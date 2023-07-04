This week’s RAW featured a title match along with some new feud build ups. Some female wrestlers who were not getting regular booking got some screen time today. Other feuds were also addressed. But there were some negative sides as well. Mostly it was an average show with a number of good matches.

The best match of the night was the Women’s World Championship match where Rhea Ripley defended her title against Natalya. The match got a stunning 10 minutes booking and both of the wrestlers were extremely good in this match. But we seriously hope this would be the end of this feud and Rhea gets a better and challenging opponent.

WWE RAW 03.07.2023 – The Good, The Bad, And Unforgettable: Ups & Downs From The Show

The main event of the night was a little weak but the drama following it was good. At this moment the World Heavyweight Championship scenario is not even close to the Universal title picture. We must say that the RAW writers are not doing a very good job, neither on the main events, nor in the women’s division.

Speaking of the women’s division, they tried to promote the Women’s Tag Team titles in a better way as they presented a five sided Tag Team turmoil match. Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green single handedly eliminated all other sides to win. Even after such a huge push, if they fail to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles, this push would be completely meaningless.

Seth Rollins Saved Himself From Damian Priest’s MITB Cash In Attempt

The worst thing of the night was the way they wasted time by showing useless stuff. Even after 12 long years, they are still clueless on how to book a proper three hour show. In spite of having a stacked roster, they have to fill a lot of time with highlights from the Bloodline storyline and other useless stuff.

Another terrible thing is the way they are dragging the feud between Tommaso Ciampa and The Miz. Is there anyone in the world who is interested towards this feud? There was no build up for a future Tag Team Championship either. The Tag Team Champions were nowhere to be seen tonight.

It was a hardcore mediocre show. At some point it would seem pretty boring. SmackDown is producing better shows every week whereas RAW is doing quite bad. Now they have their own World Championship, still they are failing to deliver better shows. The World Heavyweight Championship still seems like nothing but an upper mid card Championship and they are not putting much effort into it either. We hope things get better soon.