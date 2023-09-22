Trish Stratus: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Bio

Trish Stratus is a Canadian professional wrestler who mostly became famous for her run in WWE. She is a multi time WWE Women’s champion and she has also been a WWE Hall of Famer. She did not work in any other promotion apart from WWE and she was one of the biggest names during the late Attitude Era and the Ruthless Aggression Era.

Trish Stratus Height, Weight, Age & More:

Stratus’ billed height in WWE is 5’5″ and weighs 125 lbs. She was born on December 18, 1975, and the Canadian professional wrestler is currently 47 year old. She recently had a short run in WWE and it was pretty successful. She had a brief feud with former six times WWE Women’s Champion Becky Lynch in this mentioned run.

WWE Trish Stratus Early Life

Stratus was born on a December 18, 1975. Toronto, Ontario, Canada is the place where Trish Stratus born. At her young age she played Soccer and Field Hockey. However, she was forced to change her plans in 1997 due to a faculty Strike. She then worked as a receptionist at a local gym. She did not have any big plans in her early life.

Who is Trish Stratus

Trish Stratus is a semi retired Canadian professional wrestler who is one of the biggest legends in the women’s division of WWE. It is widely believed that she is one of the names who revolutionized women’s professional wrestling. She has been a multi times Women’s champion in WWE and is a very famous name among the fans.

Trish Stratus WWE Debut

Stratus made her professional wrestling debut back in 2000. During her early WWE career, she mostly appeared as a valet for the tag team called T&A. It was the Tag Team of WWE Legends Test and Albert. She did not work in the ring during her early days but she started working regularly in the ring during the Ruthless Aggression era.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career, Q&A

Stratus started her professional wrestling journey mostly as the manager of the T&A team. It was the Tag Team of Test and Albert; two legends of wrestling. Her main focus was managing these two wrestlers as a team and she wrestled quite occasionally in her early WWE career. She was a heel in her early career.

The McMahon Family Drama

Her first real storyline took place in 2001 when she became a big part of the McMahon family drama. Vince McMahon kept on cheating on her wife for Trish and she had been portrayed as the evil vamp in the story during the early part of it. Later, she turned babyface and started a feud with Stephanie McMahon.

At No Way Out event of 2001, she featured on her first pay per view match against Stephanie McMahon. She lost the match, however, she had total fan support throughout this match. She was also present during the first ever father vs. son match at WrestleMania X-Seven between Vince McMahon and Shane McMahon. She attacked and beat down Stephanie McMahon during the match.

She started working in the ring regularly after that and she did not manage the team of T&A anymore. At Survivor Series 2001, she tested the biggest success of her career. Chyna has been carrying the Women’s Championship since her victory at WrestleMania X-Seven. But on later that year, she left WWE because of contract dispute, and the Championship was vacated.

First Women’s Championship

To determine the new WWE Women’s champion, they organized a six pack challenge featuring six women from WWE and Alliance. The match was scheduled at Survivor Series 2001. Trish Stratus won this match by pinning Ivory to win the WWE Women’s Championship. This was also her first WWE Women’s championship win.

This was the beginning of the success of her singles career. She went on to win a total of seven Women’s Championships in her professional wrestling career. Nobody else could ever win more Women’s championships then her, and we are talking about the original Women’s championship that got defunct in 2010.

After winning her first Women’s Championship at Survivor Series 2001 event, she remained on the Championship picture for most of the time. Of course, she did some non title feuds but the Women’s Championship was her biggest priority during the time and she is still considered one of the greatest Women’s Championship in WWE history.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Trish Stratus Trish Stratus Nick Names * Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Trish Stratus Height 5’5” Trish Stratus Weight 125 lbs. Relationship Status Married Trish Stratus Net Worth $14 Million Trish Stratus Eye Color Dark Brown Trish Stratus Hair Color Dark Brown (Natural) Wrestling Debut 2000 Trish Stratus Mentor * Signature Moves Lou Thesz press, Diving Crossbody Finishing Move(s) Stratusfaction, Chick Kick Theme Song / Trish Stratus Song / Trish Stratus Music Time To Rock & Roll Catchphrases *

Trish Stratus Net Worth & Salary

Stratus is indeed one of the most influential stars of the wrestling industry. Reports from Sportskeeda suggest that the WWE Hall of Famer’s net worth stands somewhere around $14 million. She worked actively in WWE for a number of months recently. The site also reports that she earns a compensation of $1million every year.

Trish Stratus Family

Trish Stratus currently lives in Toronto, Ontario, Canada with her family. She has been married to Ron Fisico since 2006 and together they have two children; Maximus Stratus Fisico, and Madison Patricia Fisico. Trish is the daughter of Alice Stratigias and John Stratigias. She currently lives in her hometown.

Championships and Accomplishments

Trish Stratus won the original WWE Women’s Championship seven times which is more than any other wrestler. However, during her time there were not enough options in Championships for women to win. Nowadays there are plenty of options for women. Even though she managed to win the Hardcore Championship one time.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE Hardcore Championship (1 time), WWE Women’s Championship (7 times), WWE Hall of Fame (Class of 2013), Babe of the Year (2001–2003), Diva of the Decade (2003), Ranked No. 1 of the top 50 Greatest WWE Female Superstars of all time (2021) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) The Baltimore Sun – Best Female Wrestler of the Decade (2010), Cauliflower Alley Club – Iron Mike Mazurki Award (2016), Fighting Spirit Magazine – Double X Award (2006), Three Degrees Award (2006) George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame – Lou Thesz Award (2020), Guinness World Records – World record: Most WWE Women’s Championships (7 times), Ontario Sports Hall of Fame – Sandy Hawley Community Service Award (2017) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Woman of the Year (2002, 2003, 2005 and 2006), Woman of the Decade (2000–2009) Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Worst Worked Match of the Year (2002) with Bradshaw vs. Christopher Nowinski and Jackie Gayda on Raw, July 7, 2002 Records Highest reigns of original WWE Women’s Championship (3 times)

Personal life & Lifestyle

Stratus lives with her family in Toronto, Ontario, Canada; the same place where she was born. She is the youngest daughter of John and Alice Stratigeas. She is the eldest sister of three, she has two younger sisters named Christie and Melissa. She played soccer and field hockey in her early life.

Trish Stratus cars – Stratus currently owns five cars in total; the most expensive one is a 2015 Range Rover Sport SUV worth $75,000. Apart from that she owns a Porsche Cayenne worth $60,000, Ford Mustang worth $60,000, Chevrolet Camaro worth $70,000, and a 2016 Mercedes-Benz C 450 AMG worth $33,000.

Personal Information Table

Trish Stratus Real Name / Full Name Patricia Anne Stratigeas Trish Stratus Birth Date December 18, 1975 Trish Stratus Age 47 Relationship Status Married Trish Stratus Zodiac Sign Sagittarius Trish Stratus Birthplace Toronto, Ontario, Canada Trish Stratus Nationality Canadian Trish Stratus Hometown Toronto, Ontario, Canada School/College/University Bayview Secondary School, York University Educational Qualification Studied Biology and Kinesiology Trish Stratus Religion Christianity Trish Stratus Ethnicity Greek and Polish Current Residence Toronto, Ontario, Canada Trish Stratus Hobbies Reading, photography, learning, traveling, internet surfing Trish Stratus Tattoo None

Trish Stratus Movies and TV Shows

The former seven times WWE Women’s Champion featured on three movies and she featured on major roles in all of them. Bail Enforcer movie released in 2011 marked the beginning of her movie career. She featured on the lead role of this movie. She also featured on multiple TV series, mostly as herself.

Trish Stratus Husband

Trish Stratus is married to Ron Fisico since 2006. She got married to Ron Fisico on the same year she announced her first retirement. She was only thirty year old and her fans were not ready to bid her goodbye. Ro Fisico, Stratus’ husband is a professional body builder and fitness instructor.

Face of the Women’s Division

Leading the Women’s Division

Stratus won her second WWE Women’s Championship in an episode of Monday Night RAW. By then she was on the title picture regularly and she was also the biggest face of the women’s division of the promotion. During the time women did not get opportunities like they get these days.

Women were mostly objectified during the time, so we can definitely say that Trish Stratus was a revolution in women’s wrestling. In 2004 she had an amazing feud with Lita and it is still considered one of the best feuds in women’s wrestling history. They also featured on the main event of an episode of RAW during the time which was very uncommon in those days.

Heel Turn, Feud with Lita

Trish worked as a heel in this feud and we got to see what she was actually capable of. She knew how to gain fan support as well as gaining heat from the fans. She was just a complete professional wrestler who could do anything and everything. A number of months after the end of this feud, she turned babyface and Lita turned heel after she teamed up with Edge.

First Retirement

The duo kept on feuding with each other on numerous occasions but in 2006, Stratus wrestled her final match at Unforgiven 2006 event against the biggest rival of her career; Lita. She defeated Lita to win the title and on the very next night on RAW she vacated the title and announced her retirement from in ring action.

The fans were really unhappy and upset with this decision of her since she was still pretty young and she could have done a lot more. She kept on returning for sporadic appearances. She also started working as a yoga instructor after announcing retirement from in ring action. She also had a short acting career.

Return to WWE

In 2019 she made a short return when she challenged Charlotte Flair in a dream match at SummerSlam event of the mentioned year. She might have lost the match but her performance was really impressive. She returned again in early 2023 to team up with the Women’s Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch and Lita to take on the team of Damage CTRL at WrestleMania 39.

Feud with Becky Lynch

But after WrestleMania 39 she turned her on her teammates and started a brief feud with Becky Lynch. She even earned a shocking victory over Becky Lynch at the Night of Champions event. The feud continued for months and we got to see Trish working as a heel once again. Even at the age of 47 she did an amazing job in this feud.

The newly promoted rookie Zoey Stark also teamed up with Stratus and kept on helping her. The feud continued for a number of months and at Payback 2023 event, the duo met each other for the last time and that was inside a steel cage. Stratus lost this match and she waved goodbye to the fans after this defeat. She was not seen since her defeat and it looks like she is not returning anymore. There is no confirmation if she would work again in the ring.

Iconic Quotes From Trish Stratus

“As far as luxury goes, about the only thing I do is… I go first class all the way. I live on the road, so when I’m out there, I’m getting the nice hotel suite, I’m getting the luxury car, I’m eating the good food, and I make sure I take care of myself on the road.”

“And I have the support of the writers: I have a great relationship with the creative team, and they have a good hold of my character and my personality, and they come up with some great stuff, and I’m forever trying to change it up, keep it fresh.”

“I’m good friends with The Rock, and I talk to him all the time. And he says that, even though his movie career has taken off, he misses the instant gratification of wrestling, and the live crowds, and I could see being that way myself.”

“And in the future, you know, maybe there’s kids in the future for me, I don’t really know. The interesting thing with me is that there has never been a woman doing what I’m doing at this level for this long. So, it’s like, would Vince give me maternity leave?”

“But as much as I am personally proud for winning five championships, I’m equally proud just being part of a women’s division that has gotten so much better with all these great athletes here.”

“Now, at this point, I can wrestle, I can go out there and cut an entertaining promo, I can also do the backstage stuff… and if you can contribute more to the show, you have more staying power.”

“Yeah, the record for most titles was previously held by the Fabulous Moolah, she won it four times. And a few weeks ago, I won the title for the sixth time, which has never been done before.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Trish Stratus

Stratus had a number of really important feuds in her career. Not only the most important but one of the best feuds in women’s wrestling history is between Stratus and Lita. They are really good friends in real life but they also showcased one of the best rivalries in wrestling history. They are rivalry went on for years and every time they worked together they did miracles.

Apart from Lita, Stratus had some other big rivals as well. Among her early rivals, Molly Holly and Victoria did really excellent as her rivals. She recently made her return to have a feud with Becky Lynch. Together they showcased an excellent rivalry, and this would definitely go down as one of the best rivalries Stratus had in her career.

Trish Stratus Injury

Trish Stratus suffered multiple injuries in spite of having a short career. The most important of them all has to be the herniated disc injury that she suffered on May 2005 and she was sidelined from action for a number of months due to this injury. She was the Women’s Champion during the time and she still did not vacate the title.

Other Details

Stratus married Ron Fisico in 2006 and they were in a relationship for fourteen long years before getting married. Stratus’ on screen rival Lita is a very good friend of her real life and the WWE Hall of Famer, whose real name is Amy Dumas is the godmother of Stratus’ son Maximus Stratus Fisico.

Trish Stratus Salary $1m Brand Endorsements Not known Sponsors * Charity Various Charities

Social Media Accounts

Stratus is active on Twitter and Instagram from her various accounts. Her verified account on Twitter has a total following of 1.3 million people. The former seven times WWE Women’s Champion is also active on Instagram and it is a verified account. It has a total following of 2.1 million people. Stay in touch with her by clicking on these links; Trish Stratus Twitter, Trish Stratus Instagram.

Trish Stratus Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % WWE 123 (56.42%) 8 (3.67%) 87 (39.91%) WWF 46 (47.92%) 6 (6.25%) 44 (45.83%) TOTAL 169 (53.82%) 14 (4.46%) 131 (41.72%)

Trish Stratus Manager

Trish Stratus did not have any regular manager in her professional wrestling career but she had been managed by multiple wrestlers throughout her career. Mickie James managed her during their famous storyline from 2005-06. Recently, she had been regularly managed by Zoey Stark.

