Current WWE Premium Live Event Schedule Revealed For 2024

Arindam Pal
Jan 6, 2024 at 5:24 PM

Current WWE Premium Live Event Schedule Revealed For 2024

WWE premium live events witnessed massive success throughout the year 2023 and they will become even larger this year. With WWE’s historic merger taking place with UFC under the TKO banner, the company has achieved the Highest Social Media Views Ever, Highest Merchandise Revenue Ever, Highest Sponsorship Revenue Ever, Highest Premium Live Event Viewership Ever, and Highest-Grossing Ticket Sales Ever, as announced by WWE CCO Triple H.

Coming back to WWE premium live events, the latest one to be confirmed by the company is the Money in the Bank 2024 edition which will be yet another international outing. This PLE will take place on Saturday, July 6 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada at the Scotiabank Arena. The announcement came through a press release by the WWE after the CCO Paul “Triple H” Levesque took to X to hype things up.

WWE Smackdown: Top Superstars Seen In Action After New Year’s Revolution 2024

With that announcement, the four fourth WWE premium live event of this year to be held, internationally, and outside the United States territory has been confirmed. WWE Elimination Chamber is the first one on the list set for next month in Perth, Australia followed by WWE Backlash in Paris, France in May while WWE Bash in Berlin is scheduled from Germany at the end of August.

Is Sasha Banks Signed To Any Wrestling Promotion Amid Rumored 2024 WWE Return?

WWE Premium Live Event 2024 date and venue details at a glance

All the WWE premium live events between Wrestlemania and Summerslam have now been confirmed and the list of the upcoming WWE Network/Peacock Specials is given below:

– WWE Royal Rumble: Saturday, January 27 from the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
– WWE Elimination Chamber: Saturday, February 24 from the Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia, Australia
– WWE WrestleMania 40: Saturday and Sunday, April 6 and April 7 at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
– WWE Backlash: Saturday, May 4 at the LDLC Arena in Décines-Charpieu, Greater Lyon, France
– WWE Money in the Bank: Saturday, July 6 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada
– WWE Bash in Berlin: Saturday, August 31 at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany

Apart from all the mentioned international WWE premium live event outings that are already scheduled for 2024, WWE will also have international events in Saudi Arabia as part of the promotion’s decade-long agreement with the nation’s sports authority. While nothing has been announced regarding those shows, we expect two of them will be in-store in 2024.

Tagged:

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Premium Live Event

WWE RAW

WWE Smackdown

