his entrances and matches. This was the most famous character he ever played and even in a short amount of time, it became pretty famous.

Final Days as a Regular Star

He remained a regular star of WWE until December 2002 and he received a decent mid card push while playing his iconic character. He won the WWE Intercontinental Championship one time as well as the Tag Team Championship one time. He has mostly been a babyface, but after becoming a member of The Right to Censor, he played a heel character.

Recent Appearances

After 2002, Wright stopped wrestling regularly but he kept on making sporadic appearances. He made multiple appearances in WWE while portraying his famous character. One of his memorable later appearances was during the Royal Rumble match of 2013. In 2016 he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. He still makes sporadic appearances in WWE.

Iconic Quotes From The Godfather

“Pimpin ain’t easy!”

“Once again it’s time for everybody to come aboard the hoooooooo trainnnnnn!”

“I want you reach down, light it up for The Godfather and say PIMPIN AIN’T EASY!!”

“Don’t make me go back to dates cuz I know you like hos. They say you are a dead man, but I don’t believe everything is dead”

“Hey Regal, hey Regal, you know I didn’t think you were gonna take the hos but to quote what a good friend of mine Archie Bunker says, ‘England ain’t nuttin but a place full of fags.”

“The Godfather knows his way around a womans body.”

“Meat huh? Well listen up Meat, I’d off you the hoes but you look too pooped to pop”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of The Godfather

Wright did not play the character of The Godfather for a very long time but even in a short amount of time, it became pretty famous. He had some tag team feuds when he played the character of The Goodfather. Goldust had been one of the top singles rivals of his career. He was about to start a rivalry with Owen Hart but the unfortunate thing happened at Over the Edge 1999 and we never got a proper feud between the two.

He also had a short rivalry with Jeff Jarrett to whom he dropped the Intercontinental Championship. After he became a member of Right to Censor and he adopted the gimmick of The Goodfather, he had some tag team feuds with the likes of The Hardy Boyz and The Dudley Boyz. He formed a tag team with Bull Buchanan and they also won the WWE Tag Team Championship one time.

The Godfather Injury

Wright did not remain active in the world of professional wrestling, even though he suffered multiple injuries throughout his wrestling career. But thankfully, no injuries could ever cause any serious damage to his short wrestling career. After his release from WWE in 2002, he never wrestled actively in any promotion.

Other Details

Wright has appeared in loads of WWE video games. His first ever appearance in a wrestling video game was WWF Super WrestleMania which was from 1992. He appeared in this game as Papa Shango. His first appearance as the Godfather was in WWF Attitude which was released in 1999. His latest appearance was in WWE 2K22 in which he appeared as Papa Shango.

The Godfather Salary * Brand Endorsements * Sponsors * Charity Various Charities

The Godfather Social Media Accounts

The Godfather is active on Instagram from a verified account, however, there is no verified account of his on Twitter. His verified Instagram account has a stunning following of 150K people. Here are links to his social media accounts where you can follow him. The Godfather Instagram.

The Godfather Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % AAPW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) Catch Wrestling 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Hulkamania 3 (75.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (25.00%) NEW 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NJPW 6 (60.00%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (40.00%) Pro Wrestling Superstars 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) USWA 2 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (50.00%) VPW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WWE 2 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (66.67%) WWF 235 (48.55%) 25 (5.17%) 224 (46.28%) WWF/IWA Puerto Rico 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) TOTAL 255 (49.42%) 25 (4.84%) 236 (45.74%)

The Godfather Manager

When Wright played the character of Kama Mustafa, he had been regularly managed by his Nation of Domination teammates. Even though he did not play the character for a long time. After he adopted the character of The Godfather, he had been managed by his hos. None of them were consistent. He also had been managed by his Right to Censor teammates after he adopted the character of the Goodfather.

FAQS

Q. When did The Godfather start wrestling?

A. Wright started working in 1989

Q. How tall is The Godfather in feet?

A. Wright is 6’6” tall in feet

Q. Who is The Godfather manager?

A. Wright had been thoroughly managed by his hos.

Q. What is current The Godfather song?

A. Wright uses the song ‘Show Me How It’s Done’

Q. Who is The Godfather mother?

A. Not known

Q. Who is The Godfather father?

A. Not known

Q. Who is currently The Godfather girlfriend?

A. Wright is currently married to Denise Wright

Q. Who is The Godfather brother?

A. Not known

Q. How much is The Godfather worth?

A. Wright’s net worth is something around $1.5m

Q. How many times The Godfather won the WWE Intercontinental title?

A. Wright had been a one time WWE Intercontinental Champion