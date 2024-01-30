Bio

Viscera was an American Professional wrestler who worked in major professional wrestling promotions throughout his wrestling career. He is a WWE legend and he is remembered for being the winner of WWE King of the Ring tournament of 1995. He played various gimmicks in WWE and he was pretty famous among the fans as well. Unfortunately, he passed away in February 2014.

Viscera Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Mabel was 6’9″ and his build weight was 500 lbs. However, his original weight was 487 lbs. Sometimes the commentators also addressed his weight as 568 lbs. His huge physique had always been a big advantage for him and he had always been treated as a powerhouse in every promotion he worked in. He was born on February 14, 1971 and he was only 43 year old at the time of his death on February 2014.

Viscera: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Viscera Early Life

Mabel was born on February 14, 1971 and the former WWE Tag Team Champion was only 43 year old at the time of his death on February 18, 2014. Goldsboro, North Carolina is the place where Viscera bon. There is not enough information available about his past life, about his parents or whether he had any siblings. It is reported that he had obesity from a very early age.

Who is Viscera

Viscera was an American Professional wrestler who died at the age of 43 only in February 2014. He was a very famous because of his big size and he had also been a King of the Ring winner in WWE. He was pretty famous on the independent circuit as well as he won multiple championships from all over the Indies.

Viscera WWE Debut

Mabel made his WWE debut back in June 1993 along with is storyline brother Mo. Together they were known as Men on a Mission and they had been portrayed as a three African American men who were trying to make a positive change to the inner city neighbours. Together they won the WWE Tag Team Championship one time as well.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career

Frazier became a part of the wrestling world in 1991 at the age of 20 only. His huge size has always been a big advantage for him. Professional wrestling promotions always value big sized wrestlers since they are always big crowd pullers. He got some big calls from big promotions during the early days of his career.

Various Promotions

During his early days, he worked under the ring name Nelson Knight and he worked in a team with his on screen brother Robert Horne who was also known as Bobby. Together they were known as the Harlem Knight. They worked on various wrestling promotions like in the United States Wrestling Association (USWA) and the Pro Wrestling Federation (PWF).

Joining WWE

In 1993 he got the biggest call of his career as he had been given a contract from WWE. He joined the promotion along with Bobby and both of their ring names changed. The name of their Tag Team also changed. Now it was known as Men on a Mission. Knight’s name had been changed to Mabel and Bobby was now known as Mo.

Men on a Mission

During his early career in WWE, Mabel mostly worked as a tag team wrestler with Mo and they constantly challenged for the WWE Tag Team championships. In March 1994 they finally won the WWE Tag Team Championship in a House Show after they defeated the Quebecers. But they could retain the championship for only 2 days as they dropped the Championship back to the Quebecers in the next House Show.

Tag Team Success

Mabel the bigger project of the two members of their Tag Team. Vince McMahon was always fond of pushing bigger wrestlers, Mabel’s huge size was always a big advantage for him. He constantly participated in Big matches of the promotion like the Royal Rumble match and King of the Ring. He had been presented very strongly in these matches.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Mabel, Viscera, Big Daddy V Viscera Nick Names The World’s Largest Love Machine Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Viscera Height 6’9” Viscera Weight 487 lbs. Relationship Status * Viscera Net Worth $2 Million Viscera Eye Color Dark Brown Hair Color Black Wrestling Debut 1991 Mentor * Viscera Signature Moves Samoan Drop, Spinning Heel Kick, Whirlwind of Love, Visagra Finishing Move(s) Coup De Grace Theme Song / Viscera Song / Viscera Music Viscera Driver, Big Splash Catchphrases *

Net Worth & Salary

Mabel passed away in February 2014 and according to reports from various media sources, his net worth during the time of his death was estimated to be somewhere around $2 million. Reports also suggest that he earned a reported salary of $130,000 in 2006 when he was playing the character of the World’s Largest Love Machine.

Viscera Family

Mabel was born on February 14, 1971 in Goldsboro, North Carolina, U.S. He was only 43 year old at the time of his death on February 18, 2014. There is no information available about his past life, his parents, or whether he had any siblings. He had obesity issues that he had from his very childhood. He also suffered from high blood pressure and diabetes due to his obesity issues.

Championships and Accomplishments

Mabel had been pretty successful in terms of winning championships from the independent circuit but he could not win many titles in WWE. He won the WWE King of the Ring tournament of 1995 and he also won the WWE Hardcore Championship one time. He won many championships from all over the independent circuit.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWF Hardcore Championship (1 time), WWF Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Mo, King of the Ring (1995) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) All Asia Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Taru GCW Heavyweight Championship (1 time) Memphis Wrestling Southern Heavyweight Championship (1 time) MCW North American Heavyweight Championship (1 time) New England Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame – Class of 2013 OMW North American Heavyweight Championship (1 time) PWF Tag Team Championship (2 times) – with Bobby Knight Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked #49 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 1995, Ranked #340 of the 500 best singles wrestlers of the PWI Years in 2003 USWA Heavyweight Championship (1 time) WWC Universal Heavyweight Championship (1 time) Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Worst Feud of the Year (2007) vs. Kane, Worst Tag Team (1999) with Mideon, Worst Worked Match of the Year (1993) with Mo and The Bushwhackers vs. The Headshrinkers, Bastion Booger, and Bam Bam Bigelow at Survivor Series XWF Heavyweight Championship (1 time) Records WWE King of the Ring Winner 1995

Personal life & Lifestyle

It is often said that Mabel was one of the worst in ring workers in professional wrestling history. A lot of wrestlers were scared of working with him. Some wrestlers even got injured while working with him. One of the famous names that were injured by him was Diesel. But these issues never stopped him from getting success.

Personal Information Table

Viscera Real Name / Full Name Nelson Frazier Jr. Birth Date February 14, 1971 Viscera Age 43 Relationship Status * Zodiac Sign Aquarius Birthplace Goldsboro, North Carolina Nationality American Hometown Goldsboro, North Carolina School/College/University Not known Educational Qualification Not known Religion Not known Viscera Ethnicity Black Current Residence * Hobbies * Viscera Tattoo Multiple Tattoos

Viscera Movies and TV Shows

Mabel is mostly famous for his work in the world of professional wrestling but he has also appeared in a couple of movies. His first appearance was in the movie titled National Lampoon’s 301: The Legend of Awesomest Maximus. He also appeared in the movie Wrong Side of Town which also featured his fellow professional wrestlers Batista and Rob Van Dam.

Viscera Wife

Mabel was married to Cassandra Frazier until his death in February 2014. The exact year of their marriage is unknown. Cassandra Frazier worked as a joiner in Soham, Cambridge. It is also reported in Wikipedia that she had a career in professional wrestling and she joined the world of wrestling after her career as a joiner.

Further Success

King of the Ring

In 1995, Mabel kissed the biggest success of his career when he went on to win the King of the Ring tournament of the mentioned year. It was a very controversial decision as he received a lot of criticism for his in ring work, but Vince McMahon was really positive about pushing him as a top star of the promotion.

Various Feuds

He had some excellent feuds with some top names in the promotion like Diesel and Yokozuna. In early 1996 he was released from the promotion and he returned to the independent circuit. He worked in various independent circuit promotions and won multiple championships. He remained active on the Indus for around three years.

Character Change

In July 1998 he returned to WWE for only one appearance. He returned to the promotion on a full time basis in January 1999 and he started playing the same character of Mabel. Soon he had been confronted by the Ministry of Darkness and he became a member of the dark stable. He also went through a character change and now he started to be known as Viscera.

He remained active in WWE until year 2000 and he even won the WWE Hardcore championship one time. In August 2000 he had been released from WWE and he returned to the independent circuit. In 2004 he returned to the promotion under the same character and this time he was given a new nickname, The World’s Largest Love Machine. He kept on playing the mentioned character until 2007.

Big Daddy V, Final Days

In 2007 he got another new character called Big Daddy V. He worked on the newly resurrected ECW brand. He remained active in WWE until 2008 and finally he had been released from the promotion never to return again. He remained active in the wrestling world until 2013 and he worked on various independent promotions as well as in Japan. Unfortunately, in February 2014 he passed away.

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Viscera

Mabel had been a very famous name in WWE and he went through several character changes. Throughout his career he had some excellent feuds with some of the top names of the promotion. One of the early and best rivals of his career was WWE legend Diesel. The duo had some excellent matches together. Some of the matches are still remembered by the fans.

WWE legend Yokozuna had been one of the most entertaining rivals of Mabel. Both of them were big men and it was really entertaining to see them together in the ring. He also had an excellent rivalry with the WWE Hall of Famer Kane. The duo had multiple matches together and one of the best matches of this duo was from the Backlash event of 2005 where Kane defeated Viscera.

Viscera Injury

From his very childhood, Mabel suffered from obesity issues, which was one of the biggest reasons behind his huge size. Due to his obesity issues, he also had to suffer from high blood pressure and diabetes. These issues have always been a big barrier in front of his ultimate success in the world of professional wrestling.

Other Details

Mabel appeared in a number of WWE video games as playable characters. His first appearance was in WWF WrestleMania 2000 video game which was an exclusive for Nintendo 64. He appeared in a total of six mainstream WWE video games, the final game to feature him was WWE Smackdown vs RAW 2009.

Viscera Salary * Brand Endorsements * Sponsors * Charity *

Viscera Social Media Accounts

Mabel is not alive anymore, so he does not have any verified account on any social media sites like Twitter or Instagram.

Viscera Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % AJPW 25 (41.67%) 0 (0.00%) 35 (58.33%) FWE 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) House Of Hardcore 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) IGF 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) JCW 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) MCW (Memphis) 3 (50.00%) 1 (16.67%) 2 (33.33%) N/A 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NEW 6 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) OVW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) PDM 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WWC 1 (25.00%) 1 (25.00%) 2 (50.00%) WWE 70 (44.59%) 5 (3.18%) 82 (52.23%) WWF 137 (55.69%) 10 (4.07%) 99 (40.24%) WWF/IWA Puerto Rico 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) TOTAL 250 (50.81%) 17 (3.46%) 225 (45.73%) Promotion Win % Draw % Loss %

Viscera Manager

Mabel had been managed by various names throughout his career. During his early career when he played the character of Mabel, he had been managed by his storyline brother Mo. After he started playing the character of Viscera, multiple names managed him, Trish Stratus was one of them. His final gimmick in WWE, Big Daddy V had been managed by Matt Striker.

FAQS

Q. When did Viscera start wrestling?

A. Viscera started working in 1991

Q. How tall is Viscera in feet?

A. Viscera is 6’9” tall in feet

Q. Who is Viscera manager?

A. Viscera had been managed by various names like Mo, Trish Stratus, and Matt Striker

Q. What is current Viscera song?

A. Viscera used many different theme songs in WWE. His first theme song was ‘Better Than Last’ that he used throughout the Attitude Era

Q. Who is Viscera mother?

A. Not known

Q. Who is Viscera father?

A. Not known

Q. Who is currently Viscera girlfriend?

A. Viscera was married to Cassandra Frazier until his death in February, 2014

Q. Who is Viscera brother?

A. Not known

Q. How much is Viscera worth?

A. Viscera’s net worth is something around $2m at the time of his death

Q. How many times Viscera won the WWE Tag Team title?

A. Viscera had been a one time WWE Tag Team Champion