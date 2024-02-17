WWE Elimination Chamber 2024: Two More Women’s Stars Qualify For Chamber Matchup

On this week’s episode of Smackdown, four separate matches were reserved in the form of Elimination Chamber 2024 qualifiers. Kevin Owens and Logan Paul won their scheduled matchups to head onto the Men’s Chamber match, while two more women’s superstars headed to the Women’s Chamber match with Wrestlemania 40 implications.

Tiffany Stratton defeated Zelina Vega to qualify for the Women’s Elimination Chamber 2024 Match on this week’s Smackdown. Next Saturday night, the gimmick match will essentially be on Tiffy time as the emerging star power consumed a spot in her inaugural Chamber match outing.

Interference from Elektra Lopez of Legado del Fantasma allowed Stratton to connect with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever on her opponent to pick up the biggest win of her brief main roster run which started on WWE SmackDown, two weeks ago. After coming out with a win, the young star has a bold message to give to the WWE Universe about her potential success in winning the Elimination Chamber 2024 matchup.

However, Stratton will have to go through The Glow on Smackdown to do so. Naomi returned to in-ring action with a new theme song and picked up her maiden singles win following the return over Alba Fyre. The former WWE Smackdown Women’s champion made her opponent tap out with the Rings of Saturn submission.

Now, Naomi will compete in the Elimination Chamber 2024 matchup alongside Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Stratton, and one more name, next Saturday. The final available spot will be decided on Monday’s WWE Raw in a Last Chance Battle Royale. The winner of the women’s Chamber match will face either Rhea Ripley or Nia Jax at WrestleMania 40 for the WWE Women’s World Championship.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 PLE Match Card

The WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 premium live event is scheduled from the Optus Stadium on February 24 in Perth. Below is the updated match card for the final PLE before Wrestlemania 40,

– Men’s Elimination Chamber Match for a shot to the World Heavyweight Championship Match at WrestleMania 40: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley vs. LA Knight vs. Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul

– Women’s Elimination Chamber Match for a shot to Women’s World Championship Match at WrestleMania 40: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. TBD

– Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax

– Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and Mr. Money In The Bank Damian Priest) (c) vs. British Strong Style (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate)

– Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will appear on The Grayson Waller Effect