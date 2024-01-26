Tyler Bate: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Bio

Tyler Bate is a British professional wrestler who is currently working in WWE. He has worked all over the world of independent circuits and won multiple major championships. He is also the first NXT UK Triple Crown champion as he won multiple prestigious championships from the development territories of WWE.

Tyler Bate Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Bate is 5’7″ and his billed weight is 175 lbs. His small size can definitely be a big barrier in front of his success. After all, not everyone can become Rey Mysterio. But there is no doubt that he is extremely talented and he can definitely be a concrete mid card in WWE. He was born on 7 March 1997 and currently he is only 26 year old.

Tyler Bate Early Life

Bate was born on 7 March 1997 and currently the former two times NXT UK champion is 26 year old. Dudley, England is the place where Tyler Bate born. There is not enough information available about his previous life. He joined the wrestling world at a very young age of 17 and all he wanted to be was a professional wrestler.

Tyler Bate is a 26 year old British professional wrestler who is currently under contract with WWE. He has worked in major independent circuit wrestling promotions all over the world and won many championships. He was also pretty successful in the development territories of WWE. Currently he is working on Friday Night SmackDown.

Tyler Bate WWE Debut

Bate made his WWE debut in the inaugural NXT UK Championship tournament in early 2017. He participated in the 16 man tournament and went on to win it to become the first ever NXT UK champion. He made his main roster debut recently on January 2024 in an episode of Smackdown and upon his main roster debut he formed a tag team with Pete Dunne.

Professional Wrestling Career

Wrestling Career

Bate started his professional wrestlig career in 2014 at the age of 17 only. The first promotion to give him his much needed break was Preston City Wrestling which is a British independent circuit wrestling promotion. Bate worked in the mentioned wrestling promotion for around a year and he had some excellent matches with some of the top names in the British wrestling world.

Early Career

Mark Andrews and Rich Swann had been some of the top stars that he faced in Preston City Wrestling. One of the biggest stars that he faced in Preston City Wrestling was Pete Dunne, who is currently working as his Tag Team partner. The promotion mostly treated him as a jobber as he lost most of his matches against the mentioned names.

Various Promotions

In 2015, he got the opportunity to work in Chikara which was an American independent circuit promotion and it was pretty famous during the time. He also made his American wrestling debut through working in Chikara. He spent a couple of years in Chikara and also accomplished a couple of Championship successes.

Progress Wrestling

In 2016 he started working in Progress Wrestling which is another British wrestling promotion based in London and it was one of the top promotions in the country. He spent 3 years on Progress Wrestling and he had mostly been treated as a tag team wrestler in the promotion. He even won the Tag Team Championship two times.

NXT UK Championship Tournament

In December 2016 it was announced that Bate would be participating in the NXT UK Championship of WWE. It was so far the biggest opportunity of his career. The tournament started in February 2017. Bate went on to win the 16 man tournament and won the NXT UK Championship. It was an excellent beginning of his WWE career.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Tyler Bate Tyler Bate Nick Names The Big Strong Boi Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Tyler Bate Height 5’7” Tyler Bate Weight 175 lbs. Relationship Status Single Tyler Bate Net Worth $2 Million Tyler Bate Eye Color Blue Hair Color Blonde Wrestling Debut 2012 Mentor * Tyler Bate Signature Moves 450 Splash, Brainbuster, German Suplex, Suicide Dive Finishing Move(s) Tyler Driver Theme Song / Tyler Bate Song / Tyler Bate Music Born Animal Catchphrases *

Tyler Bate Net Worth & Salary

Bate got his main roster call up recently in early 2024 and he is working on Friday Night Smackdown. According to reports from various media sources, the current net worth of Bate is estimated to be somewhere around $5 million. Reports also suggest that he earns something around $500,000 as his annual salary in WWE.

Tyler Bate Family

Bate was born on 7 March 1997 in Dudley, England. There is not enough information available about his parents or whether he has any siblings. Neither there is any information available about his past life. The only thing we know is the name of her mother because of it tweet she made once. Jill Stafford Bate is the mother of Tyler.

Championships and Accomplishments

Bate had been extremely successful in terms of winning championships. He won multiple big championships from all over the independent circuit. He had been pretty successful in the development territories of WWE as well and he had been the first ever NXT UK Triple Crown champion. Currently, he is working on the main roster.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE/NXT United Kingdom Championship (2 times, inaugural, final), NXT UK Heritage Cup (1 time), NXT Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Trent Seven, NXT UK Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Trent Seven, First NXT UK Triple Crown Champion, United Kingdom Championship Tournament (2017), NXT United Kingdom Championship Tournament (2022), NXT Year-End Award (1 time) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) Attack! 24:7 Championship (4 time), Attack! Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Trent Seven Chikara Campeonatos de Parejas (1 time) – with Trent Seven, King of Trios (2017) – with Pete Dunne and Trent Seven ESPN – Ranked No. 28 of the 30 best Pro Wrestlers Under 30 in 2023 FCP Tag Team Championship (2 times) – with Trent Seven, Dream Tag Team Invitational (2018) – with Trent Seven Great Bear Promotions – Junior Heavyweight Cup (2014), URSA Major One Night Tournament (2013) IWS World Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Trent Seven Kamikaze Pro Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Dan Moloney, Relentless Division Championship (1 time) OTT Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Trent Seven Progress Tag Team Championship (2 time) – with Trent Seven Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked No. 50 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2017 RPW Undisputed British Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Trent Seven SWA British Lions Championship (1 time), British Lions Tournament (2014) wXw Shotgun Championship (1 time) Records Inaugural and two times NXT UK Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Bate is currently leading a vegan lifestyle. But he was not a vegan from his childhood. In 2014 he watched a documentary named Cowspiracy. This documentary touch him a lot and after watching it he decided to go vegan. For 10 years, he has been leading a vegan life and he is proud of it.

Personal Information Table

Tyler Bate Real Name / Full Name Tyler Bate Birth Date 7 March 1997 Tyler Bate Age 26 Relationship Status Single Zodiac Sign Pieces Birthplace Dudley, England Nationality British Hometown Dudley, England School/College/University Ormiston Forge Academy Educational Qualification Not known Religion Not known Tyler Bate Ethnicity White Current Residence Los Angeles, California Hobbies * Tyler Bate Tattoo Multiple tattoos on left hand

Tyler Bate Movies and TV Shows

Bate has been active in the world of professional wrestling since the age of 17 only and he always wanted to build a career in wrestling. He never considered anything outside of wrestling as his professional career. There is no report on whether he has appeared in any movies or television series. But we can expect him to appear in some movies and television series in the future.

Tyler Bate Wife

Reports suggest that Bate is currently single. But he has previously dated two of the biggest wrestling stars of today, Liv Morgan and Toni Storm. Liv Morgan is one of the top WWE stars but she is out within injury as of January 2024. Toni Storm is currently active in AEW and she is one of the top stars of the promotion.

Success in WWE

NXT UK Champion

After winning the inaugural NXT UK Championship tournament, he earned a professional contract with WWE and he became the face of the newly opened development territory of WWE which was NXT UK. His contract also allowed him to compete on the independent circuit with some minor restrictions.

Success as the NXT UK Champion

Bate, the inaugural NXT UK Champion had an excellent rivalry with his real life good friend and longtime rival Pete Dunne. He was also his first challenger for the NXT UK Championship. The duo presented some excellent matches together and the matches were mostly for the NXT UK Championship.

Further Success in NXT UK

Bate had an excellent reign after the WWE NXT UK championship and he dropped the championship to his real life good friend Pete Dunne. He had an excellent Championship reign of five months. After dropping the Championship, he reunited with his long time Tag Team partner Trent Seven and reformed the Moustache Mountain tag team in the NXT.

The duo won the NXT UK Tag Team Championship as well as the NXT Tag Team Championship. We also received massive success in the NXT UK as he became the first NXT UK Triple Crown champion. He was also the final NXT UK champion. He was immensely successful before joining the main roster.

Main Roster Debut

Recently, in early 2024, he made his main roster debut and teamed up with his longtime friend Pete Dunne. At this moment they are having an excellent Tag Team run and we can definitely expect them to win the Tag Team Championship in the future. He can also have an excellent singles career.

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Tyler Bate

Bate had some excellent feuds with some of the top stars in WWE today. One of the earliest and best rivals of his WWE career was his real life good friend Pete Dunne whom he defeated to win his first NXT UK championship. He also dropped his first NXT UK championship to Pete Dunne 5 months after winning it.

He also had an excellent feud with Walter in the NXT UK over the NXT UK Championship. Walter is currently working under the ring name of Gunther in the main roster and he is also the longest reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion. Bate could never beat Walter but the duo presented some excellent matches together.

Tyler Bate Injury

Bate has also suffered multiple injuries throughout his career, but thankfully, no injuries could ever cause any serious trouble to his wrestling career. In 2018, The Moustache Mountain was scheduled to compete in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic but an injury blow to Bate forced them to withdraw their name from the tournament.

Other Details

Bate has appeared in a number of WWE video games as playable characters. His first appearance was in WWE 2K19 which was released in 2018. Since then he has appeared in all the WWE video games including WWE 2K23 which is the latest installment in the WWE video game series and we can definitely expect him to appear in the upcoming WWE 2K24 video game.

Tyler Bate Salary $500,000 Brand Endorsements Planta Force Sponsors * Charity Various Charities

Tyler Bate Social Media Accounts

Bate does not have any verified account on any social media sites like Twitter or Instagram.

Tyler Bate Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % CHIKARA 11 (68.75%) 1 (6.25%) 4 (25.00%) CHIKARA/FCP 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) DEFY 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) DWW 1 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (66.67%) FCP 34 (52.31%) 0 (0.00%) 31 (47.69%) FCP/The Crash 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) GFW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) NJPW/RevPro 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) NXT 50 (60.98%) 0 (0.00%) 32 (39.02%) NXT UK 36 (76.60%) 1 (2.13%) 10 (21.28%) OTT 10 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 10 (50.00%) PROGRESS 29 (56.86%) 3 (5.88%) 19 (37.25%) PROGRESS/WXw 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) PWA Black Label/PROGRESS 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) RevPro 5 (62.50%) 1 (12.50%) 2 (25.00%) The Crash 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WCPW 2 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (66.67%) WWE 22 (75.86%) 0 (0.00%) 7 (24.14%) WXw 18 (43.90%) 1 (2.44%) 22 (53.66%) TOTAL 224 (59.10%) 7 (1.85%) 148 (39.05%)

Tyler Bate Manager

Bate has not worked with any professional manager in WWE so far, however, he has been an excellent Tag Team wrestler in the promotion and he has been managed by his partners from time to time. Previously he had been managed by his Moustache Mountain teammate Trent Seven. At this moment he is working as a tag team with Pete Dunne.

FAQS

Q. When did Tyler Bate start wrestling?

A. Tyler Bate started working in 2012

Q. How tall is Tyler Bate in feet?

A. Tyler Bate is 5’7” tall in feet

Q. Who is Tyler Bate manager?

A. Tyler Bate does not have a manager right now

Q. What is current Tyler Bate song?

A. Tyler Bate uses the song ‘Born Animal’

Q. Who is Tyler Bate mother?

A. Tyler Bate’s mother is Jill Stafford Bate

Q. Who is Tyler Bate father?

A. Not known

Q. Who is currently Tyler Bate girlfriend?

A. Tyler Bate is currently single, however, he dated Liv Morgan and Tony Storm in the past

Q. Who is Tyler Bate brother?

A. Not known

Q. How much is Tyler Bate worth?

A. Tyler Bate’s net worth is something around $5m

Q. How many times Tyler Bate won the NXT UK title?

A. Tyler Bate had been a two times NXT UK Champion