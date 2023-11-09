Wrestlemania 40: Major Hint Dropped Regarding Main Event Of WWE PLE

Wrestlemania 40 will emanate from Philadelphia within just five months’ time and WWE has started planning around it. The main event has been under speculation for a long time and The Rock is being rumored for the spot following his recent one-off return on Smackdown. However, WWE has recently hinted that we shouldn’t be looking forward to seeing The Great One at the April PLE.

In the latest, WWE has indicated regarding Cody Rhodes headlining WrestleMania 40, by dropping the below-given graphic for the Road to WrestleMania live events. Featuring The American Nightmare prominently as the headliner of the busiest season of the calendar means one thing and that is he will be given a pivotal role when the season kicks off earlier next year.

The face of WWE’s road to #WrestleMania 40 live events run promotional banner, Cody Rhodes. pic.twitter.com/k8GU8neGOu — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) November 7, 2023

Wrestlemania 40: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes II on the card

Wrestlemania 40 will be the first mega event under the newly created TKO banner that now owns the WWE. Without a doubt, the new franchise will go all out to have a grand celebration from their side by having some big names on the card as much as possible. It also appears that WWE is creatively ready to pull off all the stops to deliver some grand affairs when the plans fall into place from January onward.

WWFOldSchool also reports that Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes II for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is expected to be the main event of WrestleMania 40 which was already noted in the past by several other sources. While Cody’s headlining position on the Show of Shows seems evident to happen, The Rock’s return for the dream match against Roman Reigns isn’t on the card.

John Cena Not Returning To WWE Smackdown Anymore In 2023

WWE already planned big matches for Wrestlemania 40

Also, Ringside News recently reached out to a tenured member of the creative to confirm WWE’s plans for WrestleMania 40 and they were told that the main event matches for both nights of the show are decided. The Women’s Title championship matches are also decided alongside the main event option. This certainly indicates WWE Creative’s involvement in the match card of Mania.

Wrestlemania 40 emanates from the Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday, April 6th, and Sunday, April 7th, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and to date, no official match or superstar has officially been announced for the event.