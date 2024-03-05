sportzwiki logo
  WWE Raw: Massive Championship Match Set For March 11 Episode

WWE Raw: Massive Championship Match Set For March 11 Episode

Arindam Pal

Mar 5, 2024 at 1:24 PM

WWE Raw: Massive Championship Match Set For March 11 Episode

Next week’s episode of WWE Raw is shaping up to be quite a big one with multiple matches already being confirmed for the show. The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships will be on the line on the show as announced, this week.

On the March 4 episode of WWE Raw, Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark defeated Katana Chance and Kayden Carter in a Women’s Tag Team bout. After the match, Dakota Kai appeared in the ring and stated that The Kabuki Warriors will successfully defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship tomorrow night on NXT, and then defend it against Shayna and Zoey on next week’s episode of the red brand.

It was back on the January 26 episode of WWE Smackdown that Asuka and Kairi Sane defeated Karter and Chance to capture the tag team titles. Sane’s elbow connected with Chance for the pinfall win. Dakota Kai, Bayley, and IYO SKY were all aligned with the original Damage CTRL version and they all celebrated with WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Becky Lynch Reveals How WWE Turned Down Her Request At Wrestlemania 36

WWE Raw: The Kabuki Warriors to defend titles on March 11 episode

This is the second title reign for The Kabuki Warriors, whose first reign from 2019 to 2020 turned out to be the longest one in the history of the modern belts. The longest title reign with these particular belts however belongs to Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax. Asuka also became the first woman to enjoy four overall reigns with the tag championship. Previously, she got Charlotte Flair and former WWE Raw star power Alexa Bliss as tag partners.

Before next week’s WWE Raw, The Kabuki Warriors will be seen defending the tag team titles on this week’s episode of NXT Roadblock which will continue the builds for NXT Stand & Deliver Premium Live Event over WrestleMania weekend. The champions will be seen defending the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship against Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley.

According to the reports of Fightful Select, the backstage reaction to the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match announcement taking place on Roadblock was met with a positive reaction. NXT officials have reportedly been pitching title matches on their brand rather than WWE Raw or Smackdown since the unification of the WWE and NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships in 2023.

Tagged:

Women's Tag Team Championship

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE RAW

WWE Smackdown

