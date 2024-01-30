IND vs ENG: India Middle-Order Batter Sarfaraz Khan Trains At Mumbai Maidan After Being Called Up For A Test

Indian middle-order batsman Sarfaraz Khan has begun practising early in the morning after being called up for his first Test for India. The 26-year-old was selected to play in India’s squad for their second Test against England, which will be held in Vizag on February 2.

Following injuries to Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul, India added three players to their Test squad: Sarfaraz Khan, spinner Sourabh Kumar and all-rounder Washington Sundar. Sarfaraz Khan has had a successful domestic cricket career with Mumbai and India A over the last few years.

“Mr. Ravindra Jadeja and Mr. KL Rahul have been ruled out of the second IDFC First Bank Test against England in Vizag, starting February 02, 2024. Jadeja sustained a hamstring injury during play on Day 4 of the first Test in Hyderabad while Rahul complained of right quadriceps pain.”

Sarfaraz Khan went to the Mumbai maidans to train at 6:30 a.m. just a day after receiving his first Test call-up for India. He even shared a photo of the experience on his Instagram account.

The 26-year-old recently scored a century against the England Lions during an India A tour game. The Mumbai-based batsman scored 161 runs off 160 balls, including 18 boundaries and five sixes. He was named ‘Player of the Match’ after India A beat England Lions by an innings and 16 runs in Ahmedabad.

Sarfaraz has been in excellent form on the local circuit in recent years, and he has consistently put himself in contention for a call-up to the Indian team, notably the Test squad. He scored the most runs in the Ranji Trophy 2022 season and could make his debut for India in the 2nd Test.

While Washington Sundar might be considered a direct replacement for Jadeja, Sarfaraz could be given a chance in the second Test in Rahul and Virat Kohli’s absence, with the latter scheduled to return for the third match of the series.

Ravindra Jadeja scored 87 runs and took three wickets in the first innings, before adding two more in the second. Rahul too scored 86 runs in the first innings but failed to deliver when India needed 231 runs on Day 4.

India’s updated Squad for 2nd Test against England

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, Sourabh Kumar.