WWE’s Charlotte Flair Pays Respect To Her Father On His 75th Birthday

Charlotte Flair is helmed as perhaps the greatest female professional wrestling athlete of this generation in or outside the WWE. She is a second-generation superstar who’s carrying the legacy of Ric Flair in the business and possibly upping the game.

Meanwhile, the Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is one of the biggest names who made professional wrestling famous around the globe. He has beloved followers and that includes his daughter Charlotte Flair. On the occasion of his 75th birthday, the top WWE Women’s Superstar took to social media to wish her.

On Twitter, Charlotte Flair shared a heartfelt message to her father, expressing her love for him. She also accompanied the message with a photo featuring herself, Ric, and her husband Andrade El Idolo. It wasn’t mentioned whether the trio was having a celebration. Ric Flair also shared a separate tweet and thanked everyone for the wishes.

“Happy Birthday Dad @RicFlairNatrBoy love you big as the sky 🦋❤️ ~ winky,” The Queen wrote for her father who is now associated with All Elite Wrestling. He is also supposed to be a big part of Sting’s final match in AEW at Revolution PPV event, this weekend.

Happy Birthday Dad @RicFlairNatrBoy love you big as the sky 🦋❤️ ~ winky pic.twitter.com/9QOXBh9P0g — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) February 25, 2024

Thank You To All Of My Family & Friends For Coming Together For Such A Special Birthday Celebration! It Was A Very Sentimental Night For Me! I Am So Blessed To Be Able To Make These Memories With You All! Here’s To 75! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/aY2mLvceJp — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) February 25, 2024

Ric Flair gave updates on Charlotte Flair’s injury hiatus

On the flip side, Charlotte Flair is out of action and she won’t be back for a very long time. If the recent reports are to be believed then multiple injuries could have affected her from a botched spot on Smackdown and those will subsequently keep her out of action from Wrestlemania 40 as well as Summerslam 2023.

Ric Flair previously commented on his daughter’s injury. While speaking to The Wrestling Classic, The Nature Boy talked about Charlotte Flair’s current mental condition and revealed that the sudden injury stressed her out,

”I told her (Charlotte Flair), she’ll come back from this injury. It stressed her out because she hasn’t been hurt in a long time, but she’s so muscled up and I mean, she’ll come through the surgery and they’ll put some stem cells in her and she’ll come back and it’ll be the greatest storyline of all-time. She and Bayley and IYO (SKY) and all those guys and Asuka, I mean, and there are more people for her to still wrestle. She’s got so much going on for her.”