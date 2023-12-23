WWE Smackdown: Massive Title Match Announced For New Year’s Revolution 2024

After a gap of a week, WWE Smackdown will return with a banger on the very first edition of next year which is being dubbed as the New Year’s Revolution special. A number-one contender’s match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship has already been informed by the news breakers, last week while a new title matchup has now been added to the card of the show.

In a Holiday Havoc eight-woman tag team matchup on WWE Smackdown, Bianca Belair, Shotzi, “Michin” Mia Yim and Zelina Vega defeated Damage CTRL (WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY, Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Bayley).

The finish of the match saw Bayley setting up for the Bayley-To-Belly but Belair landed on her feet and hit the KOD. SKY caught her with the Over the Moonsault, but she walked straight into the Eat Defeat from Michin, thereafter. Michin then set up the fallen champion on a table, ascended to the top rope, and delivered a leg drop from up there to secure the pin over SKY.

As a result of this non-title pinfall over SKY, a Women’s Title match has officially been added to New Year’s Revolution WWE Smackdown special where Michin will get a chance to battle IYO SKY for her title.

WWE Smackdown: IYO SKY ruling blue brand with DAMAGE CTRL by her side

IYO SKY has been the women’s champion since Summerslam in August after she cashed in her Women’s Money in the Bank contract on Bianca Belair who won the Women’s Title on that night from Asuka in a Triple Threat also featuring Charlotte Flair. With DAMAGE CTRL by her side, SKY has gone through multiple title defenses on WWE Smackdown and PLEs.

Most recently, SKY defended her title against Belair at Crown Jewel PLE in Saudi Arabia after Kairi Sane returned and helped her. With Asuka and Kairi now acting as a pair as part of DAMAGE CTRL, the faction has become stronger than ever on WWE Smackdown.

Apart from the title match set for the New Year’s Revolution episode, the WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis also subsequently declared that Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight would face each other on the January 5th show in a Triple Threat. The winner of that match will then go after the undisputed championship against Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble.