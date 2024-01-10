WWE Royal Rumble 2024: Spoiler On Surprise Entrants For Men’s And Women’s Rumble Matches

Fans are all excited to have surprise entrants at the upcoming men’s and women’s Royal Rumble 2024 matches and if recent reports are any indications then there will be a few reserved via WWE’s current creative plans.

PWInsider has offered a report containing three names who are reportedly set to enter the men’s and women’s divisions featuring 30 different superstars. The first round of rumored names includes Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, Naomi, and Liv Morgan as per the source.

The former DX member Waltman was last seen in a match in the WWE which was a 10-person tag-team match on the July 8, 2002, edition of Monday Night Raw. Recently, he was seen at the WWE Performance Center in Florida which essentially suggests that he’s probably in touch with the WWE for a possible return at Royal Rumble 2024. Waltman himself told a fan “maybe” when asked about competing in the match to tease an in-ring return.

Liv Morgan has long been absent from the WWE programming while nursing an injury and her return was in jeopardy after she was recently arrested for marijuana possession. However, reports claimed that there is no heat on her from WWE management and these legal issues would not change plans for her which include a return at Royal Rumble 2024.

As for the former WWE star Naomi, she’s widely being discussed for a return in the Women’s Royal Rumble 2024 match despite being the reigning IMPACT/TNA Knockouts World Champion. The currently known Trinity is expected to finish with TNA at tapings set for later this month after which she is believed to be returning to the WWE.

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Premium Live Event is scheduled to go down on January 27, 2024, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. The currently confirmed match card is given below,

– Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton vs. LA Knight

– WWE United States Championship Match: Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens

– Men’s Royal Rumble Match: CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre & 25 More TBD

– Women’s Royal Rumble Match: Bayley, Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, Bianca Belair, Nia Jax & 25 More TBD