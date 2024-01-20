Why Cora Jade’s Injury Scare Concern WWE NXT Officials

An injury scare broke out during the January 12, 2024, WWE NXT live event around Cora Jade who had to be pulled out of a match. The recently returned star was having a match with the NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria in the main event that had to be stopped due to the challenger suffering an injury and requesting to stop the match.

The exact nature of the injury wasn’t officially confirmed by WWE but going by the looks, it could be related to a knee injury. Speculations were rife about the severity of the injury despite some of the fans in attendance who thought that it was just a fake knee injury spot picked up by Cora Jade, early in the match.

Cora Jade possibly dealing with a torn ACL

As the match progressed, the concerned name landed awkwardly on her leg, leading to a botched pin attempt by Valkyria. In an update on the situation, Bryan Alvarez mentioned on Wrestling Observer Radio that the extent of Cora Jade’s injury remains unclear. Still, it was said to be a serious knee problem, with Alvarez speculating that it could be a torn ACL. The star was allegedly out celebrating her birthday this past weekend when Dave Meltzer chimed in to indicate that this injury has raised questions within the WWE,

“Just telling me that they were questioning the method of training … Tegan Nox got two of them. One on each leg, I believe, right? … Just questioning, ‘What are they doing in training?’ Because, historically, women don’t get torn ACLs left and right … They train them very, very hard, which, in theory, is a good thing, but not if you’re gonna have this many injuries.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Before facing Valkyria for the title on a Friday night house show, Cora Jade defeated Gigi Dolin on the January 9 episode of NXT which should remain her final TV appearance for the time. Meanwhile, if the rumored injury turns out to be a torn ACL then she will join several other female NXT talents like Nikkita Lyons, Sol Ruca, and Arianna Grace who have suffered a similar injury in the last couple of years and got shelved in the process for six to nine months. Charlotte Flair is another notable name who is also dealing with a torn ACL and won’t be back until the fall of 2024.