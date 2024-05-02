Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian team in the T20 World Cup 2024. For the ICC event, the BCCI selected a 15-man roster, and roster India will be looking to win their second T20 title in the USA and the West Indies.

Although there had been some prior rumors regarding Rohit Sharma’s leadership throughout the competition, the seasoned player was selected as the captain. Former India player Irfan Pathan also recently admitted Rohit Sharma is the right person to lead the Indian team.

“As far as captaincy is concerned, he is the best leader you have. We always talk about the players, but leadership is a totally different thing,” Pathan said on Star Sports.

Rohit Sharma took India to the finals of the ICC World Test Championship and the ICC World Cup, while India played in the semi-finals of the last T20 World Cup in 2022 in Australia as well under his leadership. Rohit also won the Asia Cup 2023 for India.

But as we all know Rohit Sharma is heading towards the twilight years and India will have to find a future leader for the upcoming years.

Irfan Pathan names Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah as potential India T20 captains after Rohit

The former all-rounder for India, Irfan Pathan, has selected four players who potentially succeed the present captain of the team. He believes that with the next generation of players prepared, the future of Indian captaincy is in safe hands.

The selection for the T20 World Cup deputy captain is Hardik Pandya. In addition to Hardik, Pathan has selected Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and Rishabh Pant, who have the potential to lead the Indian team in the future.

“In the future, they will be keeping an eye on Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah as far as captaincy is concerned. Now we have Hardik Pandya as the Vice Captain, Rishabh Pant is also there in your leadership role group if he gets going because he was there in the leadership role before he got injured. So there are three or four guys who are ready, but Rohit is the number one,” Pathan said on Star Sports.

All the four players named by Irfan Pathan have been included in India’s T20 World Cup 2024 squad.

