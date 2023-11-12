WWE’s Perception Changes About CM Punk’s Return At Survivor Series 2023

In the summer of 2023, CM Punk was fired by All Elite Wrestling promotion head Tony Khan and since then he hasn’t been associated with any other pro wrestling company. This expectedly kept the rumor mill running rampant predicting a return to the WWE especially given the fact that Survivor Series 2023 is emanating from his hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

Despite the rumors going strong, it’s unlikely that he’s coming back to the WWE as the company officials weren’t seemingly willing to bring him back on board. Even at this point, the speculated comeback for the Second City Savior is not in the cards. The only good thing is that the perspective of the head honchos regarding that return has recently changed given WWE fans are still over with the former champion.

Tiffany Stratton Reveals Top Superstar Innovated Barbie Doll Spot From WWE No Mercy 2023

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted in their reports that positive fan response could have recently changed WWE’s outlook on bringing CM Punk back. The chants for the former Straight Edge Leader are being heard during TV tapings which could change WWE’s idea about contacting him for a comeback,

“We had been privately told that fan response would be something that could change things from a negative, particularly not wanting for the crowd to loudly want him and not have it be delivered. We were also given the indication again this week that there’s nothing to the rumors, the feeling was a negative, but fan response can change that and nothing is ever not ever.”

WWE Survivor Series 2023: Spoiler On Massive Return Set For Men’s WarGames Match

CM Punk chants didn’t change WWE’s perspective of a CM Punk return

Ringside News further reached out to confirm this latest update on CM Punk and whether these recent chants for him would change WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H’s mind about bringing him back. A tenured member of the team confirmed RSN that WWE’s mentality is too hard to be changed by fan chants,

“I don’t think that is WWE’s internal mentality at all.”

During last weekend’s Crown Jewel PLE, CM Punk chants were heard in Saudi Arabia and then it was again heard during Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Akira Tozawa’s match on Raw. WWE has definitely noticed those chants but on their part, no such initiative has been taken via which a comeback could be expected at Survivor Series 2023.