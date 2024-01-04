AUS vs PAK: I Think Pat Cummins Is Going To Be Australia’s Greatest Cricketer After Sir Don Bradman – Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has compared Australian skipper Pat Cummins to the renowned fast-bowler Dennis Lillee’s prowess with the ball and believes that he going to be one of greatest cricketers from Australia after Don Bradman following his third-consecutive fifer against Pakistan in the ongoing test series.

Pat Cummins continued his brilliant form in red-ball cricket with his third consecutive five-wicket haul at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) during Australia’s third and final Test against Pakistan. Cummins won the Ashes as captain last year after a 2-2 series draw, alongside winning the ICC World Test Championship and Australia’s sixth ICC Cricket World Cup.

Speaking on Fox Cricket, Michael Vaughan believes that Pat Cummins has at least five to seven more years to play, as the Australian skipper is only 30 years old and predicts Cummins will be second only to Bradman as Australia’s greatest cricketer.

“I saw a bit of DK Lillee (Dennis Lillie), but I think Pat Cummins.”

“I do not think he is ever going to surpass Sir Don, but I think Pat Cummins is going to be Australia’s greatest cricketer after Sir Don. I honestly think he is that good. His bowling. His captaincy. His numbers. He has five to seven years left to play. I honestly think he is that good that we will be talking about him in a few years as being just behind Sir Don Bradman as the greatest Australian cricketer,” Michael Vaughan said.

Pat Cummins produced a match-winning performance picking up 10-wicket against Pakistan in the Boxing Day Test match at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground and continued his fine form in the third test picking up five-fer in the 1st innings.

Despite helping Australia win the World Test Championship (WTC) and retain the Ashes, Pat Cummins came under fire for his captaincy after the team’s losses to South Africa and India in the ODI World Cup. After the defeat, leading them to eight straight victories before the marquee final. He was also praised for his tactics and methods in the final against India.

The Australian team has been on a roll, winning the 2021 T20 World Cup, the WTC and ODI World Cups this year, and retaining the coveted Ashes series on foreign soil. Pat Cummins played an important role for the team with bat and ball alongside his captaincy in 2023.