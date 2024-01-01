Victoria: Age, Height, Weight, Husband, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Bio

Victoria is a semi retired American Professional wrestler who has worked in major professional wrestling promotions like WWE and TNA Wrestling. She was one of the biggest attractions of the women’s division of WWE during the Ruthless Aggression era and she has also been a two times WWE Women’s champion. Currently she is not active in any wrestling promotion.

Victoria Height, Weight, Age & More:

Varon had an excellent physic for being a female professional wrestler. Professional wrestling legend Chyna was really impressed by her physique and they advised her to join the wrestling world. The billed height of Varon was 5’8″ and her billed weight was 155 lbs. She was born on February 10, 1971 and currently she is 52 year old.

Victoria Early Life

Varon was born on February 10, 1971 and currently the former two times WWE Women’s champion is a 52 year old. San Bernardino, California is the place where Victoria born. She attended Eisenhower High School in Rialto, California and she was a cheerleader during her school days. She worked as a cheerleader since her sixth grade.

Victoria WWE Debut

Varon made heart on screen WWE debut in year 2000 when she appeared as one of the hos of The Godfather. She had been addressed as the head ho of the former WWE Intercontinental Champion. She portrayed this character for a certain amount of time before adopting the character of Victoria and becoming famous.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career

Varon started her professional career as a bodybuilder and a fitness model. She even competed in fitness competitions, such as ESPN2’s Fitness America Series in 1997 and 1998. She also won the the former, and the Miss Galaxy Competition in 1998. This was the place where she got to meet Torrie Wilson they became very good friends of each other.

Short WCW Run

Later Torrie Wilson signed a professional contract with WCW and she invited Varon to a show of the promotion. She attempted to get a contract in WCW through Torrie Wilson, however, the attempt was unsuccessful. She continued her career in fitness and bodybuilding. During that time she also met famous WWE star Trish Stratus.

WWE Beginnings

In year 2000, Varon moved to Los Angeles. After moving to Los Angeles she got to meet WWE star Chyna who complemented Varon’s excellent physics and advised her to try her luck in professional wrestling. She listened to Chyna’s advice and started training for professional wrestling. She even got the opportunity to work in a number of independent circuit promotions.

Godfather’s “Head Ho”

While working on the independent circuit, Varon impressed Bruce Prichard who was the WWE talent scout and fortunately she got a contract from WWE. Upon signing with the promotion she started training and she made her in ring debut in year 2000 when she featured as one of the hos of The Godfather. She had been referred as the head ho.

Ohio Valley Wrestling

Varon kept on working as a ho of The Godfather for a number of months and she also got involved in some storylines. After the Godfather changed his character to the Goodfather, she had been dumbed by him and she got her famous character Victoria. She played different characters and she also worked in Ohio Valley Wrestling for a number of months before getting her big push.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Victoria Victoria Nick Names The Black Widow Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Victoria Height 5’8” Victoria Weight 155 lbs. Relationship Status Married Victoria Net Worth $1.5 Million Victoria Eye Color Dark Brown Hair Color Black Wrestling Debut 2000 Mentor * Victoria Signature Moves Bridging Rreverse Chinlock, Hair-Pull Gory Special, Moonsault, Spider’s Web Finishing Move(s) Widow’s Peak Theme Song / Victoria Song / Victoria Music Don’t Mess With Catchphrases *

Victoria Net Worth & Salary

Varon had been one of the top stars of WWE during her time in the promotion. She was also one of the biggest attractions of TNA Wrestling of her time. According to reports from various media sources, the current net worth of Varon is estimated to be somewhere around $1.5 million. She is not active in any wrestling promotion at this moment so she does not receive any salary from any promotion.

Victoria Family

Varon was born on February 10, 1971 in San Bernardino, California. Her father was Puerto Rican and her mother was Korean Born Turkish. Her father was a Vietnam Veteran and her mother worked as a singer in Japan. She had three older brothers and all of them went on to become amateur wrestlers. Her oldest brother, Bobby, won a gold medal at the 1983 Pan American Games.

Championships and Accomplishments

Varon had been extremely successful in terms of winning championships in the world of wrestling. However, during her time there were not enough options for women to win in the form of Championship. She had been a two times WWE Women’s champion. She had also been a five times TNA Knockouts champion.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE Women’s Championship (2 times) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) Cauliflower Alley Club – Women’s Wrestling Award (2015) MORE Wrestling Women’s Heavyweight Championship (1 time) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – PWI Woman of the Year (2004), Ranked No. 5 of the top 50 female wrestlers in the PWI Female 50 in 2009 TNA Knockouts Championship (5 times), TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Brooke Tessmacher Records Two times WWE Women’s Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Varon owned a restaurant named Fat Tony’s Pizzeria which was situated in Louisville, Kentucky. But she sold it in May 2007. She opened a car shop in May 2007 along with her husband. The name of the shop was Black Widow Customs. But unfortunately, the shop was destroyed in a fire on December 2010.

Personal Information Table

Victoria Real Name / Full Name Victoria Birth Date February 10, 1971 Victoria Age 52 Relationship Status Divorced Zodiac Sign Aquarius Birthplace San Bernardino, California Nationality American Hometown San Bernardino, California School/College/University Eisenhower High School Educational Qualification Not known Religion Not known Victoria Ethnicity Puerto Rican and Asian Current Residence Louisville, Kentucky Hobbies * Victoria Tattoo *

Victoria Movies and TV Shows

Varon could never make a proper breakthrough in the world of acting. There is no record on whether she has appeared in any movies but she did appear in a number of television series. She made guest appearances on famous television shows like V.I.P. and Nikki. She was also a contestant in the TNA week of Family Feud that was aired in November 2010.

Victoria Husband

Victoria married Lee Varon 1994 and together they lived for 21 long years. They were separated in 2015 and the couple did not have any children. It is reported that she dated her fellow professional wrestler John Cena in 2002. She herself claimed it and it was also confirmed by former WWE star Kenny Dykstra.

Main Event Success

Singles Career

After WWE introduced their first brand split during the early Ruthless Aggression Era, Varon became a part of Monday Night RAW and she started working on the women’s division of the time. She regularly competed for the WWE Women’s Championship. She started her singles in ring career as a heel and she became pretty successful soon after joining in ring competitions.

Feud with Trish Stratus, WWE Women’s Champion

At the Survivor Series event of 2002, she challenged Trish Stratus for the WWE Women’s Championship and defeated her to win the championship for the first time. This was also her first major championship win. Trish Stratus had been one of the biggest rivals of her WWE career and together the duo presented some excellent matches.

Various Feuds

Varon also had excellent feuds with the likes of Molly Holly and Lita. She faced Molly Holly in a Hair vs. Title match at WrestleMania XX where she defeated Molly and shaved her bald. Varon had been a two times WWE Women’s champion and remained active in the promotion until 2009. She worked in various storylines and feuds with different wrestlers and she became one of the most famous names of the women’s division of her time.

TNA Wrestling Career

In 2019 she left WWE and joined TNA Wrestling. She started working under the ring name of Tara. She became one of the most successful stars of the Knockouts division of TNA Wrestling. She has also been a five times TNA Knockouts champion. She remained active in the promotion for only a couple of years and she had been pretty successful even in a short amount of time.

Final Days

From 2011 to 2019 she had been active on the independent circuit and won various championships from all over the indies. She made her return to WWE during the women’s Royal Rumble match of 2021 as a surprise entrant. She also made a short return to Impact Wrestling in early 2023. Currently, she is not active in any wrestling promotion and she is not officially retired from in ring action yet.

Iconic Quotes From Victoria

“You know, I’m a nice person outside the ring but kids are afraid to approach me on the streets. I’m an extremely nice person, easy to get along with. I have a lot of friends outside the ring but once you get me inside the ring, I’m all business. I’m there to win and I’m going to do whatever it takes to win that belt or just to be No. 1.

“I have trained for three years before I got to WWE in their schools and got beaten up by their guys because there wasn’t many girls in wrestling school. So you want to take it as well as give it. It’s not ballet. The common quote we always say is, ‘It’s not dance. It’s not ballet. You are going to get hurt.’ When kids say to me, ‘I want to be a wrestler,’ I always tell them to go to college first.”

“In the business, they consider me a veteran, and I’ve only been in the business six years. I don’t consider myself a veteran. I still look at myself as pretty green. I’m still learning. It’s impossible to know everything. The new divas, there’s a lot of pressure on them. They’re expected to learn fairly quickly.

“It’s pretty dangerous to try to learn quickly. When we’re put in the ring with someone that is not as experienced, it’s dangerous on both parts. You have to be careful. It’s nerve wracking. I do go to the ring a little more nervous than normal, than going in the ring with Mickie James or Trish or Beth Phoenix. The new girls, I’m a little wary. Even Torrie Wilson is getting good.”

“There’s not very much to leave to your imagination. We’re practically naked out there. We still try to get the respect. We understand the girls need to be sexy in there. We’re sexy in there, and we’re also tomboys. We like to kick some butt, and just get hardcore.”

“It’s a family. You’re going to get little tiffs, like a sister. But we don’t hold grudges very long. If there’s a problem in the locker room, our locker rooms are very, very small, usually 10’x10′. You basically have to get along. But once we go in the ring, there’s no friendship there. It’s all business, and we all want to win. We like to throw down.”

“I’m the crazy one. I guess being crazy in the past was not just a gimmick.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Victoria

Varon had been active in the world of professional wrestling for more than two decades and she had some excellent rivalries with some of the top games in the wrestling world. WWE Hall of Famer Lita had been one of the biggest rivals of her WWE career. Her real life good friend Torrie Wilson had also been one of the biggest rivals of her career.

After she joined in ring action in WWE, she had a brief feud with Trish Stratus and together they presented some excellent matches. Varon defeated Trish to win her first WWE Women’s Championship at Survivor Series 2002. Molly Holly had also been a big rival of Varon whom she defeated in a Title vs Hair match at WrestleMania XX.

Victoria Injury

In December 2010, Varon wrestled Mickie James in a Steel Cage match in an episode of Impact!. Varon lost the match to Mickie James but unfortunately, legitimately tore a ligament in her elbow. But thankfully, the injury was not serious and did not require any surgery. She returned to action the very next week on Impact! and teamed up with Madison Rayne to defeat the team of Mickie James and Ms. Tessmacher.

Other Details

Varon appeared in a number of WWE video games as playable characters. Her first appearance in a WWE video game was in WWE WrestleMania XIX which was a Gamecube exclusive. Her final appearance was in WWE Smackdown vs RAW 2009. We can definitely expect her to feature in future WWE video games.

Social Media Accounts

Varon is active on Twitter and Instagram from verified accounts. Her verified Twitter account has a total following of 376.8K and her Instagram has a stunning following of 385K. Here are links to her social media accounts where you can follow her. Victoria Twitter, Victoria Instagram.

Victoria Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % Beyond 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) CHIKARA 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) DWW/GFW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) FWE 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) GFW/MXPW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) House Of Hardcore 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (100.00%) HWA 1 (20.00%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (80.00%) Impact Wrestling 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) Limitless 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) MCW (Memphis) 4 (57.14%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (42.86%) OVW 6 (37.50%) 0 (0.00%) 10 (62.50%) TNA 80 (44.44%) 2 (1.11%) 98 (54.44%) UPW 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) Warrior Wrestling 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WWE 114 (40.71%) 2 (0.71%) 164 (58.57%) WWF 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (100.00%) WWR 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) TOTAL 209 (41.14%) 4 (0.79%) 295 (58.07%)

Victoria Manager

Varon had mostly worked as a solo wrestler throughout her professional wrestling career. She has never been managed by any professional wrestling manager, however, she has been managed by a number of her fellow professional wrestlers. In TNA Wrestling she had been managed by Brooke Tessmacher when they were working as a tag team.

FAQS

Q. When did Victoria start wrestling?

A. Victoria started working in 2000

Q. How tall is Victoria in feet?

A. Victoria is 5’8” tall in feet

Q. Who is Victoria manager?

A. Victoria does not have a manager

Q. What is current Victoria song?

A. Victoria uses the song ‘Don’t Mess With’

Q. Who is Victoria mother?

A. Not known

Q. Who is Victoria father?

A. Not known

Q. Who is currently Victoria boyfriend?

A. Victoria is currently single. However, she dated wresting legend John Cena in 2002

Q. Who is Victoria brother?

A. Victoria has three brothers. All of them were amateur wrestlers. His eldest brother is Bobby who won a gold medal at the 1983 Pan American Games

Q. How much is Victoria worth?

A. Victoria’s net worth is something around $1.5m

Q. How many times Victoria won the WWE Women’s title?

A. Victoria had been a two times WWE Women’s Champion