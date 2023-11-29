WWE NXT Deadline 2023: 4th Set Of Iron Survivor Challenge Participants Declared

NXT Deadline 2023 edition is scheduled for earlier next month to conclude WWE’s premium live event schedule for this year. This will be an event to be delivered under WWE’s third banner around which significant developments were observed during the latest episode of NXT that aired on the USA Network, last night.

There will be two marquee Iron Survivor Challenge matches at NXT Deadline 2023 from the men’s as well as the women’s roster and more participants for these matches were declared.

From the men’s side, Bron Breakker and Eddy Thorpe threw down in an Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying match. In the end, Thorpe’s efforts were not good enough to topple the former NXT Champion. Breakker delivered a German suplex, but Thorpe came back with a pair of suplexes, only to receive a Spear from him for the win. Thus, Breakker secured his spot in the Iron Survivor Challenge match set for NXT Deadline 2023.

In the other Iron Survivor Challenge qualifier, Kiana James came up short against Kelani Jordan from the women’s side. At one point in the match, James was able to connect with the 401K finisher. But she couldn’t continue as Roxanne Perez rang the bell to capture James’ attention. This allowed Jordan to nail James from behind with a kick to her head and follow it up with a split-legged moonsault to secure her spot at NXT Deadline 2023.

Last Chance qualifiers booked for next week

With that, four participants for the Iron Survivor Challenges have now been set with only one spot remaining to be filled. The loser participants for the past few weeks will receive one more chance to head into NXT Deadline 2023.

The men’s qualifier last chance lineup stands Carmelo Hayes vs. Eddy Thorpe vs. Joe Coffey vs. Tyler Bate and the women’s qualifier last chance lineup stands Fallon Henley vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Thea Hale vs. Kiana James.

WWE NXT Deadline 2023 Match Card

NXT Deadline 2023 premium live event takes place at the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut on Saturday, December 9. The updated match card for the PLE stands as follows,

– NXT Championship Match: Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Baron Corbin

– NXT North American Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Wes Lee

– Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Dijak vs. Trick Williams vs. Josh Briggs vs. Bron Breakker vs. TBD

– Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Tiffany Stratton vs. Lash Legend vs. Blair Davenport vs. Kelani Jordan vs. TBD