AUS vs PAK: PCB Is Making No Difference In Clean And Tainted Players – Sarfraz Nawaz Disappointed With Inclusion Of Former Players With Controversies

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

All

Cricket News

AUS vs PAK: PCB Is Making No Difference In Clean And Tainted Players – Sarfraz Nawaz Disappointed With Inclusion Of Former Players With Controversies

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 2, 2023 at 10:23 AM

AUS vs PAK: PCB Is Making No Difference In Clean And Tainted Players &#8211; Sarfraz Nawaz Disappointed With Inclusion Of Former Players With Controversies

Former Pakistan Cricketer Sarfraz Nawaz expressed his complete surprise at the Pakistan Cricket Board’s decision to designate corrupt players as consultant members to the top selector, stating that such appointments will return national cricket to the days of widespread match-fixing.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Salman Butt, Rao Iftikhar Anjum, and Kamran Akmal as the three new consultants for team selection. While Iftikhar Anjum and Karman Akmal had previously been in charge of selection, this would be Butt’s first official role with the PCB after he was lifted from suspension due to his involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal.

Speaking to The News on his 75th birthday this Friday, Sarfraz Nawaz expressed his shock at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) assigning roles to the disgraced players. He even mentioned considering a letter to PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf bringing attention to the problem that could damage Pakistan Cricket’s reputation.

“All my life I have been fighting against this menace and had to shift to England under growing life threats from the mafia. When I came to know that the PCB is making no difference in clean and tainted players, I was shocked.”

Sarfraz Nawaz
Sarfraz Nawaz Photo Credit: Getty Images.

“Why were these even considered for any post under the present regime? I am seriously thinking of writing a letter to PCB Management Committee chairman Zaka Ashraf highlighting the issue which will bring bad name to Pakistan cricket,” Sarfraz Nawaz said.

Mohammad Hafeez and Wahab Riaz have been named team director and head selector, after the 2023 ODI World Cup fiasco. Hafeez will lead the coaching staff during the tours of Australia and New Zealand as well, with Shan Masood taking up the captaincy role in the longer format of the game.

I Think Aamir Sohail Should Have Been An Ideal Choice As Head Coach – Sarfraz Nawaz

Sarfraz Nawaz feels that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has a number of players with spotless records in international cricket who could have had a significant impact on the selection panel. He further stated that Mohammed Hafeez, the head coach of Pakistan for Australia, does not have a good record there and that Aamir Sohail would be a better choice to lead the team.

” There are numerous clean players around with the likes of Shoaib Mohammad, Mohammad Sami, and many others who could have made a real difference if added on the selection panel”.

Aamir Sohail
Aamer Sohail Credits: Twitter

“I think you require an experienced campaigner-the one who knows the Australian conditions well. As a player Hafeez has no performance to boost in Australia, neither he is capable of delivering as a head coach. I think Aamir Sohail should have been an ideal choice as head coach for such tough responsibilities,” Sarfraz Nawaz added.

The Test series against Australia is scheduled from December 14, 2023, to January 7, 2024, and the T20I series against New Zealand is scheduled from January 12 to 21, 2024. The Men in Green will aim to build a strong team to perform well in the ongoing 2023-25 World Test Championship cycle.

Tagged:

Aamir Sohail

AUS vs PAK 2024

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)

Pakistan National Cricket Team

Sarfraz Nawaz

Related Article
AUS vs PAK: He Is A World-Class Batter But His Captaincy Was Not Up To Mark &#8211; Junaid Khan&#8217;s Critical Analysis Of Babar Azam&#8217;s Captaincy
AUS vs PAK: He Is A World-Class Batter But His Captaincy Was Not Up To Mark – Junaid Khan’s Critical Analysis Of Babar Azam’s Captaincy

Dec 2, 2023, 4:03 PM

AUS vs PAK: Young Pacer Lance Morris In Contention To Take Veteran Mitchell Starc&#8217;s Place In The Playing 11 Against Pakistan &#8211; Reports
AUS vs PAK: Young Pacer Lance Morris In Contention To Take Veteran Mitchell Starc’s Place In The Playing 11 Against Pakistan – Reports

Dec 2, 2023, 3:15 PM

AUS vs PAK: PCB Is Making No Difference In Clean And Tainted Players &#8211; Sarfraz Nawaz Disappointed With Inclusion Of Former Players With Controversies
AUS vs PAK: PCB Is Making No Difference In Clean And Tainted Players – Sarfraz Nawaz Disappointed With Inclusion Of Former Players With Controversies

Dec 2, 2023, 10:23 AM

AUS vs PAK: You Make Your Team Around The Team’s Best Batsman &#8211; Shan Masood Highlights The Importance Of Babar Azam In Test Team
AUS vs PAK: You Make Your Team Around The Team’s Best Batsman – Shan Masood Highlights The Importance Of Babar Azam In Test Team

Nov 29, 2023, 3:58 PM

Cops Suspended After Star Pakistan Cricketer Sohaib Maqsood Claimed They Intimidated Him And Demanded A Bribe
Cops Suspended After Star Pakistan Cricketer Sohaib Maqsood Claimed They Intimidated Him And Demanded A Bribe

Nov 29, 2023, 10:15 AM

Gautam Gambhir Hopes For India-Pakistan 2024 T20 World Cup Final
Gautam Gambhir Hopes For India-Pakistan 2024 T20 World Cup Final

Nov 27, 2023, 3:18 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy