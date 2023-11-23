Bio

Yokozuna was an American Professional wrestler who mostly worked in WWE and he had been a multitimes WWE World Champion. He was one of the biggest names in the world of professional wrestling during his time and he is also one of the biggest and heaviest wrestlers in WWE history. Unfortunately, he passed away in year 2000 at the age of 34 only.

Yokozuna Height, Weight, Age & More:

Anoa’i was one of the biggest and heaviest wrestlers in WWE history. He played the character of a Japanese Sumo wrestler because of his huge size in the promotion. The billed height of Anoa’i was 6’4″ and his billed weight was a stunning 589 lbs. He was born on October 2, 1966 and he was only 34 year old at the time of his death on October 23, 2000.

Yokozuna: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Yokozuna Early Life

Anoa’i was on born on October 2, 1966. San Francisco, California was the place where Yokozuna born. He was born in a family full of professional wrestlers. He was the nephew of The Wild Samoans; Afa & Sika, who also trained him for wrestling. He was also related to the current WWE Universal Heavyweight champion Roman Reigns.

Who is Yokozuna

Yokozuna WWE Debut

Anoa’i signed a professional contract with WWE back in 1992. He is first appearance in a WWE ring was on September under a completely different character named Kokina. It was an untelevised match. He made his WWE debut as Yokozuna in October 1992 and he worked as a Japanese Sumo wrestler. He was also managed by Mr. Fuji.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career

Yokozuna belonged to the famous Samoan professional wrestling family. He was born and brought up in a family full of professional wrestlers. WWE Hall of Famer and famous Tag Team The Wild Samoans were his uncles and they trained him in his early age. He started working in the ring under the ring name of The Great Kokina.

Anoaʻi made various appearances in different professional wrestling promotions. He also made an off screen appearance in The Jim Crockett’s Promotion which later became WCW. He faced Ron Simmons in a house show of the mentioned promotion. He also worked in the American Wrestling Association under the ring name of Kokina Maximus.

Early WWE Days

In 1992, Anoaʻi joined WWE for the first time and the promotion always had big plans for him since big guys were always a big preference of Vince McMahon. Upon joining the promotion he was offered to do a several number of different roles. He made his WWE in ring debut under the ring name of Kokina where he defeated Ron Neal. It was an untelevised match.

This was his only appearance in WWE outside of his famous character whom he is known for. Soon after playing the mentioned character, he was offered the famous character that he is famous for; Yokozuna, and he accepted to play the role. This character was a little different from what WWE fans were used to seeing during the time.

Early Days of Yokozuna

In spite of being a Samoan in real life, he had been given the character of a Japanese Sumo wrestler. He never looked like a Japanese wrestler but the character suited him pretty well. Famous professional wrestling manager Mr. Fuji started to work as the manager of him. From the very first day of this introducing character, Vince McMahon had big plans for him.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Yokozuna Nick Names The Samoan Wrecking Machine Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Height 6'4" Weight 589 lbs. Relationship Status Married Net Worth $1 Million (at the time of death on October 23, 2000) Eye Color Dark Brown Hair Color Black Wrestling Debut 1984 Signature Moves Front powerslam, Lifting side slam, Big Splash, Samoan Drop, Side Belly to Belly suplex Finishing Move(s) Banzai Drop Theme Song Sumo

Yokozuna Net Worth & Salary

According to reports from various media sources, the former two times WWE World Champion had a net worth of $1 million at the time of his death on October 23, 2000. He is not alive anymore so he does not receive any salary from WWE right now. However, there are some reports that suggest that the WWE Hall of Famer earns $800,000 per year as compensation from WWE.

Yokozuna Family

Anoa’i was born and brought up in a family full of famous professional wrestlers. He was the nephew of the former three times WWE Tag Team Champions The Wild Samoans Afa & Sika. Roman Reigns, Rikishi, Samu, Rosey, Manu, Umaga, and The Rock, all of these famous professional wrestlers were he is family members.

Championships and Accomplishments

Anoa’i did not have a very long career in professional wrestling and outside of WWE he could win only one championship and that was the UWA World Trios Championship. In WWE, he has won multiple championships including a total of two World Championships and two Tag Team titles.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWF Championship (2 times), WWF Tag Team Championship (2 times) – with Owen Hart, Royal Rumble (1993), WWE Hall of Fame (Class of 2012) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Most Improved Wrestler of the Year (1993), PWI ranked him #5 of the 500 best singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 1993, PWI ranked him #145 of the 500 best singles wrestlers during the “PWI Years” in 2003 UWA World Trios Championship (1 time) – with Fatu and Samoan Savage Records Two times WWE World Champion, Royal Rumble 1993 winner

Personal life & Lifestyle

After WrestleMania XII, WWE officials wanted Anoa’i to lose weight. They gave him a storyline injury so that he could take time to lose weight. He was able to lose around 100 lbs of weight but it is said that the WWE officials were still not satisfied and they wanted him to lose more weight. Ultimately he was released from WWE in 1998.

Personal Information Table

Yokozuna Real Name / Full Name Agatupu Rodney Anoa’i Birth Date October 2, 1966 Yokozuna Age 34 (at the time of death on October 23, 2000) Relationship Status * Zodiac Sign Libra Birthplace San Francisco, California Nationality American Hometown San Francisco, California School/College/University * Educational Qualification * Religion Christianity Yokozuna Ethnicity Samoan Current Residence * Hobbies * Yokozuna Tattoo *

Yokozuna Movies and TV Shows

There are no reports on whether Anoa’i has worked in any movies or television series. He had been a regular professional wrestler and his concentration always remained professional wrestling. Unfortunately, we would never be able to see him working in any movies or television series anymore.

Yokozuna Wife

Anoa’i married Monica Anoa’i. But it is not known in which year the couple got married to each other. The couple had two children together; Justin Anoa’i and Keilani Anoa’i. They are not associated with the wrestling business like their father and other members of their family. There is not enough information available about his wife Monika Anoa’i, nor about his children.

The Rise of Yokozuna

Royal Rumble Win

One of his early impacts in WWE was a squash victory over Virgil at Survivor Series 1992. Soon after the mentioned event, he entered the Royal Rumble match at the Royal Rumble event. He set a new record of eliminating seven wrestlers all alone and he also went on to win the Royal Rumble match of the mentioned year.

First World Championship Win

At WrestleMania IX, he got the opportunity to challenge “The Hitman” Bret Hart for the WWE World Championship in the main event of the show. He defeated Bret Hart to capture his first World Championship. But the moment was completely ruined by Hulk Hogan when he immediately challenged him for the title after his victory and squashed him to take the title away from him.

This incident is still remembered as one of the worst incidents in WWE history. Hulk Hogan received many criticisms after this moment. But thankfully, Yokozuna’s main event push was not canceled and WWE still had big plans for the big man. He kept on receiving strong bookings in WWE and he was still being treated as a monster heel.

King of the Ring Win and Second WWE Title Win

But thankfully, Hogan decided to give the push to him at the King of the Ring event. Anoa’i finally got the opportunity to beat Hogan at the mentioned event and recapture the WWE World Championship. He kept on retaining the championship for 280 days and defended the title against Bret Hart at WrestleMania X where he finally dropped the Championship never to regain it back.

Final Days

After dropping the WWE Championship, Anoa’i lost his main event push as well. He teamed up with Owen Hart and together they captured the WWE Tag Team Championship two times in total. In 1998 he was released from WWE and he went to the independent circuit. He worked in the Indies for a couple of years and unfortunately in 2000, he passed away.

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Yokozuna

Anoa’i spent 6 years in WWE and during these 6 years he had been one of the top stars of the promotion. He had some excellent feuds throughout his WWE career. One of his biggest rivals was wrestling legend Bret Hart. The duo faced each other in two back to back WrestleMania main events. Anoa’i also defeated Hart to win his first WWE World Championship.

Wrestling legend and multitimes WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan could also be considered one of the biggest rivals of Anoa’i. Hogan almost buried him at WrestleMania 9 after his huge victory over Bret Hart. But he regained his WWE World Championship after he defeated Hulk Hogan at the King of the Ring event of 1994.

Yokozuna Injury

Since Anoa’i had a very short career in the world of professional wrestling, he did not have to go through any severe injuries in his career. But he had a huge physique and it was also one of the biggest reasons behind his unfortunate early death. On October 23, 2000, he died in his sleep from pulmonary edema in Liverpool, England.

Other Details

Anoa’i has appeared in video games. His first appearance as a playable character was back in 1993 when he appeared in the Super Nintendo video game WWF Royal Rumble. Since then he has appeared in countless WWE video games including their latest installment which is WWE 2K23. We can definitely expect him to see in future WWE video games as well.

Yokozuna Salary $800,000 Brand Endorsements WWE Merchandise Sponsors * Charity *

Social Media Accounts

Yokozuna is not alive anymore, therefore, he does not have any social media accounts.

Yokozuna Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % AWA 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) CWA (Germany) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) HOW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) NJPW 24 (41.38%) 0 (0.00%) 34 (58.62%) USWA 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WAR 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WWF 104 (60.12%) 3 (1.73%) 66 (38.15%) WWF/USWA 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) TOTAL 129 (53.97%) 3 (1.26%) 107 (44.77%)

Yokozuna Manager

When Anoa’i made his WWE debut, he had been regularly managed by Japanese professional wrestling legend Mr. Fuji. Anoa’i played the character of a Japanese Sumo wrestler and Fuji was the ideal manager for him. Mr. Fuji was also a famous professional wrestler who won multiple prestigious championships from all over the world of wrestling including a total of 5 WWE Tag Team Championships.

FAQS

Q. When did Yokozuna start wrestling?

A. Anoa’i started working in 1984

Q. How tall is Yokozuna in feet?

A. Anoa’i is 6’4” tall in feet

Q. Who is Yokozuna manager?

A. Japanese professional wrestling legend Mr. Fuji was famous for being the manager of Anoa’i

Q. What is current Yokozuna song?

A. Anoa’i used the song ‘Sumo’

Q. Who is Yokozuna mother?

A. Yokozuna’s mother was Leatumalo Lefao

Q. Who is Yokozuna father?

A. Yokozuna’s father was Afoa Anoa’i

Q. Who is currently Yokozuna girlfriend?

A. Anoa’i was currently married to Monika Anoa’I until his death on 2000

Q. Who is Yokozuna brother?

A. Joshua Anoa’I was the brother of Anoa’i

Q. How much is Yokozuna worth?

A. Anoa’i’s net worth is something around $1m during the time of his death

Q. How many times Yokozuna won the WWE World title?

A. Anoa’i had been a two times WWE World Champion