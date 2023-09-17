Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Is Already In Great Form In The Year 2023 – Rajkumar Sharma Delighted With Indian Batting Maestro’s Performance In Int’l Cricket

Virat Kohli’s childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma feels that the Indian batting maestro’s performance this year is a good indicator for the Indian squad going into the ODI World Cup in 2023 on home soil. The 34-year-old made a stunning return to form, starting from Asia Cup 2022, and went on to score centuries for India in all three formats of the game.

In three innings in Asia Cup 2023, the right-handed batter has 129 runs scored at an average of 64.50 and the veteran would look to make a match-winning contribution for the team in the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, Rajkumar feels that Virat Kohli‘s return to form is a positive sign for the Indian team going into the ODI World Cup, as the prolific batter has returned to usual best in the ODI Cricket and would key to the team’s success in the upcoming big matches.

“Kohli is already in great form in the year 2023. There was a phase when he was not scoring big runs. It was not like he was out of form. He was scoring but the kind of expectations he carries that people thought that he is not in form”.

“If he is not scoring centuries that does not mean that he is out of form but fortunately now he is playing well. His form augurs well for India,” Rajkumar Sharma said.

The 34-year-old has been unstoppable since he recovered his form starting in Asia Cup 2022, In the BGT 2023, The former Indian skipper scored a Test century after almost a gap of three years and five months followed by his brilliance in IPL and Kohli would look to continue his fine form going forward for the team.

I Will Be A Big Psychological Advantage Ahead Of The World Cup – Rajkumar Sharma

Rajkumar Sharma feels that the winner of the Asia Cup final will have a massive advantage going into the ODI World Cup in India, as the victory would give the side the much-needed momentum and confidence ahead of big tournaments and hopeful of India winning the continental event in Sri Lanka.

“It is a big match. The winner of the match will be the Asia Cup champion and it will be a big psychological advantage ahead of the World Cup.”

“The preparation is good and it is good to beat all Asian teams before the World Cup. So, naturally, you will have the advantage. I am hopeful that India will do well,” Rajkumar Sharma further added.

Rohit Sharma-led side has done exceedingly well in the continental event comprehensively beating the high-quality teams and they will look to once again put a clinical performance against the home team to win the championship after five long years.