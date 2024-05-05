Mohsin Naqvi, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), stated on Sunday that each player will receive $100,000 (about PKR 28 million) if the Pakistan side wins the T20 World Cup 2024. The ICC event will take place in the United States and the West Indies from June 1 to 29.

Pakistan won the T20 World Cup once, in 2009, with Younis Khan as captain, and reached the finals in 2007 and 2022. Australia defeated them in the semifinals of the 2010 and 2021 edition.

Pakistan is placed in Group A with archrivals India, the United States, Ireland, and Canada, and their campaign against the co-hosts begins on June 6 in Dallas. The Green Shirts will then face India in the tournament’s most anticipated match on June 9 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

According to the cricket board, Naqvi made the statements as he arrived at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, where the Babar Azam-led Pakistan squad began its national camp on Saturday.

During his visit, the PCB chairman gave special shirts to players who had reached milestones. Mohamad Rizwan, a wicketkeeper-batsman, received a shirt for scoring 3,000 T20 runs, and bowler Naseem Shah received one for taking 100 T20 wickets.

According to the PCB, later that day, Naqvi hosted a lunch for players and officials at a local hotel.

“Only play for Pakistan” – PCB chief’s motivational words for Pakistan team

According to the PCB, Naqvi stated that winning the T20 World Cup will earn each participant $100,000. Naqvi also noted that the prize money was insignificant in comparison to lifting the trophy, and expressed hope that the team will raise the Pakistan flag.

The PCB chief also encouraged the players to “play without any pressure” and to “compete vigorously”.

“The victory will be for you and the defeat will be for me. Don’t care about anyone. Only play for Pakistan. Demonstrate teamwork on the field [and] God willing, victory will be yours. The country has a lot of expectations from you. You have to fulfil them,” Naqvi said. https://twitter.com/TheRealPCBMedia/status/1787052566720688422?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1787052566720688422%7Ctwgr%5E22386fa562c6b22cbff1e6d040ebb5b6eeba9687%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dawn.com%2Fnews%2F1831643

The Green Shirts will head to Ireland and England to play seven T20Is before the commencement of the World Cup. The 18-player squad, which was announced for Ireland and England T20Is, will be reduced to 15 players for the T20 World Cup, which will begin on June 1, after the first T20I against England on May 22.

Also Read: PSL 10 To Go Face-To-Face With IPL 2025