SA vs IND: Michael Vaughan Questions India’s Performance In Major Games

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • SA vs IND: Michael Vaughan Questions India’s Performance In Major Games

All

Cricket News

SA vs IND: Michael Vaughan Questions India’s Performance In Major Games

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 29, 2023 at 4:02 PM

SA vs IND: Michael Vaughan Questions India&#8217;s Performance In Major Games

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has described the Indian team as the world’s most ‘underachieving’ team that ‘doesn’t win anything’ in International cricket over the last few years after the humiliating loss against Proteas and claimed that Team India had failed to justify the talent and resources at their disposal by failing to win major championships for several years.

The Men in Blue were outplayed in three days at Centurion’s SuperSport Park, which was seen as their worst red-ball performance in recent memory, with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah returned to the team after the World Cup final loss against Australia. The Proteas outperformed the Indians in every aspect of the game.

Speaking on Fox Sports, Michael Vaughan’s comments followed India’s heavy innings and 32-run defeat to South Africa in the Boxing Day Test at Centurion. The loss to South Africa ended a disappointing year for the Indian team, which also included defeats in the World Test Championship (WTC) and the ODI World Cup finals.

“Here’s a question for you – India, in terms of cricket, are they one of the most under-achieving sports teams in the world?” 

Michael Vaughan
Michael Vaughan. Image Credits: Twitter

“With all the talent that they have… I think they are, yeah. Well, they don’t win anything. When was the last time they won something? With all the talent they have, all the skillsets… they won here (Australia) twice, magnificent but the last few World Cups, been nowhere, T20 World Cups, nowhere.

“You go so South Africa, who are, you know, useful in Test match cricket and to produce a performance like that… I mean, with all the talent they have, and the resources they have, I don’t think they win anything,” Michael Vaughan said.

Despite the absence of their captain Temba Bavuma, the South African pacers bowled well in Centurion’s conditions, and their batting lineup performed admirably on a field that did not allow for easy runs. The team led by Rohit Sharma was defeated by an innings and 32 runs, going down without a fight in the match.

Some former Indian players criticized Rohit Sharma’s captaincy and batting performance in the match. They were disappointed to find a lack of liveliness in the field. This was the first of a two-match Test series, and South Africa’s victory extended their unbeaten streak over India in the home Test series.

The Indian cricket team’s next series will be a five-match home series against England beginning on January 25.

Tagged:

India National Cricket Team

Michael Vaughan

SA vs IND 2023

South Africa National Cricket Team

Related Article
SA vs IND: India Penalised Valuable World Test Championship Points For Slow Over-Rate In Boxing Day Test
SA vs IND: India Penalised Valuable World Test Championship Points For Slow Over-Rate In Boxing Day Test

Dec 29, 2023, 4:46 PM

SA vs IND: Michael Vaughan Questions India&#8217;s Performance In Major Games
SA vs IND: Michael Vaughan Questions India’s Performance In Major Games

Dec 29, 2023, 4:02 PM

SA vs IND: Avesh Khan Added To India&#8217;s Squad For Cape Town Test
SA vs IND: Avesh Khan Added To India’s Squad For Cape Town Test

Dec 29, 2023, 3:34 PM

SA vs IND: Ravindra Jadeja Likely To Be Available For 2nd Test Against South Africa In Cape Town &#8211; Reports
SA vs IND: Ravindra Jadeja Likely To Be Available For 2nd Test Against South Africa In Cape Town – Reports

Dec 29, 2023, 3:20 PM

SA vs IND: Cricket South Africa Provides Update On Captain Temba Bavuma&#8217;s Hamstring Injury
SA vs IND: Cricket South Africa Provides Update On Captain Temba Bavuma’s Hamstring Injury

Dec 29, 2023, 1:21 PM

SA vs IND: The Way The Wicket Was Behaving, We Conceded A Lot Of Runs &#8211; Rohit Sharma On India&#8217;s Poor Bowling Performance Against South Africa
SA vs IND: The Way The Wicket Was Behaving, We Conceded A Lot Of Runs – Rohit Sharma On India’s Poor Bowling Performance Against South Africa

Dec 29, 2023, 1:16 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy