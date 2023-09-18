Asia Cup 2023: India Are One Of The Favourite Teams To Win It – Wasim Akram Picks Rohit Sharma-led Side As Strong Contender To Win The World Cup

Former Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram believes that Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya would be key to the team’s success in the ODI World Cup in India. The Men in Blue has performed well in ODIs over the last two years and it was largely due to the balance in the team with Pandya contributing to the team’s success with both bat and ball.

Hardik Pandya was brilliant with the bat being the top-scorer for India in the Asia Cup opener and has done a brilliant job with the ball in the provided opportunities. He found good seam and swing movement in the game, which is a highly positive for the team heading into the ODI World Cup.

During a discussion with Star Sports, Wasim Akram highlighted the importance of Hardik Pandya in the forthcoming home World Cup for the Indian team and hailed him for his brilliance with the new ball for the team in the Asia Cup 2023.

“He (Hardik Pandya) is their main weapon in the upcoming World Cup and India are one of the favourite teams to win it. For starters, they are playing at home and we have seen what they can do with the ball,” Wasim Akram said.

Hardik Pandya offers a proper balance in the Indian team and his form with both bat and ball and role will be crucial for the Indian team going into the important World Cup year as he proved to be an X-factor that the Indian team required for a long time in white-ball cricket.

India Have The Proper Squad Before The World Cup – Wasim Akram

Wasim Akram praised Kuldeep Yadav for picking up the wickets of high-quality batters in the Asia Cup 2023 and lauded the Indian think tank for backing the players in the continental event ahead of the marquee event in India.

“Kuldeep got wickets as well against the big sides in the Asia Cup. So, it’s a complete side. So, well done to the Indian think tank, which has been supporting these boys and making sure that they have the proper squad before the World Cup,” Wasim Akram added.

India secured a dominating win over Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final 2023, where they outplayed the home team in the game with a fiery display of fast bowling in the innings and The Men in Blue registered a clinical victory by 10 wickets in the game on Sunday.