Wrestlemania 40: Spoiler On A Huge Match Scheduled For WWE PLE

Wrestlemania 40 will essentially be the biggest professional wrestling extravaganza scheduled for this year where the biggest WWE Superstars will be seen performing on the card. Additionally, the newest recruit to the WWE roster from All Elite Wrestling will also be seen performing on the Show of Shows.

According to the reports of Xero News, Jade Cargill is scheduled to compete in a six-woman tag team match at WrestleMania 40. The current plans call for Jade to team up with Bianca Belair and Naomi to take on Damage CTRL’s Dakota Kai and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane).

The seeds for this match that’s yet to be announced for Wrestlemania 40 were planted on last week’s SmackDown after Bianca questioned Naomi about feeling sorry for Bayley after Damage CTRL attacked the former Smackdown Women’s Champion. Bianca said that Bayley brought this upon herself. Soon after this in a backstage segment, Cargill was seen having a conflict with Damage CTRL members after which Nick Aldis called her to his office.

Bianca Belair is one of the top female Superstars in WWE who has seen incredible highs over the years especially at the grandest stage of them all. She wanted to continue producing some more big moments at Wrestlemania 40 and with the inclusion of Jade Cargill in WWE, she wanted to feature in a dream match. However, she will have to team up with the former TBS Champion for the time being.

WWE WrestleMania 40 PLE Match Card

WWE WrestleMania 40 will take place at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Saturday and Sunday, April 6 and 7. The confirmed as well as rumored match card for the show is given below:

– WWE Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

– Tag Team Match: The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth “Freakin'” Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

– WWE Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch

– WWE Women’s Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bayley

– United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton (TBA)

– Singles Match: LA Knight vs. AJ Styles (TBA)

– Brother vs. Brother: Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso (TBA)

– Women’s Tag Team Match: Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, and Naomi vs. Dakota Kai and Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane (TBA)