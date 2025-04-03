Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be locking horns against each other in the 15th game of the ongoing IPL 2025. The match will be taking place on Thursday (April 3) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The last year’s finalists have had a mixed run in the ongoing tournament so far. Both the teams are languishing in the bottom half of the points table after managing to win only 1 of their 3 games. SRH are at the eighth spot while KKR are languishing at the tenth spot.

KKR began their season with a 7-wicket defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru before opening their account with an 8-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals. However, they could not sustain the momentum in the following game and suffered an 8-wicket loss against Mumbai Indians.

SRH, on the other hand, started their campaign with a thumping 44-run win over Rajasthan Royals. However, they lost their following two games against Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals.

KKR vs SRH Match preview and prediction – Match 15, IPL 2025:

KKR vs SRH Match Information:

Match KKR vs SRH, Match 15, IPL 2025 Date & Time 3 April 2025, 07:30 PM (IST) Venue Eden Gardens, Kolkata Tournament Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025) Live Streaming and live telecast JioHotstar and Star Sports

KKR vs SRH: Pitch & Weather Report:

In recent times, the Eden Gardens has been a batsmen’s paradise and nothing less than a graveyard for the bowlers. However, things could change in the upcoming games as the Eden Gardens curator has reportedly accepted KKR’s request to prepare slow and spinning tracks.

KKR vs SRH Weather Conditions:

There is no prediction of any rain in Kolkata during the match day.

The temperature is expected to hover around 30 degree Celsius during the match.

KKR vs SRH: Head-to-Head Record

KKR have pretty much dominated this rivalry so far by winning more than 50 percent of the matches between the two teams. Out of the 28 games between two sides so far, KKR have won 19 while SRH have managed to win only 9.

Team Matches Played Matches Won Matches Lost KKR 28 19 09 SRH 28 09 19

KKR vs SRH: Squads

KKR Squad:

Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Spencer Johnson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anrich Nortje, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Moeen Ali, Rovman Powell, Mayank Markande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya

SRH Squad:

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Wiaan Mulder, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Zeeshan Ansari, Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, Eshan Malinga, Simarjeet Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Rahul Chahar, Atharva Taide

KKR vs SRH: Probable Playing XIs:

KKR Playing 11 with impact player:

Sunil Narine

Quinton de Kock (wk)

Ajinkya Rahane

Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Venkatesh Iyer

Rinku Singh

Andre Russell

Ramandeep Singh

Moeen Ali

Harshit Rana

Varun Chakravarthy

Vaibhav Arora

SRH Playing 11 with impact player:

Abhishek Sharma

Travis Head

Ishan Kishan

Nitish Reddy

Heinrich Klaasen (wk)

Aniket Verma

Abhinav Manohar

Pat Cummins

Harshal Patel

Mohammed Shami

Rahul Chahar/Zeeshan Ansari

Adam Zampa

Key Players to Watch:

KKR:

Sunil Narine

Quinton de Kock

Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Varun Chakaravarthy

Andre Russell

SRH:

Travis Head

Abhishek Sharma

Heinrich Klaasen

Aniket Verma

Harshal Patel

KKR vs SRH Best Batsman Prediction

Who will score the most runs for KKR in the match: Quinton de Kock or Ajinkya Rahane

Who will score the most runs for SRH in the match: Travis Head or Heinrich Klaasen

KKR vs SRH Best Bowler Prediction

Who will pick the most wickets for KKR in the match: Varun Chakaravarthy or Sunil Narine

Who will pick the most wickets for SRH in the match: Harshal Patel or Adam Zampa

KKR vs SRH Match Prediction for Match 15, IPL 2025:

Due to the home advantage, KKR will start the game as slight favourites and are expected to beat SRH in the upcoming contest.