The Honky Tonk Man: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

The Honky Tonk Man is an American Professional wrestler who has worked in major professional wrestling promotions like WWE and WCW. He has won multiple prestigious Championships from all over the world of professional wrestling. He is also famous for being the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion for 36 long years in WWE.

The billed height of Honky is 6’1″ and his billed weight is 243 lbs. Throughout his professional wrestling career, he has played different characters. He was famous as an Elvis impersonator in WWE. He was born on January 25, 1953 and currently, WWE Hall of Famer is 70 year old. He will be 71 soon.

The Honky Tonk Man Early Life

Honky was born on January 25, 1953 and currently 70 year old. Bolivar, Tennessee is the place where The Honky Tonk Man born. There is no information available about his parents or whether he has any siblings. It is reported that he is a first cousin WWE Hall of Famer “The King” Jerry Lawler.

Who is The Honky Tonk Man

The Honky Tonk Man is a 70 year old American Professional wrestler who is mostly famous for his iconic WWE Intercontinental Championship role which remained the longest IC Championship reign in 36 long years. He has also won major championships outside of WWE. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019.

The Honky Tonk Man WWE Debut

Honky made his first television appearance on August 1986 on the episode of The Body Shop (the last Body Shop interview segment conducted by Don Muraco), held on the final taping of All Star Wrestling. Honky made his television in ring debut in September 1986 during an episode of Wrestling Challenge where he defeated Terry Gibbs.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career

The Honky Tonk Man joined the world of professional wrestling back in 1977. He wrestled alongside wrestling legend Koko B. Ware who was his training partner. They used to work for Henry Rogers who was a wrestling promoter. During his early days, he mostly worked on various independent circuit promotions of Malden, Missouri.

Memphis Wrestling

In 1978, he joined Memphis Wrestling and he worked under the ring name “Dynamite” Wayne Farris. He worked frequently in Birmingham, Dothan, Mobile, and Pensacola, and during his early days he mostly worked as a jobber. But he had been pretty impressive from the very first day of joining the wrestling world.

Various Promotions

Slowly he got breaks from multiple major wrestling promotions like the American Wrestling Association (AWA), Jim Crockett Promotions, World Wrestling Council (WWC), Southeastern Championship Wrestling, Southwest Championship Wrestling, National Wrestling Alliance, and Stampede Wrestling and he had been pretty impressive in all the mentioned promotions.

Championship Success

He was also gradually improving from just being another jobber to a wrestling sensation. He has also won multiple prestigious singles and Tag Team championships from all over the world of professional wrestling. Among the mentioned wrestling promotions, he remained active for the longest time in Stu Hart’s Stampede Wrestling.

Stampede Wrestling

He became extremely successful in Stampede Wrestling as he won multiple championships in the promotion. He remained active in the mentioned promotion for 4 long years and he had been one of the biggest stars of the promotion during his time. Slowly he was stepping towards a bigger milestone as another big promotion was knocking on the door in search of The Honky Tonk Man.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name The Honky Tonk Man The Honky Tonk Man Nick Names * Profession(s) Professional Wrestler The Honky Tonk Man Height 6’1” The Honky Tonk Man Weight 243 lbs. Relationship Status Married The Honky Tonk Man Net Worth Not exactly known The Honky Tonk Man Eye Color Blue Hair Color Black Wrestling Debut 1977 Mentor * The Honky Tonk Man Signature Moves Diving Fist Drop, Scoop Slam Finishing Move(s) El Kabong, Shake, Rattle and Roll Theme Song / The Honky Tonk Man Song / The Honky Tonk Man Music Cool Cocky Bad Catchphrases Thank you very much. You’ve been a lovely audience!

The Honky Tonk Man Net Worth & Salary

There is some legitimate confusion about the current net worth of one of the longest reigning Intercontinental Champions in WWE history. However, most of the sources believe that he has a stunning net worth of $45 million, which would definitely make him one of the richest wrestling figures in the world today.

Some sources also claim that he is net worth is somewhere around $1 million to $5 million. As of now, we are not confirming anything. He is not signed with any wrestling promotion at this moment so he does not receive any salary. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019.

The Honky Tonk Man Family

Honky was born on January 25, 1953 in Boliver, Tennessee. Unfortunately there is no information available about his parents or whether he has any siblings. WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler was his first cousin. Randy Savage had been one of his on screen rivals but he had a good friendship with him in real life.

Championships and Accomplishments

Honky is extremely successful in terms of winning championships in the world of professional wrestling. He has won major Championships from all over the world of wrestling. He has also been the longest reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion for 36 long years. His record was recently broken by Gunther.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWF Intercontinental Heavyweight Championship (1 time), WWE Hall of Fame (Class of 2019) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) APW Universal Heavyweight Championship (1 time) BTW Heavyweight Championship (1 time) Cauliflower Alley Club – Men’s Wrestling Award (2011) ICW Heavyweight Championship (1 time) Legends Pro Wrestling – XWF/LPW Hall of Fame (class of 2008) MEWF Heavyweight Championship (1 time) MSWA Tennessee Heavyweight Championship (1 time) AWA Southern Tag Team Championship (4 times) – with Larry Latham (3) and Tojo Yamamoto (1), NWA Mid-America Tag Team Championship (3 times) – with Larry Latham NAWA Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Paul Hudson NSWA Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Greg Valentine Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked No. 159 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 1992 RME Heavyweight Championship (1 time), RME Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Bobby Collins NWA Alabama Heavyweight Championship (1 time), NWA Southeastern Heavyweight Championship (Northern Division) (1 time), NWA Southeastern Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Ron Starr, NWA Southeastern United States Junior Heavyweight Championship (1 time) Stampede International Tag Team Championship (3 times) – with Ron Starr (2) and The Cuban Assassin (1), Stampede North American Heavyweight Championship (1 time) UCW Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Bushwhacker Luke UCW Heavyweight Championship (1 time) UWA Heavyweight Championship (1 time) WWC Caribbean Heavyweight Championship (1 time) Records Became the inaugural WWE Universal Championship

Personal life & Lifestyle

The Royal Rumble match of 2001 is considered the best Royal Rumble match by most of the fans and critics. Honky was a surprise entrant in this Royal Rumble match as he entered no. 12. He was busy singing his song inside the ring after making his entrance as the Iron Man of the match Kane broke his Guitar on his head and eliminated him from the match.

Personal Information Table

The Honky Tonk Man Real Name / Full Name Roy Wayne Farris Birth Date January 25, 1953 The Honky Tonk Man Age 70 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Aquarius Birthplace Bolivar, Tennessee Nationality American Hometown Bolivar, Tennessee School/College/University University of Memphis Educational Qualification B.S. degree in Education Religion Not known The Honky Tonk Man Ethnicity White Current Residence Southern California Hobbies * The Honky Tonk Man Tattoo *

The Honky Tonk Man Movies and TV Shows

Although Honky became famous as an Elvis impersonator, he could not have a successful career outside of wrestling. Acting was not his primary career goal but he did appear in a number of movies and television series, mostly as guest stars. One of the most famous movies he appeared in was Midnight Massacre, the movie also featured some other famous actors like Greg Valentine and Jim Duggan.

The Honky Tonk Man Wife

Honky’s first marriage was with Judy Nuckolls and the couple got married in 1975. Unfortunately, they could not stay together for more than 5 years as they got separated in 1980. In 1984, Honky got married again, and this time he married Tammy Farris. It has been 40 years and since they are still living together and they are living a very happy life.

Ultimate Success

Joining WWE

In 1986, Honky got the biggest call of his career when he signed a professional contract with WWE. He also got his iconic ring name The Honky Tonk Man after joining the promotion. He made his WWE debut in August, 1986. He made his in ring television debut against Terry Gibbs in September, 1986 in a winning effort.

Rise of The Honky Tonk Man

He is character was pretty much inspired by Elvis Presley who is one of the most famous American singers of all time. He was originally promoted as a babyface in WWE during his early days in the promotion. WWE had big plans for him as he had been endorsed by none other than Hulk Hogan during one of his promos.

WWE Intercontinental Champion

He received some excellent victories over some of the top names of WWE during the time, and in the process, he also turned heel. In June 1987, he shocked the entire world when he defeated Ricky Steamboat in an episode of WWE Superstars to win the WWE Intercontinental Heavyweight Championship, and it was the beginning of an iconic championship reign.

Record as The Intercontinental Champion

He went on to hold the championship for a stunning 454 days which remained the longest reign of the WWE Intercontinental Championship for 36 long years. His record was recently beaten by “The Ring General” Gunther who is still holding the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Final Days

Honky dropped the championship to The Ultimate Warrior at SummerSlam 1988 and it took only 31 seconds for The Ultimate Warrior to take the Championship away from him. Honky remained active in WWE until 1991 and after getting released from the promotion in the mentioned year, he worked on various promotions. He is still active on the independent circuit. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019.

Iconic Quotes From The Honky Tonk Man

“”GIMME SOMEBODY OUT HERE TO WRESTLE; I DON’T CARE WHO IT IS!” Yeah, uh….. that was a very bad idea, Honky!”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of The Honky Tonk Man

Honky had multiple top feuds with some of the biggest names in the history of wrestling. One of his first major feuds in WWE was against Jake “The Snake” Roberts in late 1986. The feud became more intense after Honky injured Roberts by a guitar shot. It was a real injury and it was not supposed to happen. This was one of his best feuds.

He also had an excellent feud with Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat whom he defeated to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship. The duo also had an excellent feud for the Championship. He also had a great feud with The Ultimate Warrior. Honky dropped his Intercontinental Championship to The Ultimate Warrior.

The Honky Tonk Man Injury

Much like most of the professional wrestlers, Honky had to suffer multiple injuries throughout his career. But thankfully, no injuries could ever cause any serious harm to his career. In July 2008, when he was active on the independent circuit, he suffered an injury and could not compete in his scheduled match in Ultimate Championship Wrestling. However, he sang his theme song twice in the ring.

Other Details

Honky has appeared in multiple WWE video games as well. The first video game he appeared in was WWF Superstars which was released in 1986. Since then he has appeared in loads of wrestling video games. One of the latest WWE video games in which he appeared in was WWE 2K16 as a playable character which was released in 2015.

The Honky Tonk Man Salary * Brand Endorsements WWE Merchandise Sponsors * Charity Various Charities

The Honky Tonk Man Social Media Accounts

The Honky Tonk Man is active on Twitter from a verified account, however, there is no verified account of him on Instagram. His verified Instagram account has a stunning following of 123K people. Here are links to his social media accounts where you can follow him. The Honky Tonk Man Twitter.

The Honky Tonk Man Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % 2CW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) AIW 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) AJPW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 7 (100.00%) APW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) CWA 10 (40.00%) 1 (4.00%) 14 (56.00%) DREAMWAVE 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) IWA-MS 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) JCW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Pro Wrestling Superstars 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WCPBTW 3 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WCW 1 (25.00%) 1 (25.00%) 2 (50.00%) WrestlePro 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WWE 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WWF 107 (65.64%) 5 (3.07%) 51 (31.29%) TOTAL 129 (60.85%) 8 (3.77%) 75 (35.38%)

The Honky Tonk Man Manager

Honky had been managed by various names throughout his wrestling career. He has also been managed by the wrestlers who worked as his Tag Team partners One of his earliest managers was Jimmy Hart whom he attacked to turn heel during the late 1986. He started his career as a babyface in WWE.

FAQS

Q. When did The Honky Tonk Man start wrestling?

A. The Honky Tonk Man started working in 1977

Q. How tall is The Honky Tonk Man in feet?

A. The Honky Tonk Man is 6’1” tall in feet

Q. Who is The Honky Tonk Man manager?

A. The Honky Tonk Man does not have a manager right now, however, he had been managed by various names previously

Q. What is current The Honky Tonk Man song?

A. The Honky Tonk Man uses the song ‘Cool Cocky Bad’

Q. Who is The Honky Tonk Man mother?

A. Not known

Q. Who is The Honky Tonk Man father?

A. Not known

Q. Who is currently The Honky Tonk Man girlfriend?

A. The Honky Tonk Man is currently Tammy Farris since 1984

Q. Who is The Honky Tonk Man brother?

A. Not known. WWE Hall of Famer “The King” Jerry Lawler, however, is his first cousin

Q. How much is The Honky Tonk Man worth?

A. Not exactly known

Q. How many times The Honky Tonk Man won the WWE Intercontinental title?

A. The Honky Tonk Man had been a one time WWE Intercontinental Champion