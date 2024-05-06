MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be taking on each other in the 55th game of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024). The match is scheduled to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday (May 6).

This article will provide everything you need about the IPL 2024 match between PBKS and CSK. You’ll get the MI vs SRH Dream11 prediction, match preview, points table update, head-to-head comparison, match details, weather and pitch report, fantasy cricket stats and our MI vs SRH match prediction.

MI vs SRH: Match Preview:

While MI are still mathematically alive in the competition, their chances of making it to the playoffs are as good as over after they lost their last game against Kolkata Knight Riders. It was their eighth defeat in 11 games this season. The Hardik Pandya led-side had reduced KKR to 57 for 5 but still ended up losing the game by 24 runs while chasing 170.

SRH, on the other hand, are well on their way to the playoffs and a win over MI will further boost their chances. In their last game, the Hyderabad-based outfit registered a thrilling 1-run win over table-toppers Rajasthan Royals and will be eyeing another win.

SRH have already defeated MI once this season and will be fancying their chances again. In the first meeting between the two teams this season, SRH had piled up a record total of 277 for 3 before restricting MI to 246/5.

IPL 2024 points table:

With six wins and four defeats this season, SRH are at the fourth spot in the IPL 2024 points table. On the other hand, MI are languishing at the bottom with just three wins from 11 games.

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Rajasthan Royals 10 8 2 0 0 16 0.622 Kolkata Knight Riders 10 7 3 0 0 14 1.098 Lucknow Super Giants 10 6 4 0 0 12 0.094 Sunrisers Hyderabad 10 6 4 0 0 12 0.072 Chennai Super Kings 10 5 5 0 0 10 0.627 Delhi Capitals 11 5 6 0 0 10 -0.442 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 11 4 7 0 0 8 -0.049 Punjab Kings 10 4 6 0 0 8 -0.062 Gujarat Titans 11 4 7 0 0 8 -1.32 Mumbai Indians 11 3 8 0 0 6 -0.356

MI vs SRH: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

MI:

1st match: Lost against Gujarat Titans by six runs.

Lost against Gujarat Titans by six runs. 2nd match: Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 31 runs.

Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 31 runs. 3rd match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by six wickets.

Lost against Rajasthan Royals by six wickets. 4th match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 29 runs.

Beat Delhi Capitals by 29 runs. 5th match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets. 6th match: Lost against Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs.

Lost against Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs. 7th match: Beat Punjab Kings by nine runs.

Beat Punjab Kings by nine runs. 8th match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by nine wickets.

Lost against Rajasthan Royals by nine wickets. 9th match: Lost against Delhi Capitals by 10 runs.

Lost against Delhi Capitals by 10 runs. 10th match: Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by four wickets.

Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by four wickets. 11th match: Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by 24 runs.

SRH:

1st match: Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by four runs.

Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by four runs. 2nd match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs.

Beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs. 3rd match: Lost against Gujarat Titans by seven wickets.

Lost against Gujarat Titans by seven wickets. 4th match: Beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets.

Beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets. 5th match: Beat Punjab Kings by two runs.

Beat Punjab Kings by two runs. 6th match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 25 runs.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 25 runs. 7th match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 67 runs.

Beat Delhi Capitals by 67 runs. 8th match: Lost against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 35 runs.

Lost against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 35 runs. 9th match: Lost against Chennai Super Kings by 78 runs.

Lost against Chennai Super Kings by 78 runs. 10th match: Beat Rajasthan Royals by 1 run.

MI vs SRH: Match info:

Article Title MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between Mumbai Indians & Sunrisers Hyderabad Series name IPL 2024 Date 06-May-24 Category MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Stadium Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming JioCinema

MI vs SRH Head To Head record:

MI SRH 22 Matches played 22 12 Won 10 10 Lost 12 00 No Result 00

Here is the venue-wise result between MI and SRH:

Ground Mumbai Indians Sunrisers Hyderabad No Result Total MA Chidambaram Stadium 1 0 0 1 Wankhede Stadium 5 2 0 7 Sharjah Cricket Stadium 1 1 0 2 Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium 0 1 0 1 Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium 4 5 0 9 Sheikh Zayed Stadium 1 0 0 1 Dubai International Cricket Stadium 0 1 0 1 Overall 12 10 0 22

MI vs SRH Weather Report & Pitch Report:

MI vs SRH Weather Report & Pitch Report: Temperature 32°C Weather Forecast Clear sky Pitch Behaviour Batting-friendly Best Suited To Pace Average 1st innings score 186

MI Squad:

Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Shams Mulani, Dewald Brevis, Kumar Kartikeya, Luke Wood, Shreyas Gopal, Harvik Desai, Romario Shepherd, Arjun Tendulkar, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka

SRH squad:

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Umran Malik, Mayank Markande, Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh

Fantasy stats for MI vs SRH:

Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all MI players:

Team Player Name Role Matches Dream Team Appearances Captain Vice-captain MI H Pandya All Rounder 10 8 0 0 MI I Kishan Wicket Keeper 10 7 0 1 MI D Brevis Batter 9 6 0 0 MI T Varma Batter 10 6 0 1 MI A Madhwal Bowler 10 5 1 2 MI G Coetzee Bowler 10 5 1 0 MI K Kartikeya Bowler 10 5 0 0 MI S Yadav Batter 10 5 1 0 MI T David Batter 10 5 0 0 MI J Bumrah Bowler 10 4 1 1 MI M Nabi All Rounder 10 4 0 0 MI N Wadhera Batter 10 4 0 1 MI R Sharma Batter 10 4 1 0 MI R Shepherd All Rounder 10 4 0 0 MI S Gopal Bowler 9 4 0 0 MI N Dhir Batter 4 1 0 0 MI N Thushara Bowler 4 1 0 0 MI P Chawla Bowler 10 1 0 0 MI A Tendulkar Bowler 4 0 0 0 MI K Maphaka Bowler 2 0 0 0 MI L Wood Bowler 2 0 0 0 MI S Mulani Bowler 3 0 0 0

Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all SRH players:

Team Player Name Role Matches Dream Team Appearances Captain Vice-captain SRH A Sharma Batter 10 7 0 1 SRH M Jansen All Rounder 10 7 0 0 SRH H Klaasen Wicket Keeper 10 6 1 1 SRH P Cummins Bowler 10 6 0 0 SRH T Natarajan Bowler 10 6 1 0 SRH M Agarwal Batter 10 5 0 0 SRH T Head Batter 9 5 1 1 SRH A Markram All Rounder 10 4 1 0 SRH B Kumar Bowler 10 4 0 0 SRH F Farooqi Bowler 7 4 0 0 SRH K Nitish Reddy All Rounder 9 4 2 0 SRH M Markande Bowler 10 4 0 0 SRH S Ahmed All Rounder 10 4 0 0 SRH A Samad Batter 10 3 0 0 SRH A Singh Wicket Keeper 9 3 0 0 SRH J Unadkat Bowler 10 2 0 1 SRH R Tripathi Batter 10 2 0 0 SRH U Malik Bowler 10 2 0 0 SRH W Sundar All Rounder 10 2 1 0 SRH A Singh Bowler 1 1 0 0 SRH G Phillips Batter 6 1 0 0 SRH S Singh All Rounder 2 0 0 0

MI vs SRH Playing 11 for Today Match:

Here are the playing XI of MI vs SRH for the 55th match of IPL 2024:

MI Playing XI:

Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara

MI impact players:

Rohit Sharma, Shams Mulani, Shivalik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd.

SRH Playing XI:

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan

SRH impact players:

Umran Malik, Mayank Markande, Aiden Markram, Sanvir Singh, Jaydev Unadkat

Most runs and wickets for MI and SRH in IPL 2024:

MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain choices:

Travis Head: Travis Head is SRH’s leading run-scorer this season and his team will be expecting another good knock from him in the crucial game. In nine games so far, he has scored 396 runs.

Travis Head is SRH’s leading run-scorer this season and his team will be expecting another good knock from him in the crucial game. In nine games so far, he has scored 396 runs. Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya has had a forgettable campaign in IPL 2024 so far. The MI skipper will be looking to finish the season with some good outings to get into rhythm for the T20 World Cup.

Top Picks for MI vs SRH Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma has scored a century this season and has got several starts as well but has struggled for consistency. He will be eyeing a big score in the upcoming game.

Rohit Sharma has scored a century this season and has got several starts as well but has struggled for consistency. He will be eyeing a big score in the upcoming game. Abhishek Sharma: Abhishek Sharma has been very impressive at the top for SRH. The opener has given SRH fast starts in most of the games so far and will be looking to deliver again.

Budget Picks for MI vs SRH Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Anmolpreet Singh: Anmolpreet Singh has played two games so far this season and failed to get going in both of them. He will be desperate to turn things around in the upcoming game.

Anmolpreet Singh has played two games so far this season and failed to get going in both of them. He will be desperate to turn things around in the upcoming game. Nuwan Thushara: Nuwan Thushara is coming into this game after a fine outing against KKR in his last game. He blew KKR’s top order away by taking three wickets inside the powerplay and will be looking to come up with a similar performance against SRH.

MI vs SRH Dream11 Team for Today match – 1

Wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen (vc) Ishan Kishan Batsmen Rohit Sharma (c) Suryakumar Yadav Travis Head Abhishek Sharma Allrounders Hardik Pandya Nitish Reddy Bowlers Jasprit Bumrah T Natarajan Pat Cummins

MI vs SRH Dream11 team for Today Match – 2

Wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen Batsmen Rohit Sharma Suryakumar Yadav (vc) Travis Head (c) Abhishek Sharma Tilak Varma Allrounders Hardik Pandya Nitish Reddy Bowlers Jasprit Bumrah T Natarajan Bhuvneshwar Kumar

MI vs SRH Match Prediction Today:

SRH will start the game as favourites and are expected to win the upcoming game against MI. The Pat Cummins-led side has already defeated MI once this season and will be eyeing a double over them. MI have lost their last four games and will start the game as underdogs.