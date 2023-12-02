AUS vs PAK: PCB Is Making No Difference In Clean And Tainted Players – Sarfraz Nawaz Disappointed With Inclusion Of Former Players With Controversies

Former Pakistan Cricketer Sarfraz Nawaz expressed his complete surprise at the Pakistan Cricket Board’s decision to designate corrupt players as consultant members to the top selector, stating that such appointments will return national cricket to the days of widespread match-fixing.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Salman Butt, Rao Iftikhar Anjum, and Kamran Akmal as the three new consultants for team selection. While Iftikhar Anjum and Karman Akmal had previously been in charge of selection, this would be Butt’s first official role with the PCB after he was lifted from suspension due to his involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal.

Speaking to The News on his 75th birthday this Friday, Sarfraz Nawaz expressed his shock at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) assigning roles to the disgraced players. He even mentioned considering a letter to PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf bringing attention to the problem that could damage Pakistan Cricket’s reputation.

“All my life I have been fighting against this menace and had to shift to England under growing life threats from the mafia. When I came to know that the PCB is making no difference in clean and tainted players, I was shocked.”

“Why were these even considered for any post under the present regime? I am seriously thinking of writing a letter to PCB Management Committee chairman Zaka Ashraf highlighting the issue which will bring bad name to Pakistan cricket,” Sarfraz Nawaz said.

Mohammad Hafeez and Wahab Riaz have been named team director and head selector, after the 2023 ODI World Cup fiasco. Hafeez will lead the coaching staff during the tours of Australia and New Zealand as well, with Shan Masood taking up the captaincy role in the longer format of the game.

I Think Aamir Sohail Should Have Been An Ideal Choice As Head Coach – Sarfraz Nawaz

Sarfraz Nawaz feels that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has a number of players with spotless records in international cricket who could have had a significant impact on the selection panel. He further stated that Mohammed Hafeez, the head coach of Pakistan for Australia, does not have a good record there and that Aamir Sohail would be a better choice to lead the team.

” There are numerous clean players around with the likes of Shoaib Mohammad, Mohammad Sami, and many others who could have made a real difference if added on the selection panel”.

“I think you require an experienced campaigner-the one who knows the Australian conditions well. As a player Hafeez has no performance to boost in Australia, neither he is capable of delivering as a head coach. I think Aamir Sohail should have been an ideal choice as head coach for such tough responsibilities,” Sarfraz Nawaz added.

The Test series against Australia is scheduled from December 14, 2023, to January 7, 2024, and the T20I series against New Zealand is scheduled from January 12 to 21, 2024. The Men in Green will aim to build a strong team to perform well in the ongoing 2023-25 World Test Championship cycle.