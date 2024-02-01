Tiffany Stratton Possibly Heading To Main Roster Before WWE Wrestlemania 40

Tiffany Stratton is often touted as one of the future star powers of the WWE women’s division who has already made a splash on NXT. In 2023, she has already achieved the accolade of being a one-time NXT Women’s Champion to solidify that she’s the biggest innovation of the NXT roster in that period.

After being praised by several critics and wrestling fanatics, she was also awarded the NXT Year-End Award for the best female talent. Moving on, Tiffany Stratton entered the Women’s Royal Rumble match, this year at the 29th spot. She eliminated fellow NXT star Roxanne Perez from the match before being eliminated by Bayley.

According to the latest reports of PWinsider Elite, there have been suggestions and pitches to have Tiffany Stratton join the RAW roster. The report further indicated that WWE sees potential in her and is considering her for her to move to the main roster. While it’s not officially confirmed at this point, there is speculation among some insiders that she could potentially make her main roster debut as soon as the upcoming month,

“There has been pitches for Tiffany Stratton to join the RAW roster and though nothing is confirmed, some believe she could make her way to the main roster as soon as next month.”

Tiffany Stratton touted to be a bigger star by her trainer

For the better part of 2023, Tiffany Stratton has witnessed a meteoric rise and it’s safe to assume that WWE should have big plans around her, down the road. She is a talent who was initially nurtured by veteran Greg Gagne in his academy. Speaking with Under the Ring, Gagne noted how she believes that his former student will be a superpower in the WWE,

“The athlete that she was, she caught on quick; she’s got a good feel for it. She’s going to be a superstar in the WWE and I am really, really proud of her.”

Tiffany Stratton won the NXT Women’s Championship in just her 26th televised match during the NXT Battleground premium live event by defeating Lyra Valkyria in the finals of a tournament. She later got defeated by Becky Lynch at No Mercy to drop the title.