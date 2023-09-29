SportzWiki Logo
Scheduled

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

match yet to start

Abandoned

Match 8

 

T20

,  

England

India Legends
(-)
-
England Legends
(-)
-

Match postponed

Abandoned

Match 10

 

T20

,  

England

India Legends
(-)
-
Pakistan Legends
(-)
-

Match postponed

Live

at Southampton

 

First Class

,  

England

Hampshire
(65.5 & 62.3)
219/10 & 172/
Surrey
(85.3 & 29.5)
207/10 & 112

Day 3 Surrey need 73 runs to win.

Live

at Nottingham

 

First Class

,  

England

Nottinghamshire
(107.4)
384/10
Middlesex
(91 & 3)
366/10 & 10/

Stumps - Day 3 - Middlesex trail by 8 ru

Live

at Birmingham

 

First Class

,  

England

Warwickshire
(84.1)
273/10
Somerset
(62.1 & 31)
215/10 & 90/

Stumps - Day 3 - Somerset lead by 32 run

Live

at Cardiff

 

First Class

,  

England

Glamorgan
(81.5)
301/5
Derbyshire
(21)
68/0

Stumps - Day 3 - Derbyshire lead by 217

Live

at Brighton

 

First Class

,  

England

Sussex
(58.1)
202/10 & 505/
Gloucestershire
(51.1 & 34)
195/10 & 113

Stumps - Day 3 - Gloucs require 400 runs

Live

at Leeds

 

First Class

,  

England

Yorkshire
(60)
262/6
Worcestershire
(102 & 7)
389/10 & 18/

Stumps - Day 3 - WORCS lead by 145 runs

Live

at Chester-le-Street

 

First Class

,  

England

Durham
(103)
457/8
Leicestershire
(38 & 6)
143/10 & 13/

Stumps - Day 3 - Leics trail by 301 runs

Live

at Canterbury

 

First Class

,  

England

Kent
(135.1)
494/10
Lancashire
(96 & 37)
327/10 & 126

Stumps - Day 3 - Lancashire trail by 41

Live

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(-)
-
Sri Lanka
(3.4)
14/0

Sri Lanka elected to bat

Live

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Toss delayed due to rain

Live

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(-)
-
Pakistan
(4)
12/1

Pakistan elected to bat

Live

6th Match, Group C

 

T20I

,  

China

Singapore
(20)
152/8
Thailand
(10.3)
38/7

Thailand need 115 runs in 57 remaining b

Live

Match 8

 

T20

,  

Oman

Amerat Royals
(-)
-
Darsait Titans
(13)
116/3

Darsait Titans elected to bat

Scheduled

1st T20I

 

T20I

,  

Europe

Gibraltar
(-)
-
Estonia
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

2nd T20I

 

T20I

,  

Europe

Gibraltar
(-)
-
Estonia
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 26

 

T10

,  

United Arab Emirates

Winners FKP
(-)
-
Blue Squadrons
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 27

 

T10

,  

United Arab Emirates

Osmani CC
(-)
-
Lexus
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 28

 

T10

,  

United Arab Emirates

Toyota TGS
(-)
-
CECC-B
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 29

 

T10

,  

United Arab Emirates

Xent
(-)
-
MEC Study Group
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 30

 

T10

,  

United Arab Emirates

Centurions United
(-)
-
Rayan XI
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 31

 

T10

,  

Mumbai Warriors
(-)
-
Karavali United Cricket Club
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 32

 

T10

,  

Chennai Fire Boys
(-)
-
Al Muzaini Excange Company
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 4

 

Women T20

,  

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates Women
(-)
-
Namibia Women
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 9

 

T20

,  

Oman

Ghubrah Giants
(-)
-
Khuwair Warriors
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 10

 

T20

,  

Oman

Azaiba XI
(-)
-
Qurum Thunders
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 11

 

T20

,  

Oman

Amerat Royals
(-)
-
Ruwi Rangers
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 12

 

T20

,  

Oman

Darsait Titans
(-)
-
Khuwair Warriors
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 13

 

T20

,  

Azaiba XI
(-)
-
Bousher Busters
(-)
-

match yet to start

Completed

at Northampton

 

First Class

,  

England

Northamptonshire
(84.2)
369/10
Essex
(74.2 & 27)
211/10 & 119

Northants won by an inns &amp; 39 runs

Completed

3rd Match, Group C

 

T20I

,  

China

Malaysia
(20)
160/8
Singapore
(17.5)
87/10

Malaysia won by 73 runs.

Completed

4th Match, Group A

 

T20I

,  

China

Mongolia
(20)
60/9
Maldives
(6.4)
62/1

Maldives won by 9 wickets

Completed

5th Match, Group B

 

T20I

,  

China

Cambodia
(18.2)
70/10
Hong Kong
(5.5)
75/1

Hong Kong won by 9 wickets

Completed

Match 25

 

T10

,  

United Arab Emirates

Arab Islamic Insurance
(10)
92/8
Marafie Bengal Tigers
(10)
127/5

Marafie Bengal Tigers won by 35 runs.

Completed

2nd ODI (ICC Championship Match)

 

Women ODI

,  

South Africa

South Africa Women
(45.2)
257/3
New Zealand Women
(49.5)
253/10

South Africa Women won by 7 wickets

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

Australia

Western Australia Women
(35.1)
165/2
Victoria Women
(47.5)
164/10

Western Australia Women won by 8 wickets

Completed

Match 8

 

T10

,  

United Arab Emirates

AI Sayer
(7.2)
89/0
SLRCC
(10)
83/9

AI Sayer won by 10 wickets

Completed

Match 9

 

T10

,  

United Arab Emirates

MG Warriors
(10)
122/6
Noor CM Academy
(10)
120/6

MG Warriors won by 4 wickets

Completed

Match 10

 

T10

,  

United Arab Emirates

Gujarat Cricket Club
(5.5)
67/2
Stack CC XI
(10)
66/5

Gujarat Cricket Club won by 8 wickets

Completed

Match 3

 

Women T20

,  

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates Women
(20)
71/8
Namibia Women
(8.4)
72/2

Namibia Women won by 8 wickets

Completed

Match 5

 

T20

,  

Oman

Qurum Thunders
(20)
125/9
Ghubrah Giants
(18.3)
128/5

Ghubrah Giants won by 5 wickets

Completed

Match 6

 

T20

,  

Oman

Azaiba XI
(19.3)
139/10
Khuwair Warriors
(20)
110/7

Azaiba XI won by 29 runs.

Completed

Match 7

 

T20

,  

Oman

Bousher Busters
(20)
150/5
Ruwi Rangers
(19.5)
153/6

Ruwi Rangers won by 4 wickets

Completed

Match 15

 

T10

,  

Spain

Jersey
(8.3)
150/1
Belgium
(10)
144/8

Jersey won by 9 wickets

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

Australia

Queensland
(-)
-
South Australia
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Abandoned

Match 7

 

T20

,  

England

Pakistan Legends
(-)
-
Sri Lanka Legends
(-)
-

Match postponed

Abandoned

Match 9

 

T20

,  

England

England Legends
(-)
-
Sri Lanka Legends
(-)
-

Match postponed

World Cup 2023
Latest
ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson To Miss World Cup Opening Match Against England
Fri Sep 29 2023
Beth Phoenix: Age, Height, Weight, Husband, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts
Paige: Age, Height, Weight, Husband, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts
ICWC Asia Cup of Wheelchair Cricket to be held in Kathmandu, Nepal
I Wouldn’t Want To Make Any Comment On That – Rahul Dravid On Ravichandran Ashwin Replacing Axar Patel In World Cup Squad
Cricket
ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson To Miss World Cup Opening Match Against England
Fri Sep 29 2023
ICWC Asia Cup of Wheelchair Cricket to be held in Kathmandu, Nepal
I Wouldn’t Want To Make Any Comment On That – Rahul Dravid On Ravichandran Ashwin Replacing Axar Patel In World Cup Squad
Mayank Agarwal Solves The Mystery Of The Unknown Hand On Rishabh Pant’s Shoulder In “Boy’s Day Out” Photo
Naseem Shah’s Injury Is A Disaster Of Pakistan’s Team Medical Panel And Physiotherapist – Moin Khan Slams Pakistan Team’s Medical Staff
WWE
Beth Phoenix: Age, Height, Weight, Husband, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts
Fri Sep 29 2023
Paige: Age, Height, Weight, Husband, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts
WWE Smackdown: Roman Reigns Officially Advertised To Return On October 13 Episode
AEW WrestleDream 2023: Top Star Off The Card; New Match Announced
NXT No Mercy 2023: New Title Matches, Special Guest Referee And More Set For WWE PLE
Football
Mohamed Salah Achieves An Incredible European Record That Even Cristiano Ronaldo Could Not Attain
Fri Sep 29 2023
I Have To Talk To Him: Watch Aurelien Tchouameni’s Hilarious Response To Carlo Ancelotti Calling Manchester City Favourites For Champions League
Andre Onana Issues Apology After Pre-Match Comments Come Back To Haunt Him During Bayern Munich Thrashing
Watch: Jurgen Klopp Leaves Journalists In Splits By Hilariously Trolling Virgil van Dijk
Harry Kane Can Make Sensational Return To Tottenham Spurs As Daniel Levy Reveals Buy-Back Clause
©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
