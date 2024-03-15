Wrestlemania 41: Minnesota Made Bid To Host WWE Premium Live Event

Inching closer to the latest upcoming edition of The Show of Shows in Philadelphia, the speculations are also on regarding Wrestlemania 41 scheduled for next year. The excitement is on regarding the Show of Shows which brings out the very best content in the pro-wrestling genre and often also changes the landscape of the industry. While the stage is all set for this year’s ‘Mania, the setup has also been made around next year.

There have been numerous speculations over the host city of Wrestlemania 41 for a long time and the city of Minneapolis has emerged to be the host of the same. Back in January, an otherwise report brought Las Vegas to the conversation but now the original choice is back as the front-runner following the recent developments.

Though WWE is yet to make an official announcement about WrestleMania 41, a new update on The Star Tribune has given a massive hint on the premium live event’s location. As per the update, Minnesota has made a bid to host the biggest PLE of the year at the U.S. Bank Stadium. Also, the President of Minnesota Sports and Events has admitted that he would love to get the deal confirmed,

“We are hopeful, and I hope we get it. It would be amazing.”

Wrestlemania 41: WWE always had Minneapolis, Minnesota as the front-runner

Also, Minnesota House Bill 3934 was introduced on February 19th, and it hinted that a significant sporting event was coming to the state. While officials were unable to disclose the details at the time, it was mentioned during the discussion that another major event, potentially WrestleMania 41 is on the horizon since it would provide an economic impact similar to that of the Super Bowl,

“We have a third event that we are almost ready to announce and I hoped that we could announce it today but we can’t quite yet but we will be sharing that in the next few weeks. This event will provide an economic impact second only to the Super Bowl.”

Minneapolis getting to host Wrestlemania 41 was first mentioned by Fightful Select back in last year’s summer. It was always thereby reported to be the prime contender to host WrestleMania 41, with the US Bank Stadium likely serving to be the venue for the occasion. It was also noted back then that WWE could arrange a retirement match for Brock Lesnar on that night given it’s his home state.