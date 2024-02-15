WWE Elimination Chamber 2024: Cody Rhodes And Seth Rollins’ Involvement Finalized

Elimination Chamber 2024 will be the last stop before the biggest event of the year in WWE scheduled in April. The Men’s and Women’s division Chamber matches will go down on the show to determine a couple of marque matches for Wrestlemania 40. Besides a massive segment will also be on the card featuring the reigning world champion and someone he wanted to be his next challenger.

Cody Rhodes will face the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 this April while the WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is waiting for the winner of the Men’s Elimination Chamber 2024 match to be declared his challenger at the Show of Shows.

That being said, neither one of them had much to do at the Elimination Chamber 2024 PLE. But that will now change, thanks to the appearance of the home-country favorite Grayson Waller.

In a recent announcement on X, WWE announced that Rhodes and Rollins would appear as guests on a special edition of “The Grayson Waller Effect,” set for Elimination Chamber 2024. Waller released a video talking trash about Rhodes and Rollins, before declaring that the “Grayson Waller Effect” episode with Rhodes and Rollins would be the biggest one in the history of his talk show.

While nothing is confirmed, the assumption is that this talk-show segment will give both Rhodes and Rollins a chance to discuss their recent issues with Roman Reigns and The Rock. Originally, The Rock was set to wrestle Reigns at WrestleMania 40 while Rhodes was about to challenge Rollins for the world championship. Then Rhodes stepped in and challenged Reigns via his Royal Rumble match win.

Meanwhile, Waller will get to steal the spotlight via this segment as it will take place in his native land of Australia, where he was a regular name in the indie circuit before getting the call in the WWE.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 premium live event is scheduled from the Optus Stadium on February 24 in Perth, Australia. Below is the updated match card for the final PLE before Wrestlemania 40:

– Men’s Elimination Chamber Match for a shot to World Heavyweight Championship Match at WrestleMania 40: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley vs. LA Knight vs. TBD vs. TBD

– Women’s Elimination Chamber Match for a shot to Women’s World Championship Match at WrestleMania 40: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD

– Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax

– Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and Mr. Money In The Bank Damian Priest) (c) vs. British Strong Style (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate)

– Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will appear on The Grayson Waller Effect