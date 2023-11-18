Bio

Zoey Stark is an American Professional wrestler who is currently active in WWE. She has been active in the wrestling world for more than a decade and has been extremely impressive from the very first day of joining the business. She is still pretty young and definitely has an excellent career lying ahead of her. At this moment she is active on the Monday Night RAW brand of WWE.

Zoey Stark Height, Weight, Age & More:

Being a female professional wrestler, Stark has an excellent and ideal physique. Her current billed height of her is 5’8″ and her billed weight is 140 lbs. She was born on January 25, 1994 and currently she is 29 year old. She is currently having an excellent feud with the WWE Women’s World champion Rhea Ripley.

Zoey Stark: Age, Height, Weight, Husband, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Zoey Stark Early Life

Stark was born on January 25, 1994 and currently the former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion is 29 year old. Salt Lake City, Utah is the place where Zoey Stark born. Her parents got divorce at a very early age of her and she was raised by her mother along with her siblings. In spite of the fact she was raised by her single mother, she has a very good relationship with her father.

Zoey Stark is a 29 year old American Professional wrestler who currently works in WWE. She has been active in WWE for nearly 3 years and she is doing an excellent job. She is a former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion and currently, she is active on the Monday Night RAW brand of WWE and she is definitely one of the biggest attractions of the show.

Zoey Stark WWE Debut

Stark signed a professional contract with WWE in January 2021. She made her in ring WWE debut in the same month in an episode of 205 Live as the Tag Team partner of Marina Shafir in the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament, losing to Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart in the first round of the tournament.

Professional Wrestling Career

Indie Beginnings

Stark made her professional wrestling debut back in 2013 and she started working on the independent circuit. She made her debut in Vendetta Pro Wrestling which is an independent circuit promotion. Her debut is dated back to November 16, 2013. On her first match she worked under the ring name, Lacey Ryan.

Success in Indies

She had first match against Larry Butabi and soon after making her professional wrestling debut, she won the UCW-Zero Ultra-X Championship. Stark kept on working on the independent circuit and she became pretty famous among the independent wrestling fans. She even won some Championships from the independent circuit as well.

She remained active on the independent circuit for seven long years and she got to win a couple of championships from the indie promotions as well and also face some of the top names of the Indies like Taya Valkyrie and Thunder Rosa. She remained active on the independent circuit till the very end of 2020.

Signing with WWE

In January 2021, she signed a professional contract with WWE and this was the first time she got her Zoey Stark ring name. She made her in ring WWE debut on the same month during an episode of 205 Live where she worked as the Tag Team partner of Marina Shafir and faced the team of Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart in a losing effort.

Success in NXT

Stark remained active on the NXT for more than two years and she was one of the biggest attractions of the development territory of WWE as long as she was active. She had been a former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion along with Io Shirai. She also had some excellent feuds with some of the biggest names of the NXT.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Zoey Stark Nick Names * Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Height 5'8" Weight 140 lbs. Relationship Status In a relationship Net Worth $1.5 Million Eye Color Dark Brown Hair Color Blonde Wrestling Debut 2013 Mentor * Signature Moves Springboard, Missile Dropkick Finishing Move(s) Z-360 Theme Song Cut Above The Rest Catchphrases *

Net Worth & Salary

Stark is still pretty new in WWE and she recently made her main roster debut. Just a number of months ago she was working as an enhancement talent. According to reports from various media sources, Stark’s current net worth is estimated to be somewhere around $1.5 million. Sources also suggest that she earns something around $150,000 per year in WWE.

Zoey Stark Family

Stark had a difficult childhood as her parents got divorced when she was a little girl. She was raised all alone by her single mother along with her two siblings; George Serrano and Daniela Serrano. In spite of the fact her parents got divorced when she was pretty young, she still had a very good relationship with her father.

Championships and Accomplishments

Stark has been active in the world of professional wrestling for around a decade and she has worked on both Independent circuit and in WWE as well. She did not get to win many championships on the independent circuit and the only title that she won in WWE was the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship. She is pretty young and we can definitely expect her to win more championships in the future.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Io Shirai Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) FSW Women’s Championship (1 time) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked No. 86 of the top 150 female wrestlers in the PWI Women’s 150 in 2021 Records One time NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

There is a common misconception about Stark that she is Mexican. But she is actually an American who was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, United States. However, her father Mr. Serrano is of Mexican descent, and her mother Kristy Foster is of American descent according to reports from various media sources.

Personal Information Table

Zoey Stark Real Name / Full Name Theresa Serrano Birth Date January 25, 1994 Zoey Stark Age 29 Relationship Status In a relationship Zodiac Sign Aquarius Birthplace Salt Lake City, Utah Nationality American Hometown Salt Lake City, Utah School/College/University No information available Educational Qualification No information available yet Religion No information available yet Zoey Stark Ethnicity White Current Residence Las Vegas, Nevada, United States Hobbies * Zoey Stark Tattoo *

Zoey Stark Movies and TV Shows

There is no record of whether Stark has appeared in any movies or television series yet. She is still pretty young and it looks like she has a great future lying ahead of herself in the world of professional wrestling, so we can definitely expect her to appear in movies and television series in the near future.

Zoey Stark Husband

Stark is still not married to anyone, however, she is in a relationship with 53 year old American Professional wrestler Tom Howard who has mostly worked on the independent circuit. He has also won a couple of championships on the Indies. Apart from wrestling, he has also been a movie star.

Main Roster Success

Final NXT Days

Stark was indeed one of the biggest attractions of the women’s division of the NXT and she was present in some excellent matches. As we have already mentioned above that she had been a former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion, she could have definitely won more Championship titles in the NXT if she stayed a little longer.

Main Roster Debut

In the 2023 WWE Draft, she had been drafted to Monday Night RAW and this was her first chance to shine on the main roster of the promotion. Stark made her main roster debut in May where she had a match against the former WWE RAW Women’s Champion Nikki Cross. Needless to say, she was victorious in her first match on the main roster of WWE.

Teaming up with Trish Stratus

The promotion always had big plans for the former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion. Soon after making her main roster debut, she teamed up with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. Together they were doing an excellent job and the former seven times WWE Women’s Champion helped Stark a lot to become one of the biggest stars of Monday Night RAW.

Stark helped Trish throughout her feud with Becky Lynch. She even helped her to earn a victory over the former six times Women’s Champion. The duo work as a team until the Payback event but Stark finally had enough of Trish after her defeat against Becky Lynch and she decided to end the alliance by attacking Trish.

Recent Days

Since ending her team with Trish, Stark had been working solo. She is being treated as one of the top female stars of Monday Night RAW at this moment and she has also earned the right to challenge the Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley for the Championship soon. We can definitely expect her to win some championships in WWE in the near future.

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Zoey Stark

Stark is Steel pretty new on the main roster and she did not get to have any concrete feud in the WWE main roster yet. But she did have some great encounters with some of the biggest names of the promotion. Currently, she is doing a feud with Rhea Ripley over the Women’s World Championship. We can definitely expect them to have an excellent feud over the championship.

She also helped professional wrestling legend Trish Stratus during her feud with Becky Lynch. Stark did not have a direct feud with Becky but she definitely had an indirect feud with the former six times Women’s Champion and it was pretty entertaining. We hope to see a full fledged feud between the two in the near future.

Zoey Stark Injury

Stark did not suffer any injuries on the main roster yet since she is pretty new in the main roster. But she had a very vicious injury during her NXT days. She suffered a legitimate torn MCL and meniscus at Halloween Havoc 2021 which required surgery. This injury sidelined her from action for over eight long months.

Other Details

Stark has appeared in only one video game so far and that is the latest WWE video game installment; WWE 2K23. She joined WWE in 2021 and two more WWE video games have been released since. She was an active member of the NXT roster when WWE 2K22 was released but she could not find herself in it. We can definitely expect her to feature in the upcoming WWE video games.

Zoey Stark Salary $150,000 Brand Endorsements WWE Merchandise Sponsors * Charity *

Zoey Stark Social Media Accounts

Stark active on Twitter and Instagram from verified accounts but her follower count is still pretty low. Her verified Twitter account has a total following of 57.6K and her Instagram has a stunning following of 137K. Here are links of her social media accounts where you can follow her. Zoey Stark Twitter, Zoey Stark Instagram.

Zoey Stark Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % Impact Wrestling 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) NXT 29 (56.86%) 0 (0.00%) 22 (43.14%) OVW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) SHIMMER 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) UWN/NWA 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) VPW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WWE 8 (24.24%) 0 (0.00%) 25 (75.76%) TOTAL 41 (45.05%) 0 (0.00%) 50 (54.95%)

Zoey Stark Manager

Stark has mostly worked as a lone wolf in WWE but she has been managed by several number of wrestlers from time to time. During her NXT days, she had been managed by Io Shirai aka Iyo Sky since they were a tag team. In the main roster, she had been managed by WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus for a short amount of time. Currently, she is working solo.

