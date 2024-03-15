Wrestlemania 40: Record-Breaking WWE Title Reign Won’t End at WWE PLE

Gunther is the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time in the history of the WWE and is set to defend his title, next at Wrestlemania 40. Sami Zayn, one of the most popular babyface stars of the Raw roster will be his opponent who got a big title match opportunity after a long time. Many consider this to be his time once this match at the Show of Shows gets over.

But according to the latest betting odds provided by BetOnline, Gunther’s record-setting Intercontinental Championship reign isn’t scheduled to end at WrestleMania 40,

– Intercontinental Championship Match

Gunther (c) -300 vs. Sami Zayn +200

Favorite: Gunther (still the champion)

For over 35 years, the Honky Tonk Man’s record-setting 454-day reign as WWE Intercontinental Champion that included 34 title defenses remained intact as the longest one in WWE history. It was in early September, that Gunther officially reached 455 days, setting a new record as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion. Heading into Wrestlemania 40, he’s held the belt for over 630 days.

On the Road to Wrestlemania 40, WWE Raw presented another fast-paced edition that culminated with an exciting Gauntlet match, this week. In the end, Sami Zayn was able to overcome the other five competitors to secure a huge opportunity to battle for the WWE Intercontinental Championship currently held by the champion, Gunther.

Zayn found an opening to knock off Bronson Reed and capitalize on it by eliminating him from the match. Shinsuke Nakamura made his way to the ring as Bronson laid out Sami with a hellacious post-match. Nakamura was thus in an advantageous position but ultimately he eliminated The King of Strong Style with a Blue Thunder Bomb.

WWE WrestleMania 40 PLE Match Card

WWE WrestleMania 40 will take place at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Saturday and Sunday, April 6 and 7. The confirmed as well as rumored match card for the show is given below:

– WWE Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

– Tag Team Match: The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth “Freakin'” Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

– WWE Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch

– WWE Women’s Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bayley

– United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton (TBA)

– Singles Match: LA Knight vs. AJ Styles (TBA)

– Brother vs. Brother: Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso (TBA)

– Women’s Tag Team Match: Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, and Naomi vs. Dakota Kai and Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane (TBA)