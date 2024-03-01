Bio

Tye Dillinger who is also famous by the name Shawn Spears is a Canadian professional wrestler and he has worked in major professional wrestling promotions like WWE and AEW. He is also a top star of the independent circuit and he won multiple top championships from all over the Indies. Currently, he is active in WWE.

Tye Dillinger Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Dillinger is 6’3″ and his billed weight is 223 lbs. He was born on February 19, 1981, and currently, the former AEW Elite is 43 years old. He had an excellent physique and it was pretty much ideal for being a top professional wrestler but he had never been pushed as a top star by any top promotion.

Tye Dillinger: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Early Life

Dillnger was born on February 19, 1981 and currently, the WWE star is 43 years old. St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada is the place where Tye Dillinger born. He studied at Laura Secord Secondary School. Before joining the world of professional wrestling, he played Hockey for over a decade and he was pretty successful.

Who is Tye Dillinger

Tye Dillinger is a 43 year old Canadian professional wrestler who is currently active in WWE. He is also famous by the ring name Shawn Spears and he is going by this ring name in WWE right now. He has worked in other major promotions like AEW and he has also been active on the independent circuit for a long time to win multiple big Championships.

Tye Dillinger WWE Debut

Dillinger remained active on WWE developmental territory for multiple years and he worked in Ohio Valley Wrestling for a couple of years to win multiple championships from the brand. His First main roster appearance dates back to Cyber Sunday 2006 where he appeared as Stan; a WWE employee. He featured in a comedy segment of DX and ultimately got Superkicked by Shawn Michaels.

Professional Wrestling Career

Training

Dillinger joined the world of professional wrestling in 2002 and he started to train at the famous Hart Wrestling School in Cambridge Ontario with Smith Hart, Ike Shaw, and Waldo Von Erich. Later he trained with Eric Young at the WrestlePlex school before receiving further training from Derek Wylde and Cody Deaner.

In Ring Debut

He thoroughly worked on the independent circuit appoint making his in ring debut in March 2002. He used the ring name Shawn Spears upon making his in ring debut and he kept on using this name. Soon he got his big break as he got the opportunity to work in the American Independent circuit and he got a break from various American indie promotions.

First WWE Appearance

In February 2005, Dillinger made his first WWE appearance in an episode of WWE Heat where he teamed up with some unknown talent named Mikael Yamaha. The team Fought the formal WWE World Tag Team Champions Hurricane and Rosey in a losing effort. He was still not under contract with WWE during this time.

Signing with WWE

Soon after this non contract appearance, Dillinger decided to send a tape to WWE so that he could get a contract from the promotion. After seeing the tape WWE officials cold him for a tryout in Buffalo, New York. Thankfully His tryout was successful and he earned a developmental contract from the promotion in January 2006.

Ohio Valley Wrestling

After signing the contract he was assigned to Ohio Valley Wrestling which was one of the developmental territories of WWE during that time. One of his most famous early appearances in the main roster of WWE was during the Cyber Sunday event of 2006 where he featured in a comedy segment with DX. He played the role of a WWE employee named Stan who got Superkicked by Shawn Michaels.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Tye Dillinger, Shawn Spears Tye Dillinger Nick Names The Perfect Ten, The Chairman Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Tye Dillinger Height 6’3” Tye Dillinger Weight 223 lbs. Relationship Status Married Tye Dillinger Net Worth $5 Million Tye Dillinger Eye Color Brown Hair Color Black Wrestling Debut 2002 Mentor * Tye Dillinger Signature Moves Belly to Belly Suplex, Hangman’s Neckbreaker, Corner punches (with “10” Chant), corner stomping (with “10” Chant) Finishing Move(s) C4 (Running Death Valley driver), The Perfect 10 (Running inverted overdrive), Tye Breaker (Fireman’s carry neckbreaker), Slingshot Jackhammer Theme Song / Tye Dillinger Song / Tye Dillinger Music Ten Catchphrases *

Tye Dillinger Net Worth & Salary

There is no confirmation of the exact net worth of Dillinger. But according to reports from various media sources, the current net worth is estimated to be somewhere around $5 million. He has recently signed a professional contract with WWE, and his current salary in the promotion is still not known.

Tye Dillinger Family

Dillinger was born on February 19, 1981, in St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada. There is not much information available about his past life, about his parents, or whether he has any siblings. Before joining the world of professional wrestling, he played hockey for more than 10 years and he was pretty successful as a hockey player.

Championships and Accomplishments

Dillinger has been extremely successful in terms of winning Championships from the independent circuit of professional wrestling as he won multiple big Championship from all over the Indies. However, he could never win any Championship from any top promotions like WWE and AEW. He is currently active in WWE so we can definitely expect him to win some championships from the promotion in the future.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) * Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) ACW Heavyweight Championship (1 time), King Of Florida (2010) FCW Florida Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Nic Nemeth FUW Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Kenny Kendrick GBPW Championship (1 time) GLCW Heavyweight Championship (1 time, current) NEO Grand Independent Championship (1 time) OVW Heavyweight Championship (1 time), OVW Television Championship (3 times), OVW Southern Tag Team Championship (3 times) – with Cody Runnels (2) and Colt Cabana (1) PWA Commonwealth Championship (1 time) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked No. 114 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2017 PWA Pure Wrestling Championship (1 time) TCW Heavyweight Championship (1 time) WSW World Heavyweight Championship (1 time) WWC World Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Idol Stevens Records *

Personal life & Lifestyle

Dillinger mostly became famous while playing the character of The Perfect Ten Dye Dillinger from 2013 to 2019. After getting released from WWE in 2009 he joined AEW where he played the character of The Chairman Shawn Spears. The character never became much famous but surprisingly he has been playing his Chairman character since his latest return to WWE.

Personal Information Table

Tye Dillinger Real Name / Full Name Ronnie William Arneill Birth Date February 19, 1981 Tye Dillinger Age 43 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Pisces Birthplace St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada Nationality Canadian Hometown St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada School/College/University Laura Secord Secondary School Educational Qualification Graduate Religion Not known Tye Dillinger Ethnicity White Current Residence Southern California Hobbies * Tye Dillinger Tattoo Multiple Tattoos

Tye Dillinger Movies and TV Shows

Dillinger played Hockey for more than a decade before joining the world of professional wrestling and he never considered acting as a professional career. He has appeared in a number of documentary movies which were mostly based on wrestling. There is no report on whether he has ever appeared in any feature film or television series.

Tye Dillinger Wife

Dillinger is currently married to famous Australian professional wrestler Cassie Lee who is mostly famous under the ring name Peyton Royce. She worked in WWE for 6 long years and she has been a one time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion. Dillinger and Royce got married in 2019 and together they have a son.

Further Success

Main Roster Appearances

From 2006, Dillinger started working on the Ohio Valley Wrestling which was the development Territory of WWE during the time. He also made a number of main roster appearances. One of the appearances was from Cyber Sunday 2006 which is still pretty famous. Another one was from SmackDown in 2006 where he faced Simon Dean in a losing effort.

Success in Ohio Valley Wrestling

Dillinger remained active on Ohio Valley Wrestling for a couple of years and he had been extremely famous in the developmental territory of WWE. He won the OVW Heavyweight Championship one time, the OVW Television Championship three times, and the OVW Southern Tag Team Championship three times in total. The fans were pretty much certain that he had an excellent future lying ahead of himself in the main roster.

Release

In August 2008 he finally got his main roster called as he was assigned to ECW. He made a number of appearances in the brand but in January 2009 WWE shocked the world by releasing him. In 2009 he returned to the independent circuit and he remained active in the Indies for around 4 years. In 2013 he made his returned to WWE and started working on the NXT which is the development territory of WWE.

Success as Tye Dillinger

This was the first time he adopted his Tye Dillinger character and he became extremely popular among the fans by the nickname The Perfect 10. He kept on playing the character for four long years and he became one of the most famous names among the NXT despite he could never win any championships in the brand.

AEW, Return to WWE

In February 2019 he was released from WWE once again and he relocated to the independent circuit again. This time he got another big call from AEW where he played the character of the Chairman. He remained active in the brand for nearly five years. After becoming a free agent in January 2024, he returned to WWE for the second time. Right now he is active in the NXT.

Iconic Quotes From Tye Dillinger

“In terms of my wife, she obviously is a Monday nighter and doing very well. I watch her, I watch when she’s on, and kinda give her feedback when she asks for it and she’ll watch when I am on and she’ll kinda give me feedback of what she thought was good and bad.”

“I believe in providing an alternative for fans, and I really believe that the audience has wanted an alternative for quite some time. This is now the platform to give people exactly what they want, and I am really looking forward to proving myself in AEW.”

“A great deal of WWE Superstars, like Dolph Ziggler, Bray Wyatt, Baron Corbin, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, The Miz, etc., came from WWE’s developmental system, and I’ve had the privilege of working with them over the years.”

“If you piled in a car and you go to an AEW show with all your buddies there, you had a beer or two, and you get to yell at whoever you want, you get to cheer for whoever you want, you get to chant, like those moments are friend making moments.”

“I’ve always said that if I can make 20 years in-ring, anything beyond that is just a cherry on top, so 2020 I’m looking to challenging and healthy so hopefully if I can do two of those things, I’m pretty sure it’s going to be a good year for me.”

“In terms of being able to adapt to any situation on any given night, in any given moment and that just comes with nearly twenty years of experience and paying attention to the guys that I’ve tried to emulate throughout my career.”

“I did commentary with Excalibur. It is an extremely, extremely difficult job. It gave me a whole new appreciation to how on point you need to be and how careful you need to because I was a almost like a color aspect of it.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Tye Dillinger

Dillinger played the character of The Perfect Ten for around four years and he had multiple rivalries in the NXT during the time. One of his top rivals from the NXT was Baron Corbin and the duo had some excellent matches together including their clash from NXT Takeover: R Revolution which is considered one of the best matches of Dillinger’s NXT career.

He also had some amazing rivalries in the NXT with the likes of Andrade “Cien” Almas and Bobby Roode. He had some excellent matches with these former NXT Champions. He also had an excellent rivalry with Sanity which was a stable from the NXT led by Eric Young. Former NXT champion Shinsuke Nakamura was also a top rival of Dillinger in the NXT.

Tye Dillinger Injury

Dillinger suffered a hand injury in October 2018 and this injury kept him out of action for nearly four months. He picked up this injury during a house show at the mentioned time. The injury kept him out of action for around 4 months but thankfully it did not give him any permanent damage and he recovered from it properly by February 2019.

Other Details

Dillinger appeared in a number of WWE video games as playable characters. His first appearance was in WWE 2K17 as a downloadable content. He also appeared in the next two WWE video game installments. After that, he never appeared in any WWE video game. Since he made his return recently and the WWE 2K24 is about to release soon, we are not expecting him to appear in a WWE video game before the potential release of WWE 2K25.

Tye Dillinger Salary Not Known Brand Endorsements * Sponsors * Charity Various Charities

Tye Dillinger Social Media Accounts

Tye Dillinger is active on Twitter and Instagram from verified accounts. His verified Twitter account has a total following of 208K and his Instagram has a stunning following of 449K. Here are links to his social media accounts where you can follow him. Tye Dillinger Twitter, Tye Dillinger Instagram.

Tye Dillinger Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % AEW 50 (63.29%) 0 (0.00%) 29 (36.71%) AJPW 3 (42.86%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (57.14%) APW 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) Bar Wrestling 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) Beyond 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) DPW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) FCW 19 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 19 (50.00%) FIP 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) GLCW 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) House Of Hardcore 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) Limitless 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) NXT 118 (41.11%) 6 (2.09%) 163 (56.79%) OVW 83 (51.23%) 7 (4.32%) 72 (44.44%) Prestige 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) Pro Wrestling Superstars 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) ROH 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WrestlePro 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WSW 4 (66.67%) 1 (16.67%) 1 (16.67%) WWC 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WWE 39 (49.37%) 0 (0.00%) 40 (50.63%) TOTAL 324 (48.07%) 14 (2.08%) 336 (49.85%)

Tye Dillinger Manager

Dillinger had not been managed by any professional managers in WWE. Keeping his relationship in mind with former WWE star Peyton Royce, fans expected to see the Australian professional wrestler would manage him. But we never get to see any on screen partnership of the real life couple. Dillinger is back in WWE and he is working solo at this moment.

FAQS

Q. When did Tye Dillinger start wrestling?

A. Tye Dillinger started working in 2002

Q. How tall is Tye Dillinger in feet?

A. Tye Dillinger is 6’3” tall in fee

Q. Who is Tye Dillinger manager?

A. Tye Dillinger does not have a manager

Q. What is current Tye Dillinger song?

A. Dillinger uses the song ‘Ten’ while playing the character of Tye Dillinger

Q. Who is Tye Dillinger mother?

A. Not known

Q. Who is Tye Dillinger father?

A. Not known

Q. Who is currently Tye Dillinger girlfriend?

A. Tye Dillinger is currently married to famous professional wrestler and former WWE star Cassandra McIntosh who is famous by her ring names Peyton Royce and Cassie Lee

Q. Who is Tye Dillinger brother?

A. Not known

Q. How much is Tye Dillinger worth?

A. Tye Dillinger’s net worth is something around $5m

Q. How many titles Tye Dillinger won in WWE?

A. Tye Dillinger did not win any championships in WWE yet