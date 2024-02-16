Bio

Bo Dallas is an American Professional wrestler who has only worked in WWE throughout his professional wrestling career. He has won multiple prestigious Championships from the development territories of WWE and he has also won the Tag Team Championship in the main roster. He is still signed to WWE but he is not assigned to any brand of the promotion.

Bo Dallas Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Dallas is 6’1″ and his billed weight is 234 lbs. He was born on May 25, 1990 and currently, the former WWE Raw Tag Team Champion is 33 year old. He is one of the fewest professional wrestlers who never worked in any other promotion outside of WWE. He is still under contract with WWE but not assigned to any brand.

Uncle Howdy / Bo Dallas: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Bo Dallas Early Life

Dallas was born on May 25, 1990 and currently he is 33 year old. Brooksville, Florida is the place where Bo Dallas born. He is a third generation professional wrestler as a lot of members of his family were famous professional wrestlers. He studied in Hernando High School and he graduated in year 2008. He played American football in his high school days and he was pretty successful.

Bo Dallas WWE Debut

Dallas signed a professional contract with WWE in 2008 and he was assigned to Florida Championship Wrestling which was the development territory of the promotion back in the time. He made his in ring debut against Kaleb O’Neal whom he defeated in his first match. He made his main roster debut in May 2014 by defeating Sin Cara.

Professional Wrestling Career

FCW Career

He remained in Florida Championship Wrestling until WWE ended ties with it. He was extremely successful in the mentioned brand as he won the FCW Florida Heavyweight Championship three times. He also worked as a tag team along with his older brother Bray Wyatt who played the character of Husky Harris and together they won the FCW Florida Tag Team Championship two times.

NXT

After WWE transferred its development territory to the NXT, Dallas was assigned to the new brand. He spent a couple of years in the NXT and he had been pretty successful. He even won the NXT Championship one time. He dethroned inaugural NXT champion Seth Rollins to win his first and only NXT Championship. He remained active in the NXT for a couple of years.

Success in NXT

From his excellent run in the NXT, It looked pretty much obvious that he would receive a main event push in the main roster. He was already an established name in the development territories of WWE. He made his main roster debut in 2014 as a heel and his character in the main roster was pretty much similar to his development territory days.

Main Roster Debut

He made his main roster debut in May 2014 and he made an instant impact by defeating Sin Cara in his debut match. Soon he got involved in a feud with Kofi Kingston and he had multiple impressive victories over the former WWE Intercontinental Champion. His character became pretty annoying among the WWE fans but it was a good sign Since his character was supposed to be something like that.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Bo Dallas, Uncle Howdy Bo Dallas Nick Names * Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Bo Dallas Height 6’1” Bo Dallas Weight 234 lbs. Relationship Status Divorced Bo Dallas Net Worth $1.5 Million Bo Dallas Eye Color Dark Brown Hair Color Black Wrestling Debut 2008 Mentor * Bo Dallas Signature Moves Bo Dazzler, Inverted DDT, Running Crossbody, Running big boot to a bent over opponent Finishing Move(s) Rope-Hung Whiplash Neckbreaker, Sister Abigail (as Uncle Howdy) Theme Song / Bo Dallas Song / Bo Dallas Music Feared Catchphrases “All You Have to do, is Bolieve!”

Bo Dallas Net Worth & Salary

There are some confusion about the exact figure of the current net worth of Dallas at this moment. According to reports from most of the media sources, the current net worth of Dallas is estimated to be somewhere around $1.5 million. Reports also suggest that he earns something around $300,000 as his annual salary from WWE. He is still signed to WWE but he did not get any booking after March 2023.

Bo Dallas Family

Dallas was born on May 25, 1990, in Brooksville, Florida. He is a third generation professional wrestler and a lot of his family members have been involved in the world of professional wrestling. His maternal grandfather Blackjack Mulligan was a famous professional wrestler. His father Mike Rotunda was also a famous professional wrestler. His older brother Bray Wyatt had been the most famous among all of them and he had been a formal three times WWE World Champion.

Championships and Accomplishments

Dallas never worked in any other wrestling promotion apart from WWE. He worked on multiple development territories of WWE including the main roster. He won multiple championships in Florida Championship Wrestling and he had also been a one time NXT champion. In the main roster, he could win only one championship and that is the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE Raw Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Curtis Axel, WWE 24/7 Championship (1 time), NXT Championship (1 time) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) FCW Florida Heavyweight Championship (3 times), FCW Florida Tag Team Championship (2 times) – with Duke Rotundo/Husky Harris Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked No. 73 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2014 Records One time WWE RAW Tag Team Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

When Dallas debuted his new character Uncle Howdy in 2022, there was serious confusion about the actual identity behind the mask of the character. Fans started to speculate who could it be. Later it was confirmed that the character is being played by Dallas. Unfortunately, we could not get to see anything of the character after March 2023, and after the death of Bray Wyatt, it seems even less likely. However, Dallas is still signed with WWE.

Personal Information Table

Bo Dallas Real Name / Full Name Taylor Michael Rotunda Birth Date May 25, 1990 Bo Dallas Age 33 Relationship Status Divorced Zodiac Sign Gemini Birthplace Brooksville, Florida Nationality American Hometown Brooksville, Florida School/College/University St. Cronan’s School Educational Qualification No information available yet Religion Christianity Bo Dallas Ethnicity Irish Current Residence Indianapolis, Indiana Hobbies Not known Bo Dallas Tattoo *

Bo Dallas Movies and TV Shows

Dallas never considered acting as a professional career as he belongs to a family which is totally dedicated to wrestling. All he wanted to be was a professional wrestler. However, he appeared in the movie The Marine 5 which was a multi starrer movie also featuring his fellow professional wrestlers like The Miz and Curtis Axel.

Bo Dallas Wife

Dallas is currently not married to anyone. Previously he was married to Sarah Bäckman who is a former professional wrestler. The couple got married in 2014 and they got divorced in 2019. Sarah Bäckman worked in the development Territory of WWE for a short amount of time and are release request was granted in 2014, she officially retired from Professional wrestling.

Main Roster Success

Early Main Roster Days

The early beginning of Dallas in the main roster was pretty strong. He received back to back victories over some of the biggest names in the promotion like Kofi Kingston, The Great Khali, and Dolph Ziggler. He even had an undefeated streak in the early days of his main roster WWE career. It was looking like he had an excellent future lying ahead of himself in WWE.

Demotion

His undefeated streak was broken by R Truth. But WWE did not give up on his push after his defeat he kept on having victories over former WWE World Champions like Jack Swagger and Mark Henry. He was still playing the same character. But slowly he started to lose his big push and he kept on losing back to back matches in the main roster of WWE.

RAW Tag Team Champion

Eventually, he became a jobber and in 2016 he became a member of the Social Outcast faction which was a faction filled with jobbers. In 2017 he formed a tag team with Curtis Axel called The B-Team. This was also a jobbers’ team but surprisingly they went on to win the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship one time. At a point, they even became sidekicks of The Miz.

Debut of Uncle Howdy

In April 2021 he was released from WWE after being in the promotion for 13 long years. During the time WWE released a lot of talent due to the budget cut issues during the Covid 19 pandemic. Dallas did not work in any other promotion after getting released from WWE. In October 2022, Dallas’ elder brother Bray Wyatt returned to the promotion and Dallas also made his return to WWE with a completely new character called Uncle Howdy.

Recent Days

He was a part of the storyline surrounding Bray Wyatt but Wyatt had to go out of action due to health issues and the chapter of Uncle Howdy also got closed. Unfortunately, in August 2023, Bray Wyatt passed away and the story of Uncle Howdy was never completed. As of February 2024, Dallas is still employed by WWE and we can expect him to return with a new character in the near future. There are even rumors that he might keep on playing the character of Uncle Howdy.

Quotes From Bo Dallas

“Coming here, I sharpened and fine-tuned everything I had and needed. What I thought of as myself as a performer, I looked back and was like, ‘Wow, I improved from where I was.’ I thought I was ready and then saw the improvements I made which were unbelievable. It makes the transition from down here to up there (the WWE roster) so much easier because you’re prepared for what they need you to do. It’s not like you’re jumping into a whole other world. You’re prepared for what they need.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Bo Dallas

Dallas remained active in WWE for more than 13 years and he had multiple top feuds with some of the top names in the promotion. One of the early and best Rivals of his WWE career was the former WWE World champion Kofi Kingston. The duo had some excellent matches together and Dallas received some huge victories over Kingston.

Apart from Kingston, he also had some excellent feuds during his early days with the likes of Jack Swagger and Mark Henry. But he was not very successful against these athletes. After he adopted the character of Uncle Howdy, he was continuously teasing a feud with his older brother Bray Wyatt. But the story could never be completed as Bray Wyatt passed away last August.

Bo Dallas Injury

After losing to Mark Henry at the Hell in a Cell event of 2014, Dallas suffered a foot injury which sidelined him from action for four long months. By that time he already lost his singles push and after he made his return to action during the pre show of WrestleMania 31 when he participated in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Other Details

Dallas appeared in multiple WWE video games as playable characters. The first video game in which he appeared in was WWE 2K15. Since then he appeared in each and every WWE video game until WWE 2K20. He has also appeared in WWE 2K23 as Uncle Howdy. However, he only featured in this video game as a DLC.

Bo Dallas Salary $300,000 Brand Endorsements WWE Merchandise Sponsors * Charity Not known

Bo Dallas Social Media Accounts

Dallas is not active on any social media platforms like Twitter or Instagram accounts with any verified accounts.

Bo Dallas Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % FCW 130 (69.15%) 3 (1.60%) 55 (29.26%) NXT 59 (64.13%) 0 (0.00%) 33 (35.87%) WWE 139 (25.69%) 7 (1.29%) 395 (73.01%) TOTAL 328 (39.95%) 10 (1.22%) 483 (58.83%)

Bo Dallas Manager

Dallas had never been managed by any professional managers throughout his wrestling career but he worked in various tag teams with different wrestlers and he had been managed by his Tag Team partner from time to time. He also managed he is tag team partners during their singles matches. One of his regular Tag Team partners was Curtis Axel. Together they also won the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship one time.

FAQS

Q. When did Bo Dallas start wrestling?

A. Bo Dallas started working in 2008

Q. How tall is Bo Dallas in feet?

A. Bo Dallas is 6’1” tall in feet

Q. Who is Bo Dallas manager?

A. Bo Dallas does not have a manager

Q. What is current Bo Dallas song?

A. Bo Dallas uses the song ‘Feared’ as Uncle Howdy

Q. Who is Bo Dallas mother?

A. Bo Dallas’s mother was Stephanie Rotunda

Q. Who is Bo Dallas father?

A. Bo Dallas’s father is famous professional wrestler Mike Rotunda who is a five times WWE Tag Team Champion

Q. Who is currently Bo Dallas girlfriend?

A. Bo Dallas is currently single

Q. Who is Bo Dallas brother?

A. Bo Dallas’ brother was wrestling legend and former three times WWE World Champion Bray Wyatt

Q. How much is Bo Dallas worth?

A. Bo Dallas’s net worth is something around $1.5m according to reports

Q. How many times Bo Dallas won the NXT title?

A. Bo Dallas had been a one time NXT Champion