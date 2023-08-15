Backstage on RAW, Chelsea Green was standing with Adam Pearce where Pearce was saying that she would have to relinquish her WWE Women’s Tag Team titles since her Tag Team partner was injured. Chelsea said that she had a better idea than relinquishing the Tag Team Championship.

Adam Pearce wanted to hear her idea. Chelsea said that she would like to host a competition on who could be her next tag team partner, and he would call this competition “Chelsea’s Got Talent.” Before Adam Pearce could say anything, former NXT Women’s Tag Team champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance came into his room.

WWE RAW 14.08.2023 Results Part 2, Piper Niven Wants To Team Up With Chelsea Green, Kaiser Approaches Maxxine Again

The duo demanded a tag team title opportunity as soon as Chelsea gets a tag team partner. Piper Niven showed up after a long time and took a title away from Chelsea after taking down Chance and Carter. Niven said that she would be Chelsea’s new tag team partner and she was not interested in any kind of Talent Hunt competition.

Imperium came out to the arena. Footages from last week were shown where Chad Gable became the no. 1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship after winning a no. 1 contender’s fatal 4 way match. On the same night, Ludwig Kaiser defeated Otis and Imperium also beat him down.

Maxxine Slaps Kaiser Again

Gunther stood on top of the announce table and at first, he addressed the home crowd of Canada to get some heat. Then he addressed his next opponent for the Intercontinental championship, Chad Gable, and shared some praise for him for being a top class athlete. But he also said that he had no chance against Gunther.

The Alpha Academy interrupted him with Chad Gable on the mic. Gable cut and excellent promo where he explained why Gunther should be afraid of him. He reminded everyone that Gunther was so close of becoming the longest reigning IC champion but Gable would be the biggest obstacle before reaching such a milestone.

Before the start of the next match, Ludwig Kaiser came into the mic once again and addressed Maxxine Dupri. He offered her to join Imperium and leave the Alpha Academy. He then insulted the Alpha Academy and Maxxine replied him with a slap directly on his face.