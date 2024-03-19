Wrestlemania 40: New Teams Advance To Six-Pack Ladder Match At WWE PLE

A week ago, WWE confirmed a ladder match featuring multiple teams involved in it and it will go down at Wrestlemania 40 to be contested for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. While nothing much was affirmed regarding the split of the titles, the process of filling up the fray via qualifiers on Raw and Smackdown, continued.

On the March 18 episode of Raw, the kickoff match of the show featured a qualifier between DIY and The Creed Brothers. After the two competed in a physical bout, the team of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa picked up the win against the latest imports from the NXT roster to solidify their spot at Wrestlemania 40.

In the second such qualifier of the night, the team of R-Truth and The Miz, combinedly known as Awesome Truth defeated Indus Sher to head onto the tag team title ladder match set for Wrestlemania 40. With two teams advancing to the match, only one spot is left to be filled.

On the March 11 episode of Raw, the respective WWE Raw and Smackdown General Managers Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis announced a six-pack ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at Wrestlemania 40. It was also noted that a set of qualifiers will go down to confirm the participant teams.

Back on this past episode of Smackdown, New Catch Republic competed and won its qualifier against Legado Del Fantasma after which three more qualifiers were set to take place on this week’s episode of Raw. In the last one of which, The New Day defeated Alpha Academy’s Otis and Akira Tozawa to confirm their spot at Wrestlemania 40.

WWE Wrestlemania 40 PLE Match Card

WWE WrestleMania 40 takes place at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Saturday and Sunday, April 6 and 7. The confirmed match card for the event is given below,

– WWE Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

– Tag Team Match: The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth “Freakin’” Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

– WWE Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch

– WWE Women’s Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bayley

– United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton

– Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Six-Pack Ladder Match: Finn Balor and Damian Priest (c) vs. New Catch Republic vs. DIY vs. Awesome Truth vs. The New Day vs. TBA

– Singles Match: LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

– Brother vs. Brother: Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso

– Women’s Tag Team Match: Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, and Naomi vs. Dakota Kai and Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane (TBA)