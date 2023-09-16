Asia Cup 2023: We Must Protect Individuals Of Such Calibre – Chaminda Vaas Urges Jasprit Bumrah Not To Play All Three Formats

Former Sri Lanka pacer Chaminda Vaas hailed the Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah for his brilliant performance for the Indian team over the last few years. Given how much cricket is played these days, Vaas urges him to think about playing in all three game formats to extend his playing career in international cricket.

The right-arm pacer has been India’s best bowler across all three formats since his debut for the Men in Blue in International Cricket. The speedster’s availability will be crucial for the Indian Team in the ODI World Cup 2023, as the team will be desperate to lay their hands on the ICC trophy after 10 long years.

Speaking to the media, Chaminda Vaas lauded Jasprit Bumrah for his unique bowling in International Cricket and urged the team management to manage him properly going forward and thinks that he can’t play all three formats due to his persistent injury issues.

“Players like Bumrah have a unique action, and we must protect individuals of such calibre. They can’t play in all formats. We need to identify the suitable format and manage their participation accordingly,” Chaminda Vaas said.

Jasprit Bumrah was brilliant with the new ball displaying a high-quality pace of bowling in the Asia Cup 2023 and can be crucial for the team going forward this year. The Indian team selectors and management are extremely cautious with the fitness of the Indian speedster, as his form and fitness will be crucial for the Indian team going into the World Cup.

I’m Pretty Sure That They Will Give Their 100 Per Cent Playing For India – Chaminda Vaas

Chaminda Vaas heaped praise on the Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli for his contribution to the Indian team over the last decade or so. He believes that Kohli and Indian skipper Rohit Sharma will come out all guns blazing to perform for the team in crucial matches.

“We all know that Virat is a special player and the way he performed in the last decade is extraordinary. Even Rohit… I’m pretty sure that they will give their 100 per cent playing for India. All the fans are waiting to see these two performing. And I’m sure that they will go all out trying to do well for India,” Chaminda Vaas added.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are two of the biggest stalwarts in Indian cricket over the last decade or so and they have been servicing the game for the past decade and they will look to put their best foot forward to win the ODI World Cup in India later this year.