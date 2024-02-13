WWE Elimination Chamber 2024: New Men’s Chamber Match Participants Revealed

Qualifying matches for Elimination Chamber 2024 have begun from last week onward to fill up the Men’s Chamber match fray. After two superstars qualified, two more names from the Raw roster got to enter the gimmick match that will have Wrestlemania 40 implications.

In the opening Elimination Chamber 2024 qualifying match, Bobby Lashley defeated “Big” Bronson Reed to head into the Men’s Chamber Match. Lashley overcame the behemoth star with a Spear to get a shot at the match that could earn him a spot on the Wrestlemania 40 card.

In the next qualifier from the Men’s side, LA Knight defeated Ivar to qualify for the Men’s Elimination Chamber 2024 Match. Ivar was up for his pendant top rope Doomsault finisher but Knight rolled out of the way at the last moment. He soon connected with the BFT finisher for the win and confirmed participation in his first-ever Chamber match outing.

Wrestlemania 40: Official Teaser Trailer Released For WWE PLE

With this win, Knight has now become the fourth participant of the Men’s Elimination Chamber 2024 match where the winner will earn a shot to the WWE World Heavyweight Championship held by Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40.

Before this week’s Raw, two more qualifiers went down on last week’s Smackdown where Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton qualified for the Men’s Chamber match by winning their respective qualifiers. The final two entrants will be determined this Friday night on Smackdown when Kevin Owens and Logan Paul will respectively battle Dominik Mysterio and The Miz in the final two qualifiers.

WWE Smackdown: The Rock-Roman Reigns-HHH Segment Set For February 16 Episode

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 premium live event will take place at the Optus Stadium on Saturday, February 24th in Perth, Australia and air live on Peacock and WWE Network. The updated match card for the show goes as follows,

* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax

* Women’s Elimination Chamber Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. 3 More TBA

* Men’s Elimination Chamber Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley vs. LA Knight vs. 2 More TBA

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Judgment Day vs. Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate