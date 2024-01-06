WWE Smackdown: Top Superstars Seen In Action After New Year’s Revolution 2024

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Wwe /
  • WWE Smackdown: Top Superstars Seen In Action After New Year’s Revolution 2024

All

WWE

WWE Smackdown: Top Superstars Seen In Action After New Year’s Revolution 2024

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Jan 6, 2024 at 5:18 PM

WWE Smackdown: Top Superstars Seen In Action After New Year’s Revolution 2024

WWE Smackdown had a massive main event in store for this week’s special episode, otherwise dubbed as New Year’s Revolution. The main event of the show had a triple threat match on the card featuring AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and LA Knight to determine the number-one contender for Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble. That match ended in chaos which led to a massive Fatal-4-Way announcement for the Rumble featuring all these four names.

The action didn’t stop once this WWE Smackdown episode went off the air. WWE Raw Superstar Drew McIntyre made a surprise appearance on the show and picked up an impressive victory after the show went off the air. This appeared to be the third and final dark match of the evening where The Scottish Warrior had an impressive outing and claymore-d his way to the victory against Ricochet.

Roman Reigns And Paul Heyman React On The Rock’s Call-Out On WWE Raw

Two further dark matches were scheduled on this week’s WWE Smackdown where former WWE Women’s champion Bianca Belair was seen in action against Chelsea Green, a match that ended in her favor. Also, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley made a rare appearance on the show to secure another win over Ivy Nile following this week’s Day 1 episode of Raw.

WWE Smackdown: IYO SKY Successfully Defends Title On New Year’s Revolution 2024

WWE Smackdown January 5 episode ended in utter chaos

Originally, this week’s WWE Smackdown ended via a Triple Threat and an attack by The Bloodline on the participants. AJ went for the Phenomenal Forearm but Randy had AJ beat after planting him with an RKO. LA pulled the referee out of the ring after which Roman Reigns came out with Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa to pounce on the combatants and produce a no-contest outcome.

Update On Roman Reigns’ Creative Process Post Vince McMahon-Era In WWE

WWE Smackdown general manager Nick Aldis wasn’t happy with this and he told Paul Heyman to inform Roman that it’ll now be a Fatal-4-Way match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble 2024: Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles.

“When [Reigns is] done celebrating,” Aldis said, “tell him congratulations. Cause he’s just earned himself a fatal four-way match with all three of these guys at the Royal Rumble.”

Also on WWE Smackdown, Kevin Owens defeated Santos Escobar to become the Number-One contender for Logan Paul’s US title while IYO SKY defeated Mia Yim to retain her WWE Women’s Title. Also, AOP returned to the WWE to start a faction with Karrion Kross and Scarlett.

Tagged:

drew mcintyre

New Year's Revolution

Rhea Ripley

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Smackdown

Related Article
WWE Smackdown: Top Superstars Seen In Action After New Year’s Revolution 2024
WWE Smackdown: Top Superstars Seen In Action After New Year’s Revolution 2024

Jan 6, 2024, 5:18 PM

Royal Rumble 2024: Spoiler On Women’s World Title Match At WWE PLE
Royal Rumble 2024: Spoiler On Women’s World Title Match At WWE PLE

Jan 4, 2024, 6:38 PM

WWE Raw: Rhea Ripley Retains Women’s World Title On Day 1 Episode
WWE Raw: Rhea Ripley Retains Women’s World Title On Day 1 Episode

Jan 2, 2024, 12:09 PM

WWE Raw: Spoilers From Big Title Match Outcomes Set For Day 1 Episode
WWE Raw: Spoilers From Big Title Match Outcomes Set For Day 1 Episode

Jan 1, 2024, 6:56 PM

Becky Lynch Eyes Solid Wrestlemania 40 Match Against Top WWE Raw Superstar
Becky Lynch Eyes Solid Wrestlemania 40 Match Against Top WWE Raw Superstar

Dec 21, 2023, 1:44 PM

WWE Raw: New World Championship Match Booked For Day 1 Episode
WWE Raw: New World Championship Match Booked For Day 1 Episode

Dec 19, 2023, 11:57 AM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy