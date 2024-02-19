Why The Rock Was Taken Out Of Wrestlemania 40 Main Event?

The Rock and his family are often considered to be the greatest in the history of professional wrestling, something that WWE is using to build up the Wrestlemania 40 main event. There’s a reason why he’s called The People’s Champion and he once again proved the gimmick true by taking himself out of the equation when it comes to the Show of Shows.

The fans have previously rejected seeing him in the main event of WrestleMania 40 against his cousin Roman Reigns. With Cody Rhodes in the challenger’s spot, The Rock was thus forced to show his dark side in the last few weeks. But he remains focused on showcasing his love for the business.

The Rock made creative changes to Wrestlemania 40 main event

According to the latest reports from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was The Rock himself who took himself out of the WrestleMania 40 main event and put Cody Rhodes in the opponent’s spot after seeing the fan backlash on social media. Plus, he was the one to have pitched the idea of turning heel to shake things up in the ongoing storyline which should favor The American Nightmare, even more in the long run,

“There is said to be far more behind the scenes that hasn’t come out but given the timing can’t be talked about now. But Johnson over the weekend said it was best to be out of the Reigns match, put Cody in, which by this point everyone conceded by then. It was Johnson who then pitched the heel turn and he did pitch the idea of the Reigns & Rock vs. Rhodes & Rollins match for night one. So that was his idea if that is how it turns out.”

While nothing is confirmed at this point, a highly anticipated tag team match pitting The Rock and Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins is expected to go down, shortly. For the time being, Cody has been confirmed to challenge Reigns for the WWE Title at Wrestlemania 40 main event.

While The Rock is the man behind Cody Rhodes getting the rematch at Wrestlemania 40, he kept his heel mode intact on Smackdown and vowed to make things sure that Cody never gets to finish the story by winning the top prize in sports entertainment.