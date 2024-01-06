WWE Smackdown: Top Superstars Seen In Action After New Year’s Revolution 2024

WWE Smackdown had a massive main event in store for this week’s special episode, otherwise dubbed as New Year’s Revolution. The main event of the show had a triple threat match on the card featuring AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and LA Knight to determine the number-one contender for Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble. That match ended in chaos which led to a massive Fatal-4-Way announcement for the Rumble featuring all these four names.

The action didn’t stop once this WWE Smackdown episode went off the air. WWE Raw Superstar Drew McIntyre made a surprise appearance on the show and picked up an impressive victory after the show went off the air. This appeared to be the third and final dark match of the evening where The Scottish Warrior had an impressive outing and claymore-d his way to the victory against Ricochet.

Two further dark matches were scheduled on this week’s WWE Smackdown where former WWE Women’s champion Bianca Belair was seen in action against Chelsea Green, a match that ended in her favor. Also, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley made a rare appearance on the show to secure another win over Ivy Nile following this week’s Day 1 episode of Raw.

WWE Smackdown January 5 episode ended in utter chaos

Originally, this week’s WWE Smackdown ended via a Triple Threat and an attack by The Bloodline on the participants. AJ went for the Phenomenal Forearm but Randy had AJ beat after planting him with an RKO. LA pulled the referee out of the ring after which Roman Reigns came out with Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa to pounce on the combatants and produce a no-contest outcome.

WWE Smackdown general manager Nick Aldis wasn’t happy with this and he told Paul Heyman to inform Roman that it’ll now be a Fatal-4-Way match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble 2024: Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles.

“When [Reigns is] done celebrating,” Aldis said, “tell him congratulations. Cause he’s just earned himself a fatal four-way match with all three of these guys at the Royal Rumble.”

Also on WWE Smackdown, Kevin Owens defeated Santos Escobar to become the Number-One contender for Logan Paul’s US title while IYO SKY defeated Mia Yim to retain her WWE Women’s Title. Also, AOP returned to the WWE to start a faction with Karrion Kross and Scarlett.