Toni Storm is a New Zealand-Australian professional wrestler who has worked in major professional wrestling promotions like WWE and AEW. She has also won major championships from all over the world and also accomplished huge success. Currently, she is active on All Elite Wrestling and she is the current and a three times Women’s World champion.

Toni Storm Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Storm is 5’6″ and Her billed weight is 143 lbs. She was born on 19 October 1995 and currently, the former NXT UK Women’s champion is 28 years old. She has worked in multiple independent circuit promotions as well as top promotions like WWE and AEW. She is currently active in AEW and she is also holding the Women’s World Championship.

Toni Storm: Age, Height, Weight, Husband, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Toni Storm Early Life

Storm was born on 19 October 1995 and currently she is 28 year old. Auckland, New Zealand is the place where Toni Storm born. She moved to Australia’s Gold Coast with her mother when she was four due to the separation of her parents. She started watching WWE at the age of 10 and grew interest in professional wrestling.

Who is Toni Storm

Toni Storm is a 28 old New Zealand Australian professional wrestler who is currently active in All Elite Wrestling. She has also worked in other major professional wrestling promotions like World Wonder Ring Stardom and WWE. She was also the winner of the second Mae Young Classic tournament. Currently, she is holding the AEW Women’s World Championship for the third time.

Toni Storm WWE Debut

Storm made her WWE debut through the inaugural Mae Young Classic tournament as a participant. She was pretty successful in this tournament as she reached the semi finals of the tournament by defeating the likes of Ayesha Raymond, Lacey Evans, and Piper Niven. But she lost to Kairi Sane in the semi finals. In 2018 she went on to win the second Mae Young Classic tournament by defeating Io Shirai in the final.

Professional Wrestling Career

Training

Storm started training for wrestling at a local Gold Coast based wrestling company. She was only 13 years old when she started training for wrestling. She made her in ring debut 10 days before her 14th birthday. After training for five years, she decided to take further training from abroad so that she could become a better wrestler.

Traning Abroad

She traveled to England at the age of 18 and started living in Liverpool with her grandmother. He was trained by Dean Allmark who was a famous professional wrestler. Not only did she work in England during the time but internationally. She worked in countries like Finland, France, Germany, and Spain and slowly she started to earn fame.

Early WWE Tryouts

She tried her luck in a couple of WWE tryouts during her early days. In 2014 she attempted for the WWE’s Melbourne tryout. In 2015 she attempted another tryout of WWE which was held in Manchester, England. But she could not succeed in either attempt. After feeling to make a breakthrough in WWE she started working on the British independent circuit.

Independent Circuit

She worked in Progress Wrestling which was a British independent wrestling promotion. She had also been the inaugural Progress Women’s Champion. Apart from Progress Wrestling, she worked in Stardom as well which is a famous Japanese wrestling promotion. She also worked in various other independent circuit promotions all over the world.

Mae Young Classic

In 2017 she got a big opportunity when she got the opportunity to compete in the inaugural Mae Young Classic tournament. She had been pretty successful in this tournament as she reached the semi final before getting eliminated by Kairi Sane who went on to win the tournament. She was fortunate enough to earn a development contract from WWE after her excellent work in the mentioned tournament.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Toni Storm Toni Storm Nick Names Timeless Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Toni Storm Height 5’6” Toni Storm Weight 168 lbs. Relationship Status Married Toni Storm Net Worth $2 Million Toni Storm Eye Color Green Hair Color Blonde Wrestling Debut 2009 Mentor * Toni Storm Signature Moves Toni Driver ’18, Tornado DDT, Diving Leg Drop, Suicide Dive Finishing Move(s) Storm Zero Theme Song / Toni Storm Song / Toni Storm Music Somewhere In A Dream Catchphrases Chin up, T**s out, and watch for the shooooe!

Toni Storm Net Worth & Salary

According to reports from various media sources, the current net worth of Storm is estimated to be somewhere around $2 million. Sources also suggest that she earns something around $200,000 as her annual salary from All Elite Wrestling. She is currently one of the top stars of AEW and a three times Women’s World Champion.

Toni Storm Family

Championships and Accomplishments

Storm is pretty successful in terms of winning championships in the world of wrestling even at a very young age. She won prestigious championships from top promotions like World Wonder Ring Stardom and WWE. She had been the NXT UK champion one time in WWE and she is also the current and three times AEW Women’s World Champion.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) NXT UK Women’s Championship (1 time), Mae Young Classic (2018) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) AAW Women’s Championship (1 time), AEW Women’s World Championship (3 times, current) BEW Women’s Championship (1 time) ESPN – Ranked No. 16 of the 30 best Pro Wrestlers Under 30 in 2023 PWAQ Women’s Championship (1 times), PWAQ Women’s Underground Championship (1 time) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked No. 13 of the top 100 female wrestlers in the PWI Women’s 100 in 2019 Progress Women’s Championship (1 time, inaugural), Natural Progression Series IV Sports Illustrated – Ranked No. 7 in the top 10 women’s wrestlers in 2018 wXw Women’s Championship (2 times), Femmes Fatales (2017) SWA World Championship (1 time), World of Stardom Championship (1 time), Cinderella Tournament (2017), 5★Star GP (2017), 5★Star GP Award (1 time), Stardom Year-End Awards (1 time) Records One time NXT UK Champion, Three Times AEW Women’s World Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Storm made her WWE debut through the inaugural Mae Young Classic tournament. She had been pretty impressive in the tournament as she reached the semi finals. She participated in the Mae Young Classic tournament the very next year and this time she went on to win the tournament by last beating Io Shirai (Iyo Sky) in the final.

Personal Information Table

Toni Storm Real Name / Full Name Toni Rossall Birth Date 19 October 1995 Toni Storm Age 28 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Libra Birthplace Auckland, New Zealand Nationality New Zealand-Australian Hometown Auckland, New Zealand School/College/University Not known Educational Qualification Not known Religion Christianity Toni Storm Ethnicity White Current Residence Australia Hobbies * Toni Storm Tattoo One Tattoo on Left Arm

Toni Storm Movies and TV Shows

Storm watching professional wrestling since the age of 10 and she fell in love with wrestling at a very young age. All she wanted to be was a professional wrestler. She never considered acting as a professional career and there is no report on whether she has appeared in any movies or television series. She was featured as the cover girl of Fitness Gurls magazine in August 2022.

Toni Storm Husband

It was reported in around June 2020 that he was dating American Professional wrestler Juice Robinson. He is currently active in All Elite Wrestling and he won multiple prestigious championships from all over the world of wrestling including the prestigious IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship three times. The couple got married in 2022.

Further Success

NXT UK

After her success in the inaugural Mae Young Classic, she started working regularly on the NXT UK which was the UK based developmental territory of WWE. She became one of the biggest attractions of NXT UK as she constantly competed for the NXT UK Women’s Championship. One of her biggest rivals in the NXT UK was Rhea Ripley and the duo regularly competed for the NXT UK Women’s Championship.

NXT UK Women’s Champion, Second Mae Young Classic

Rhea Ripley was the inaugural NXT UK Women’s Champion and Storm defeated her to become the second ever NXT UK Women’s Champion. She also participated in the second Mae Young Classic tournament and this is where she earned the ultimate success as she went on to win the tournament by defeating Io Shirai (Iyo Sky) in the final.

Further Success in NXT UK

She continued working in NXT UK and participated in Some excellent matches with some of the top stars like Kay Lee Ray. In October 2020 she started working in the NXT. She also participated in back to back Royal Rumble matches and she had been pretty impressive. She could not win any championship in the NXT but she was excellent in the brand.

Short Main Roster Run

In July 2021 she made her main roster debut on Friday Night SmackDown. Her first match was against Zelina Vega which she won. But soon it was understood that the promotion did not have any big plans for her in the main roster. She started feuding with Charlotte Flair Over The Smackdown Women’s Championship but it was pretty much clear that she would never win the Championship since she never received the strong booking in the main roster.

Success in AEW

By the end of 2021, she was fed up with her main roster run and she requested for her release. It was immediately granted. In March 2022 she joined All Elite Wrestling. The promotion treated her as one of the top stars of the promotion and she went on to become a total of three times AEW Women’s World Champion. She is still active in the promotion and also holds the Women’s World title.

Iconic Quotes From Toni Storm

“This is my spot. You will not take it. You will not make it”

“There were moments, at first, definitely. I was like, ‘Oh, well this is shockingly terrible, I’m going to leave forever. This is me done.’ It didn’t last long. I quit, left, and sat on it for a while. You get that wrestling itch. I really thought it was dead and I was done. I’m never done. I’m one of those where, I’m a lifer, I’ll probably be around until I’m old as hell and I’ll probably have kids that wrestle. I’m here for life.

“What else am I going to do? I don’t have any other qualifications, I don’t like anything else. I never showed an interest in anything whatsoever. I didn’t really go to school, so, yeah. It’s a hell of a bug. Before every match, I’m like, ‘Why do I do this? This is the worst.’ Then, right before you go through the curtain, you’re like, ‘Oh, yeah,'”

“My main goal in wrestling was to be on RAW or SmackDown, main roster WWE TV. Then I got there and figured it out pretty soon, I realized this is just not going to work out. Also, I’m 26. — I want to have a really good time at this job. I want to have a really good career and I want to enjoy part of it. I just wasn’t enjoying it for so long and I abruptly quit. I woke up that morning having no idea that I was going to quit by that night.

“It wasn’t what I thought it was going to be. A lot of people don’t enjoy it at all. For some people it just works out and for others — it just makes them miserable. I guess I just fell into that category. I guess it just wasn’t for me at that point.

“Let’s face it. They just fire people left, right, and center out of the blue. I could be fired next week and then it’s like, ‘What’s the point?’ It just got very pointless to be honest. It’s been hard to convey that, especially to fans, especially to people that just aren’t in this business, and will never understand. I must sound ridiculous to those people, but it’s the reality of what it’s actually like.”

“There were times I had very great memories. It made me who I am. I feel like I grew up with them. I did the first Mae Young Classic. I did the second one. Immediately following that, NXT UK. Eventually I worked my way up to going over to NXT. I got to do the Royal Rumble and Survivor Series randomly. I’m lucky that I got to experience all of this. I got to work with some amazing coaches.”

“I’m not mad. I’m not angry at WWE. I don’t have anything against them. I’m sure they got bigger fish to fry than me. You know what I mean? Like, why do they care? People get let go from that place constantly. People move around constantly. It doesn’t matter if I’m there, but what matters is I’m not having a very good time, and why shouldn’t I be having a good time?”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Toni Storm

Storm had multiple feuds with some of the top stars of WWE. One of her early rivals in the promotion was Rhea Ripley. Together the duo feuded mostly for the NXT UK Women’s Championship. Storm defeated Ripley at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool to win the NXT UK Women’s Championship. It remained her only championship success in WWE.

Apart from Rhea Ripley, she also had an excellent feud with Kay Lee Ray who is currently going by the ring name of Alba Fyre. One of their matches from NXT is still remembered, it was an I Quit match which Storm lost. In the main roster, Storm did not have a very long run. She had a short fluid with Charlotte Flair over the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship but it is barely remembered.

Toni Storm Injury

Storm had multiple injuries throughout her professional wrestling career and some of the injuries kept her out of action for a long time. After she lost an I Quit match to Kay Lee Ray in an episode of the NXT, she remained out of action for around 8 months. The exact reason behind her absence is still unknown, some of the sources believed that she was injured during the time.

Other Details

Storm has appeared in a number of video games as playable characters. Her first appearance in a WWE video game was in WWE 2K20 released in 2019 and it was a critical disaster. She also appeared in WWE 2K22 and it was her final appearance in a WWE video game. She has also appeared in AEW Fight Forever as a DLC.

Toni Storm Salary $200,000 Brand Endorsements AEW Merchandise Sponsors * Charity Not Known

Toni Storm Social Media Accounts

Toni Storm is active on Instagram from a verified account, however, there is no verified account of her on Twitter. Her verified Instagram account has a stunning following of 767K people. Here are links to her social media accounts where you can follow her. Toni Storm Instagram.

Toni Storm Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % AEW 55 (82.09%) 0 (0.00%) 12 (17.91%) AEW/NJPW 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) Beyond/WWR 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) DEFY 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) FCP 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) FCP/Sendai Girls 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) GFW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) NXT 9 (52.94%) 0 (0.00%) 8 (47.06%) NXT UK 13 (72.22%) 0 (0.00%) 5 (27.78%) OTT 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) PROGRESS 17 (58.62%) 0 (0.00%) 12 (41.38%) PWA Black Label/PROGRESS 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) RevPro 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) RISE 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) SHIMMER 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Smash (Canada)/PROGRESS 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) STARDOM 54 (65.85%) 13 (15.85%) 15 (18.29%) WWE 18 (56.25%) 2 (6.25%) 12 (37.50%) WWNLive 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WXw 33 (67.35%) 1 (2.04%) 15 (30.61%) TOTAL 211 (68.06%) 16 (5.16%) 83 (26.77%)

Toni Storm Manager

Storm never worked with any professional managers in any major promotions during her wrestling career. She has mostly worked as a solo star and she won multiple singles Championships from all over the world of wrestling. She has not worked with any regular Tag Team partners in any top wrestling promotion so far so she did not get managed by any of her tag team partners regularly either.

FAQS

Q. When did Toni Storm start wrestling?

A. Toni Storm started working in 2009

Q. How tall is Toni Storm in feet?

A. Toni Storm is 5’6” tall in feet

Q. Who is Toni Storm manager?

A. Toni Storm does not have a manager

Q. What is current Toni Storm song?

A. Toni Storm uses the song ‘Somewhere In A Dream’

Q. Who is Toni Storm mother?

A. Not known

Q. Who is Toni Storm father?

A. Toni Storm’s father was Not known

Q. Who is currently Toni Storm girlfriend?

A. Toni Storm is currently married to famous professional wrestler Juice Robinson who is currently under contract with AEW

Q. Who is Toni Storm brother?

A. Not known

Q. How much is Toni Storm worth?

A. Toni Storm’s net worth is something around $2m

Q. How many times Toni Storm won the AEW Women’s World title?

A. Toni Storm had been a three times AEW Women’s World Champion