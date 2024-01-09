WWE Royal Rumble 2024: Drew McIntyre Enters Rumble After Confronting CM Punk

sportzwiki logo
All

WWE

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Jan 9, 2024 at 12:07 PM

A highly speculated Drew McIntyre over his future in the WWE kicked off Raw, this week and he also declared himself to be in the Royal Rumble 2024 match. With this, he also probably hinted at staying with the WWE brand for the foreseeable future.

McIntyre started his promo on Raw by addressing his loss to World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, last week. This loss also took him to a spot where he was forced to believe that a much-needed break would console him. But then again, he lost due to Damian Priest trying to cash in the Money in the Bank contract. McIntyre then mentioned how CM Punk left for 9 years and now he’s back to compete at Royal Rumble 2024.

WWE Royal Rumble 2024: Update On New Title Match Featuring Logan Paul

CM Punk then came out and McIntyre sarcastically congratulated him for managing to stay in WWE for over a month now. Punk used to call himself the locker room leader when he was the WWE Champion, but he never managed to be a real leader for the youngsters.

In return, Punk gave props to McIntyre on how he won the Royal Rumble and main-evented WrestleMania. But Punk now wants to do the same thing by winning Royal Rumble 2024 and Drew and Seth Rollins can’t do anything about it.

It was then that McIntyre declared himself to be in the Royal Rumble 2024 matchup and that he was going after Punk,

“You can’t stop me from winning the Royal Rumble. Seth can’t stop me from winning the Royal Rumble. Cody can’t stop me from winning the Royal Rumble.”

Punk fired back by saying that since he’s such a nice guy, he’s going to eliminate McIntyre in the end to win. With this, an essential feud between the two top Raw stars has also begun.

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Premium Live Event is scheduled to go down on January 27, 2024, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. The currently confirmed match card is given below,

– Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton vs. LA Knight
– WWE United States Championship Match: Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens
– Men’s Royal Rumble Match: CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre & 25 More TBD
– Women’s Royal Rumble Match: Bayley, Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, Bianca Belair, Nia Jax & 25 More TBD

Tagged:

cm punk

drew mcintyre

Royal Rumble

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Premium Live Event

WWE RAW

WWE Royal Rumble 2024

