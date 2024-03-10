Wrestlemania 40: Early Predictions Revealed For Top Matches At WWE PLE

Wrestlemania 40 is less than a month away in the WWE calendar and the match card for the show is gradually being announced. Set from the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the card is likely to serve the audience to essentially make the show the biggest of all time.

Four championship matches have been added to the card as of yesterday while a tag team match touted as the biggest tag team match of all time is also confirmed to happen.

Ronda Rousey Will Be In Philadelphia For WWE Wrestlemania 40 Weekend

Roman Reigns and The Rock will face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in the biggest tag team match in the history of professional wrestling on Night One of Wrestlemania 40. This match will be having huge implications for the main event of Night Two where Cody Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Apart from the tag team match and the main event of Night Two of Wrestlemania 40, Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre in another co-main event of Night Two at the Biggest Event of the Year. The latter won the Elimination Chamber contest to cement his spot at the world title match.

Becky Lynch Vs. Rhea Ripley: WWE Hall Of Famer Predicts Winner Of Wrestlemania 40 Bout

In the women’s division, Becky Lynch will challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship at Wrestlemania 40 after Lynch won the Women’s Chamber Match to punch her ticket to the Show of Shows. On the other hand, Bayley will take on IYO SKY in the Women’s Championship after the former won the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble Match and decided to go after her former Damage CTRL cohort.

Wrestlemania 40 current betting odds revealed

BetOnline has now revealed the early odds for Wrestlemania 40 match card and it revealed the predictable winners from the premium live event, (“-” denotes the favorites while “+” denotes the underdogs)

Roman Reigns and The Rock vs. Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes (-300)

Roman Reigns and The Rock (+200)

Roman Reigns(c) vs Cody Rhodes (Undisputed WWE Championship match)

Cody Rhodes (-600)

Roman Reigns (+350)

Seth Rollins(c) vs Drew McIntyre (World Heavyweight Championship match)

Drew McIntyre (-500)

Seth Rollins (+300)

Rhea Ripley(c) vs Becky Lynch (Women’s World Championship match)

Rhea Ripley (-400)

Becky Lynch (+250)

Iyo Sky(c) vs Bayley (Women’s Championship match)

Bayley (-1250)

Iyo Sky (+550)