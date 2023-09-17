SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
Completed
PAK vs NEP
Pakistan
(50)
342/6
Nepal
(23.4)
104/10

Pakistan won by 238 runs.

Completed
BAN vs SL
Bangladesh
(42.4)
164/10
Sri Lanka
(39)
165/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Abandoned
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(-)
-
India
(48.5)
266/10

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh
(50)
334/5
Afghanistan
(44.3)
245/10

Bangladesh won by 89 runs.

Completed
IND vs NEP
India
(20.1)
147/0
Nepal
(48.2)
230/10

India won by 10 wickets (DLS Method)

Completed
SL vs AFG
Sri Lanka
(50)
291/8
Afghanistan
(37.4)
289/10

Sri Lanka won by 2 runs.

Completed
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan
(39.3)
194/3
Bangladesh
(38.4)
193/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka
(50)
257/9
Bangladesh
(48.1)
236/10

Sri Lanka won by 21 runs.

Completed
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(32)
128/10
India
(50)
356/2

India won by 228 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(49.1)
213/10
Sri Lanka
(41.3)
172/10

India won by 41 runs.

Completed
PAK vs SL
Pakistan
(42)
252/7
Sri Lanka
(42)
252/8

Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets (D/L Method)

Completed
IND vs BAN
India
(49.5)
259/10
Bangladesh
(50)
265/8

Bangladesh won by 6 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(6.1)
51/0
Sri Lanka
(15.2)
50/10

India won by 10 wickets

All

Cricket News

Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Is Already In Great Form In The Year 2023 – Rajkumar Sharma Delighted With Indian Batting Maestro’s Performance In Int’l Cricket

SW Desk

Sep 17, 2023 at 11:49 AM

Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Is Already In Great Form In The Year 2023 &#8211; Rajkumar Sharma Delighted With Indian Batting Maestro&#8217;s Performance In Int&#8217;l Cricket

Virat Kohli’s childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma feels that the Indian batting maestro’s performance this year is a good indicator for the Indian squad going into the ODI World Cup in 2023 on home soil. The 34-year-old made a stunning return to form, starting from Asia Cup 2022, and went on to score centuries for India in all three formats of the game.

In three innings in Asia Cup 2023, the right-handed batter has 129 runs scored at an average of 64.50 and the veteran would look to make a match-winning contribution for the team in the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, Rajkumar feels that Virat Kohli‘s return to form is a positive sign for the Indian team going into the ODI World Cup, as the prolific batter has returned to usual best in the ODI Cricket and would key to the team’s success in the upcoming big matches.

“Kohli is already in great form in the year 2023. There was a phase when he was not scoring big runs. It was not like he was out of form. He was scoring but the kind of expectations he carries that people thought that he is not in form”.

Virat Kohli And Rajkumar Sharma
Virat Kohli And Rajkumar Sharma Credits: Twitter

“If he is not scoring centuries that does not mean that he is out of form but fortunately now he is playing well. His form augurs well for India,” Rajkumar Sharma said.

The 34-year-old has been unstoppable since he recovered his form starting in Asia Cup 2022, In the BGT 2023, The former Indian skipper scored a Test century after almost a gap of three years and five months followed by his brilliance in IPL and Kohli would look to continue his fine form going forward for the team.

I Will Be A Big Psychological Advantage Ahead Of The World Cup – Rajkumar Sharma

Rajkumar Sharma feels that the winner of the Asia Cup final will have a massive advantage going into the ODI World Cup in India, as the victory would give the side the much-needed momentum and confidence ahead of big tournaments and hopeful of India winning the continental event in Sri Lanka.

“It is a big match. The winner of the match will be the Asia Cup champion and it will be a big psychological advantage ahead of the World Cup.”

Indian Cricket Team
Indian Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

“The preparation is good and it is good to beat all Asian teams before the World Cup. So, naturally, you will have the advantage. I am hopeful that India will do well,” Rajkumar Sharma further added.

Rohit Sharma-led side has done exceedingly well in the continental event comprehensively beating the high-quality teams and they will look to once again put a clinical performance against the home team to win the championship after five long years.

Tagged:

Asia Cup 2023

India National Cricket Team

Rajkumar Sharma

Virat Kohli

Loading Post list bar...

Related Article
Asia Cup 2023: It Will Be Tough For Him To Make A Comeback&#8230; &#8211; Wasim Akram Shares His Verdict On Shreyas Iyer&#8217;s Place In Indian Team
Asia Cup 2023: It Will Be Tough For Him To Make A Comeback… – Wasim Akram Shares His Verdict On Shreyas Iyer’s Place In Indian Team

Sep 18, 2023, 1:00 PM

Asia Cup 2023: He Is Going To Be The Next Big Thing In Indian Cricket &#8211; Sunil Gavaskar Recalls His Prediction On KL Rahul In 2016-17
Asia Cup 2023: He Is Going To Be The Next Big Thing In Indian Cricket – Sunil Gavaskar Recalls His Prediction On KL Rahul In 2016-17

Sep 18, 2023, 12:18 PM

Asia Cup 2023: I Did Not Imagine India Beating Sri Lanka In This Manner &#8211; Shoaib Akhtar Terms India As A Dangerous Team Going Into World Cup
Asia Cup 2023: I Did Not Imagine India Beating Sri Lanka In This Manner – Shoaib Akhtar Terms India As A Dangerous Team Going Into World Cup

Sep 18, 2023, 11:43 AM

The Deliveries He Bowled Would Have Troubled The Best Of Batters &#8211; Sunil Gavaskar Praises Mohammed Siraj For His Dream Spell In Asia Cup Final
The Deliveries He Bowled Would Have Troubled The Best Of Batters – Sunil Gavaskar Praises Mohammed Siraj For His Dream Spell In Asia Cup Final

Sep 18, 2023, 10:58 AM

Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Has Got The Best Batch In World Cricket &#8211; Wasim Akram Backs India To Do Well In ODI World Cup
Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Has Got The Best Batch In World Cricket – Wasim Akram Backs India To Do Well In ODI World Cup

Sep 18, 2023, 10:08 AM

Asia Cup 2023:  Watch- Mohammed Siraj Picks 6/21 As Sri Lanka Blown Away For 50 In Asia Cup Final
Asia Cup 2023:  Watch- Mohammed Siraj Picks 6/21 As Sri Lanka Blown Away For 50 In Asia Cup Final

Sep 17, 2023, 5:28 PM

©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links